World
US court halts ruling ordering Voice of America employees back to work
The U.S. Agency for Global Media placed over 1,000 employees on leave and told 600 contractors they would be terminated after the agency abruptly shut down the broadcasts in March under a directive from Trump.
A federal appeals court on Saturday blocked a ruling, that had ordered the Trump administration to return more than 1,000 Voice of America employees back to work, Reuters reported.
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth on April 22 ordered the administration to “take all necessary steps” to restore employees and contractors to their positions at the U.S. news service and resume radio, television and online news broadcasts and some grants.
The appeals court in a 2-1 decision suggested Lamberth lacked jurisdiction to order the employees to return to work and to require the restoration of $15 million in grants for Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks.
The U.S. Agency for Global Media placed over 1,000 employees on leave and told 600 contractors they would be terminated after the agency abruptly shut down the broadcasts in March under a directive from Trump.
The appeals court noted the government did not challenge the aspect of Lamberth’s ruling requiring it to restore Voice of America’s “statutorily required programming levels.” Numerous reports on Friday said VOA was preparing to resume broadcasts next week. USAGM did not immediately comment Saturday, read the report.
U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard dissented from the ruling, saying it “all but guarantees that the networks will no longer exist in any meaningful form by the time this case is fully adjudicated.”
She added that it would result in “silencing Voice of America for the foreseeable future and eliminating Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks’ ability to see this case through to the end.”
Under Trump’s directive, Voice of America is not reporting the news for the first time in its 80-year existence. Its website has not been updated since March 15 and radio stations abroad relying on its programming have gone dark or only air music, Reuters reported.
Congress made the broadcasts mandatory and did not allow the executive branch to unilaterally terminate or defund them, Lamberth ruled.
Trump advisor Kari Lake announced the shutdown on March 15, placing nearly all USAGM employees on leave, saying the agency was “irretrievably broken” and biased against Trump. She said on social media Saturday the decision was a “huge victory for us.”
World
US readies Russia sanctions over Ukraine, unclear if Trump will sign – Reuters
U.S. officials have finalized new economic sanctions against Russia, including banking and energy measures, to intensify pressure on Moscow to embrace U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to end its war on Ukraine, Reuters reported on Saturday.
The targets include state-owned Russian energy giant Gazprom and major entities involved in the natural resources and banking sectors, said an administration official, who like the other sources requested anonymity to discuss the issue.
The official provided no further details.
It was far from clear, however, whether the package will be approved by Trump, whose sympathy for Moscow’s statements and actions have given way to frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spurning of his calls for a ceasefire and peace talks.
The U.S. National Security Council “is trying to coordinate some set of more punitive actions against Russia,” said the source familiar with the issue. “This will have to be signed off by Trump.”
“It’s totally his call,” confirmed a second U.S. official.
“From the beginning, the president has been clear about his commitment to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire,” said National Security Council Spokesman James Hewitt. “We do not comment on the details of ongoing negotiations.”
The U.S. Treasury, which implements most U.S. sanctions, did not respond to a request for comment.
An approval by Trump of new sanctions, which would follow the Wednesday signing of a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal that he heavily promoted as part of his peace effort, could signify a hardening of his stance towards the Kremlin.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 the United States and its allies have added layer upon layer of sanctions on the country. While the measures have been painful for Russia’s economy, Moscow has found ways to circumvent the sanctions and continue funding its war.
Trump “has been bending over backwards to give Putin every opportunity to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to have a ceasefire and an end to the war,’ and Putin keeps rejecting him,” said Kurt Volker, a former U.S. envoy to NATO who was U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations during Trump’s first term. “This is the next phase of putting some pressure on Russia.”
“Putin has been escalating,” he continued. Trump “has got the U.S. and Ukraine now in alignment calling for an immediate and full ceasefire, and Putin is now the outlier.”
Since assuming office in January, Trump has taken steps seen as aimed at boosting Russian acceptance of his peace effort, including disbanding a Justice Department task force formed to enforce sanctions and target oligarchs close to the Kremlin.
He also has made pro-Moscow statements, falsely blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for starting the conflict and calling him a “dictator.”
Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, has advocated a peace strategy that would cede four Ukrainian regions to Moscow, and has met Putin four times, most recently last week.
But three days after that meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Putin’s maximalist demands for a settlement and Moscow’s forces have pressed frontline attacks and missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, claiming more civilian casualties.
Reuters reported in March that the United States was drawing up a plan to potentially give Russia sanctions relief but Trump in recent weeks has expressed frustration with Putin’s foot-dragging on ending the invasion and last Saturday held a “very productive” one-on-one meeting in the Vatican with Zelenskiy.
The next day, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that he was “strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions and Tariffs on Russia” that would remain until a ceasefire and final peace deal.
Volker said that Russia has been earning hard currency that funds its military through oil and gas sales to countries like India and China and that it would be “very significant” if Trump slapped secondary sanctions on such deals.
Secondary sanctions are those where one country seeks to punish a second country for trading with a third by barring access to its own market, a particularly powerful tool for the United States because of the size of its economy.
World
Trump ousts White House national security adviser Waltz, replaces him with Rubio
U.S. President Donald Trump ousted his national security adviser Mike Waltz on Thursday and named Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his interim replacement in the first major shakeup of Trump’s inner circle since he took office in January.
Trump, in a social media post, said he would nominate Waltz to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, adding that “he has worked hard to put our nation’s interests first.”
Earlier in the day, multiple sources said Trump had decided to remove Waltz from his national security post. The retired Army Green Beret and former Republican lawmaker from Florida had faced criticism inside the White House, particularly after he was caught up in a March scandal involving a Signal chat among top Trump national security aides, Reuters reported.
Rubio will be the first person since Henry Kissinger in the 1970s to hold the positions of secretary of state and national security adviser simultaneously.
“When I have a problem, I call up Marco. He gets it solved,” Trump said at a White House event earlier on Thursday.
A person familiar with the matter said Trump wanted to get to the 100-day mark in his term before firing a cabinet-level official. News of the shake-up on Thursday was so abrupt that State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce learned about it from reporters at a briefing.
The national security adviser is a powerful role that does not require Senate confirmation. Trump had four national security advisers in his first term: Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster, John Bolton and Robert O’Brien.
Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, an Asia expert who was a State Department official focused on North Korea during Trump’s first term, is also being forced from his post, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The Waltz ouster caps a month of personnel turmoil within Trump’s national security establishment. Since April 1, at least 20 NSC staffers have been fired, the director of the National Security Agency has been dismissed and three high-ranking Pentagon political appointees have been shown the door.
The purges have seriously hurt morale in some areas of the national security establishment, according to several officials within or close to the administration. Some elements of the government are low on relevant national security expertise and in some cases it has proven difficult to attract high-level talent, the officials added.
The NSC is the main body used by presidents to coordinate security strategy, and its staff often make key decisions regarding America’s approach to the world’s most volatile conflicts.
Waltz was blamed for accidentally adding the editor of The Atlantic magazine to a private thread describing details of an imminent U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen. The Atlantic subsequently reported on the internal discussions about the strikes.
At a subsequent Cabinet meeting with Waltz in the room, Trump expressed his preference for holding such conversations in a secure setting, a clear sign of his displeasure. But he and others in the White House publicly expressed confidence in Waltz at the time.
Trump so far has expressed confidence in his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, despite the turmoil at the top levels at the Pentagon and his involvement in the Signal controversy.
Waltz also attended Trump’s televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday. In a Reuters photograph from the meeting, Waltz appeared to be using the Signal app on his phone. The photograph appears to show a list of chats he has had on the messaging app with other cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance and Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard.
Commenting on the photo, White House communications director Steven Cheung said on social media: “Signal is an approved app that is loaded onto our government phones.”
WAVE OF FIRINGS
The NSC that Waltz will leave behind has been thinned by dismissals in recent weeks.
The bloodletting began a month ago, when Laura Loomer, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, handed Trump a list of individuals in the NSC she deemed to be disloyal during a meeting at the White House. Following that meeting, four senior directors were released.
