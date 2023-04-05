Latest News
UN Afghan staff told to stay home as IEA signals UN female ban
The United Nations told some 3,300 Afghan staff not to come to work in Afghanistan for the next two days after the Islamic Emirate authorities signaled on Tuesday that they would enforce a ban on Afghan women working for the world body, Reuters reported.
UN officials in Afghanistan “received word of an order by the Islamic Emirate authorities that bans female national staff members of the United Nations from working,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
The UN is looking into impacts and will meet with Afghan foreign ministry officials in Kabul on Wednesday to seek further clarity, he said. About 400 Afghan women work for the UN, read the report.
Two UN sources told Reuters that concerns over enforcement had prompted the organization to ask all staff – male and female – not to come to work for 48 hours. Friday and Saturday are normally weekend days in Afghanistan, meaning UN staff would not return until Sunday at the earliest.
The UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) earlier on Tuesday expressed concern that female staff in the eastern province of Nangarhar had been stopped from reporting to work.
“There was a much more official communication made in (Nangarhar provincial capital) Jalalabad. We were told through various conduits that this applied to the whole country,” Dujarric, adding there was nothing writing.
“Female staff members are essential for the United Nations to deliver life-saving assistance,” he said, adding that some 23 million people – more than half Afghanistan’s population – need humanitarian aid.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration and the Afghan information ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the ban enforcement in Nangarhar, posting on Twitter: “If this measure is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our ability to deliver life-saving aid to the people who need it.”
The IEA administration, which seized power as US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Since toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul, the IEA have tightened controls over women’s access to public life, including barring women from university and closing most girls’ high schools, Reuters reported.
In December, IEA authorities stopped most female humanitarian aid employees from working, which aid workers say has made it more difficult to reach women in need and could lead donors to hold back funding.
The restrictions did not initially apply to the UN and some other international organizations. In January, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed flagged concerns that authorities could next restrict Afghan women working at international organizations.
It was not immediately clear whether foreign embassies in Kabul had received similar instructions on female staff.
A ban on Afghan female UN workers could pose major challenges to continued UN operations in Afghanistan. The founding UN Charter states that no restrictions be placed on the eligibility of men and women to work for the UN.
Aid officials have also flagged the risk that donor countries will reduce funding due to frustration over restrictions on women as other international crises take hold, Reuters reported.
The UN has made its single-largest country aid appeal ever, asking for $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver assistance in Afghanistan. So far it is less than 5% funded.
Floods in Samangan leave one dead
Local officials in Samangan province say a woman died on Monday in flash floods in the province.
Samangan Information and Culture Director Mawlavi Firozuddin Munib said the victim’s name was Bibi Fatima, and that she drowned in the flood waters.
According to sources, the flood waters raged through Kokjar village of Hazrat Sultan district in Samangan after heavy rain.
Sources also confirmed that dozens of houses, more than 20 shops and hundreds of acres of agricultural land were destroyed along with an unknown number of livestock.
The Roi Doab district of Samangan was also hit by floods and farmers lost more than 1,000 livestock on Saturday.
Russia and Tajikistan launch joint military drills near Afghan border
Russia and Tajikistan militaries kicked off joint drills near the border with Afghanistan that will last through April 7, Russia’s TASS news agency reported Monday.
The drills are taking place at the Kharb-Maidon training ground in Tajikistan – 20 kilometers from the border with Afghanistan.
“During the practical stages, the military contingents from Russia and Tajikistan will practice preparing and carrying out a joint operation on mountainous terrain to eliminate outlawed armed gangs intruding into the territory of an allied state and also exercising command and control of joint forces in blocking and destroying an illegal armed formation,” Russia’s Central Military District said in a statement.
The Russian military contingent participating in the drills largely consists of units from the 201st military base numbering over 300 personnel: motor rifle, armored, artillery, radiation, chemical and biological protection troops and mobile electronic warfare groups of the Central Military District, its press office specified.
Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.
Russia is worried about the possibility of militants infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Moscow views as its defensive buffer.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) however have repeatedly downplayed concerns about threats emanating from the country.
Japan gives another $5 million to WFP for Afghanistan
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday Japan has contributed an additional $5 million towards the Afghanistan crisis.
WFP says this funding comes at a critical time after the aid agency was forced to cut assistance to at least four million people last month due to a lack of funds.
The organization said at the time, that unless funding was received for April, nine million Afghans could go without food.
Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Takashi Okada meanwhile said: “The Government of Japan has been a consistent and strong supporter of the Afghan people and of WFP over the past years. Japan sees food assistance as one of the primary ways to reach sustainable development and human security.”
“We are grateful to the Government of Japan for this latest contribution. WFP’s food assistance is today the last lifeline for millions of Afghans in a country that is at the highest risk of famine in a quarter of a century,” said Hsiao-Wei Lee, WFP Country Director in Afghanistan.
“Catastrophic hunger knocks on Afghanistan’s doors and unless humanitarian support is sustained, hundreds of thousands more Afghans will need assistance to survive.”
WFP said currently, nearly 20 million Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. Six million of them are one step away from famine. WFP urgently needs US$93 million to assist 13 million people in April and US$800 million for the next six months.
This new funding brings Japan’s total contribution towards WFP’s humanitarian response in Afghanistan to $96.57 million over the past five years. Early this year, Tokyo contributed $12.4 million to WFP in Afghanistan.
