World
U.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is ‘tip of the iceberg’
More than 8,000 civilians have been recorded killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, describing the figure as only the “tip of the iceberg” with thousands more thought to have died, Reuters reported.
The latest toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally, released earlier this month, of 7,199 recorded killed since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.
“Our data are only the tip of the iceberg. The toll on civilians is unbearable,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.
Matilda Bogner, head of United Nations Human Rights Mission in Ukraine, said it believes thousands of civilian deaths remained to be counted, many of them in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, now under Russian control, read the report.
The U.N. tally includes 2,000 civilian deaths in Mariupol, which was home to around 450,000 people before Russia laid siege to it for three months and blasted it to the ground.
“We have uncorroborated information indicating that the numbers are thousands higher than we have documented and a huge number of those are from Mariupol,” Bogner told reporters.
Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation”, read the report.
World
Biden promises new military aid for Kyiv during ‘historic’ visit
World
NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the “time is now” for Turkey to ratify applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defence alliance, Reuters reported.
Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week said she expects all NATO members to ratify the bids “without further delay”.
Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkey, read the report.
According to Reuters Turkey is widely seen as the main hold-up, with President Tayyip Erdogan indicating his country could ratify Finland’s application while not going ahead with Sweden’s.
Turkey says Sweden harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and others.
Last month Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications after a protest during which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
Stoltenberg described Koran-burning protest as “a disgraceful act” and said the Swedish government had demonstrated a strong position against the protest which should be praised, Reuters reported.
“For me, this just demonstrates that Sweden and Finland understand and are implementing policies which recognize the concerns that Turkey expressed. And this is why I think that time has come to ratify,” he said.
Cavusoglu repeated Turkey’s position that it could evaluate Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO separately.
While conceding that Sweden had changed its legislation on terrorism in line with Turkey’s demands, Cavusoglu said the changes should be fully implemented, Reuters reported.
Stoltenberg, who later met with Erdogan in Ankara before departing for southern Turkey to visit earthquake-hit regions, said that the fight against terrorism would be high on the agenda at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.
World
One killed, three wounded in Texas mall shooting
One person was killed and three were wounded on Wednesday in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall, police said.
A police spokesman, Robert Gomez, told reporters one suspect was in custody, but media reports said a second person was also taken into custody following the shooting at Texas’ Cielo Vista Mall. The motive in the shooting was not known, Reuters reported.
“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared. Like I said, there were shots fired in the mall. It does cause panic,” Gomez said.
Police called it an active scene and asked the public to avoid the area, read the report.
News video showed the parking lot filling with patrol cars, their lights flashing.
“Units are clearing the mall. They are gathering witnesses. This is a large scene as it being a mall, so it’s going to take time,” Gomez said, adding he had no information on the condition of the wounded.
According to Reuters the Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019. A week ago, a Texas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes in that massacre in a plea deal that spared him a federal death sentence. But he still faces the death penalty in a separate state prosecution.
U.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is ‘tip of the iceberg’
Sept. 11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank assets: US judge
Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed
Saar: Iran handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
28,000 drug addicts treated across the country in the past year
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed
Saar: Iran handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran, China’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concern in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I: Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eighteen Afghan migrants found dead in truck in Bulgaria
-
Business5 days ago
Finance Ministry reports 35% rise in revenues
-
Latest News4 days ago
Canadian MP calls for lifting restrictions on aid to Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 16-3 Jawanan Khurasan; FC Asre Jadeed 4-4 Peroozi Panjshir
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Samsung launches Galaxy S23, pre-orders exceed expectations
-
Latest News5 days ago
22 tankers carrying low-grade fuel returned to Iran
-
Latest News5 days ago
Former MP Mursal Nabizada’s killer arrested: Kabul police