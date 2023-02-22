Connect with us

World

U.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is ‘tip of the iceberg’

Published

54 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)

More than 8,000 civilians have been recorded killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, describing the figure as only the “tip of the iceberg” with thousands more thought to have died, Reuters reported.

The latest toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally, released earlier this month, of 7,199 recorded killed since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

“Our data are only the tip of the iceberg. The toll on civilians is unbearable,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

Matilda Bogner, head of United Nations Human Rights Mission in Ukraine, said it believes thousands of civilian deaths remained to be counted, many of them in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, now under Russian control, read the report.

The U.N. tally includes 2,000 civilian deaths in Mariupol, which was home to around 450,000 people before Russia laid siege to it for three months and blasted it to the ground.

“We have uncorroborated information indicating that the numbers are thousands higher than we have documented and a huge number of those are from Mariupol,” Bogner told reporters.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation”, read the report.

World

Biden promises new military aid for Kyiv during ‘historic’ visit

Published

1 day ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
US President Joe Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, almost a year to the day since Russia’s invasion, Reuters reported.
 
In a trip showing solidarity with Kyiv, Biden also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies trying to evade sanctions to “back the Russian war machine”.
 
The military aid package will include artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars “to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments,” he said.
 
“Freedom is priceless. It is worth fighting for as long as it takes. And that’s how long we’re going to be with you, Mr. President. As long as it takes,” Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after talks.
 
Biden appeared to make no mention of fighter jets, which Ukraine has been seeking from Western allies to help it push back the Russian forces, read the report.
 
Air raid sirens blared as Biden, 80, walked with Zelenskiy through central Kyiv but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes, Reuters reported.
 
“The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great,” Biden told reporters.
 
Describing the trip as “historic”, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said both Biden and Zelenskiy were pleased with their talks and that the visit sent a message of resolve to Russia, which he called “the swamp”.
 
“This visit is the victory of the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskiy… It is a clear signal to the swamp – no one is afraid of you!” he said.
 
Visiting Kyiv for the first time since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.
 
He said his trip was intended to “reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”
 
BIGGEST SUPPLIER OF MILITARY ASSISTANCE
 
Washington has been by far the largest supplier of military assistance to help Ukraine repel better-equipped Russian invaders. Kyiv expects a major new Russian offensive soon, and some military analysts say the offensive is already under way.
 
“This visit of the US president to Ukraine, the first for 15 years, is the most important visit in the entire history of Ukraine-US relations,” Zelenskiy said.
 
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff posted photographs of Biden in sun glasses walking side-by-side with Zelenskiy, who was wearing his trademark military-style clothing. Biden wore a blue and yellow striped tie.
 
In a speech, Biden commended Ukraine’s courage during the war, adding: “I knew I would be back.”
 
The air raid sirens wailed while Zelenskiy and Biden were at the St Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral on a square in central Kyiv where burnt-out Russian tanks have been placed, Reuters reported.
 
Biden’s trip fell on the day that Ukraine marks the deaths of more than 100 people – now known as the Heavenly Hundred – at anti-government protests that eventually toppled a Moscow-backed president in 2014.
 
After visiting the cathedral, Biden and Zelenskiy laid wreaths at the Wall of Memory for Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting Russia.
 
Several main roads in central Kyiv were closed off to traffic on Monday morning. Drivers stood waiting in traffic as gathering crowds of pedestrians peered over barricades to get a glimpse of who had come to the capital, Reuters reported.
World

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids

Published

5 days ago

on

February 17, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2023)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the “time is now” for Turkey to ratify applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defence alliance, Reuters reported.

Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week said she expects all NATO members to ratify the bids “without further delay”.

Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkey, read the report.

According to Reuters Turkey is widely seen as the main hold-up, with President Tayyip Erdogan indicating his country could ratify Finland’s application while not going ahead with Sweden’s.

Turkey says Sweden harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and others.

Last month Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications after a protest during which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Stoltenberg described Koran-burning protest as “a disgraceful act” and said the Swedish government had demonstrated a strong position against the protest which should be praised, Reuters reported.

“For me, this just demonstrates that Sweden and Finland understand and are implementing policies which recognize the concerns that Turkey expressed. And this is why I think that time has come to ratify,” he said.

Cavusoglu repeated Turkey’s position that it could evaluate Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO separately.

While conceding that Sweden had changed its legislation on terrorism in line with Turkey’s demands, Cavusoglu said the changes should be fully implemented, Reuters reported.

Stoltenberg, who later met with Erdogan in Ankara before departing for southern Turkey to visit earthquake-hit regions, said that the fight against terrorism would be high on the agenda at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

World

One killed, three wounded in Texas mall shooting

Published

6 days ago

on

February 16, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2023)

One person was killed and three were wounded on Wednesday in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall, police said.

A police spokesman, Robert Gomez, told reporters one suspect was in custody, but media reports said a second person was also taken into custody following the shooting at Texas’ Cielo Vista Mall. The motive in the shooting was not known, Reuters reported.

“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared. Like I said, there were shots fired in the mall. It does cause panic,” Gomez said.

Police called it an active scene and asked the public to avoid the area, read the report.

News video showed the parking lot filling with patrol cars, their lights flashing.

“Units are clearing the mall. They are gathering witnesses. This is a large scene as it being a mall, so it’s going to take time,” Gomez said, adding he had no information on the condition of the wounded.

According to Reuters the Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019. A week ago, a Texas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes in that massacre in a plea deal that spared him a federal death sentence. But he still faces the death penalty in a separate state prosecution.

