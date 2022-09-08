World
Ukraine’s top general warns of Russian nuclear strike risk
In rare public comments Ukraine’s military chief warned on Wednesday of the threat of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, which would create the risk of a “limited” nuclear conflict with other powers, Reuters reported.
The war in Ukraine that began with Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 was likely to rage on into next year, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said in an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published by state news agency Ukrinform.
According to Reuters the article contained by far the Ukrainian commander-in-chief’s most detailed assessment of the war to date, and gave starkly contrasting messages to those given by top Ukrainian officials.
“There is a direct threat of the use, under certain circumstances, of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Armed forces,” Zaluzhnyi said.
“It is also impossible to completely rule out the possibility of the direct involvement of the world’s leading countries in a ‘limited’ nuclear conflict, in which the prospect of World War Three is already directly visible,” the article said.
Moscow has in the past denied speculation of potential nuclear or chemical weapons use, read the report.
Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66
Chinese firefighters worked in treacherous terrain on Tuesday to help evacuate more than 11,000 people after a magnitude-6.8 quake struck China’s mountainous southwestern province of Sichuan a day earlier, killing at least 66 people.
State media footage, taken at the epicenter in Luding county, showed firefighters stretchering an injured person across a makeshift bridge built with tree trunks as muddy torrents raged below them, Reuters reported.
Evacuees who could walk followed a trail alongside the river abutting slopes stripped of soil by Monday’s quake. Some of them were clutching onto their belongings while others carried injured people on their backs, a video from local media showed.
In another video, firefighters were seen carrying a woman on a stretcher, covered in dust and missing a shoe, out from a dangerously teetering four-storey wooden building.
As rescuers tried to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, state media reported 11,000 people had been evacuated from the area, Reuters reported.
Authorities had identified around 500 potential geological hazards, according to the reports, referring to landslides and collapsed mountain roads.
The death toll from the strongest earthquake to hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province since 2017 rose to 66 on Tuesday, though dozens of people were suffering heavy injuries.
In all, more than 250 people were injured in the disaster, state media said.
The tremblor struck after midday on Monday, and was felt by residents in the provinces of Shaanxi and Guizhou, hundreds of kilometers away.
On Tuesday, state television reported over 200 people were still stranded in Hailuogou, a popular tourist spot known for its glaciers, verdant forests and soaring peaks. Rescuers were working to reopen roads to reach them.
In Luding, power and water infrastructure and telecommunications were severely damaged, according to state television.
It also reported that 243 houses had collapsed and 13,010 had been damaged. Four hotels and hundreds of tourist lodgings were also affected.
The quake cut power to several towns, while various highways collapsed and seven small-to-mid-sized hydropower stations suffered damage.
With heavy rains expected over the next three days, experts on Tuesday flagged risks posed by a number of dammed lakes that have formed after the quake.
Authorities were considering flying drones to inspect the situation upstream of Wandong River, the main tributary of Dadu River.
Earthquakes are common in Sichuan, especially in its mountains in the west, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.
China’s most deadly earthquake in recent decades was in 2008, when a 8.0 magnitude temblor struck Sichuan’s Wenchuan county, killing nearly 70,000 people.
Hand over of power underway between Boris Johnson and Liz Truss
Liz Truss is making a 1,600km dash to see the Queen in Scotland before officially taking over as the UK’s prime minister Tuesday.
Truss is flying 800km each way Tuesday morning to Balmoral to be handed the keys to No 10 Downing Street by Queen Elizabeth II.
This comes after outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson’s farewell speech outside Downing Street earlier Tuesday.
Johnson will also fly to Scotland to officially hand the Queen his resignation. However, the two politicians will travel in separate planes to Aberdeen for their meetings with the monarch but Johnson will get there first.
Once he has left, his successor will be invited in for her first private audience with the monarch when she will be appointed Britain’s next prime minister and asked to form an administration.
After her half an hour with the Queen, Truss is expected to fly back to London. Once there, she will give her first address as prime minister at about 4pm UK time.
The nuclear codes will be handed over to her and she will write “letters of last resort” to commanders of submarines carrying Trident nuclear missiles with orders on what to do if the government has been wiped out in a nuclear attack.
Russia to buy rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, US intelligence
The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded US intelligence finding.
A US official, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination, said that the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.”
US intelligence officials believe that the Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment in the future. The intelligence finding was first reported by The New York Times.
The US official did not detail how much weaponry Russia intends to purchase from North Korea.
The finding comes after the Biden administration recently confirmed that the Russian military in August took delivery of Iranian-manufactured drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, AP reported.
The White House said last week that Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran in August for use in its war with Ukraine.
Russia picked up Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days last month as part what the Biden administration says is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs for use in Ukraine.
North Korea has sought to tighten relations with Russia as much of Europe and the West has pulled away, blaming the United States for the Ukraine crisis and decrying the West’s “hegemonic policy” as justifying military action by Russia in Ukraine to protect itself.
The North Koreans have hinted interest in sending construction workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in the country’s east.
North Korea’s ambassador to Moscow recently met with envoys from two Russia-backed separatist territories in the Donbas region of Ukraine and expressed optimism about cooperation in the “field of labor migration,” citing his country’s easing pandemic border controls.