Those four senior directors – who oversaw intelligence, technology, international organizations and legislative affairs, respectively – had a long history in conservative policymaking and no apparent animosity toward Trump, leaving colleagues puzzled by their dismissals, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Some NSC staffers were upset that Waltz did not defend his staff more forcefully, those people said.
Since then, more than 20 additional NSC staffers of various profiles have been let go, typically with no notice, the people said.
The Signal controversy was not the only mark against Waltz in Trump’s eyes, sources said.
A person familiar with the Cabinet’s internal dynamics said Waltz was too hawkish for the war-averse Trump and was seen as not effectively coordinating foreign policy among a variety of agencies, a key role for the national security adviser.
Waltz’s ouster could be of concern to U.S. partners in Europe and Asia who have seen him as supportive of traditional alliances such as NATO and tempering more antagonistic views toward them from some other Trump aides, according to one foreign diplomat in Washington who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The U.N. position he is now being nominated for has been vacant since Trump withdrew the nomination of New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik because her vote was needed in the House of Representatives, which is narrowly held by Republicans.
World
Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump
Ukraine and the U.S. on Wednesday signed a deal heavily promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump that will give the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction.
The two countries signed the accord in Washington after months of sometimes fraught negotiations, with uncertainty persisting until the last moment with word of an eleventh-hour snag, Reuters reported.
The accord establishes a joint investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction as Trump tries to secure a peace settlement in Russia’s three-year-old war in Ukraine.
The agreement is central to Kyiv’s efforts to mend ties with Trump and the White House, which frayed after he took office in January. Ukrainian officials have hoped that the deal would ensure continued U.S. support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko were shown signing the agreement in a photo posted on X by the Treasury, which said the deal “clearly signals the Trump Administration’s commitment to a free, sovereign, prosperous Ukraine.”
Svyrydenko wrote on X that the accord provides for Washington to contribute to the fund.
“In addition to direct financial contributions, it may also provide NEW assistance – for example air defense systems for Ukraine,” she said. Washington did not directly address that suggestion.
The U.S. has been Ukraine’s single largest military donor since Russia’s 2022 invasion with aid of more than 64 billion euros ($72 billion), according to the Kiel Institute in Germany.
Before the signing, Trump repeated on Wednesday that the U.S. should get something for its aid to Kyiv, thus the effort to secure a deal for Ukraine’s plentiful deposits of rare earth minerals.
In announcing the deal, the U.S. Treasury said the partnership recognized “the significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defense of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion.”
Svyrydenko said the accord allowed Ukraine to “determine what and where to extract” and that its subsoil remains owned by Ukraine.
Ukraine is rich in natural resources including rare earth metals which are used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles and military applications, among others. Global rare-earth mining is currently dominated by China, which is locked in a trade war with the U.S. after Trump’s sharp tariff increases.
Ukraine also has large reserves of iron, uranium and natural gas.
Svyrydenko said Ukraine has no debt obligations to the United States under the agreement, a key point in the lengthy negotiations between the two countries.
The deal also, she said, complied with Ukraine’s constitution and Ukraine’s campaign to join the European Union, key elements in Ukraine’s negotiating position.
The minerals deal and U.S. peace efforts have been negotiated separately but reflect Washington’s approach to Ukraine and Russia. Trump has upended U.S. policy by softening the U.S. stance toward Russia and sometimes falsely blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the war.
U.S. peace proposals have called for recognition of Russia’s claim to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and potentially four other Ukrainian regions. Zelenskiy has said Kyiv would never do so because it would contravene Ukraine’s constitution.
“Importantly, the Agreement sends a signal to global partners that long-term cooperation with Ukraine – over decades – is not only possible but reliable,” Svyrydenko said on X.
A draft of the U.S.-Ukraine agreement seen by Reuters earlier on Wednesday showed Ukraine secured the removal of any requirement for it to pay back the U.S. for past military assistance, something Kyiv had staunchly opposed.
The draft did not provide any concrete U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine, one of its initial goals.
Separately, Ukraine has discussed with European allies the forming of an international force to help ensure Ukraine’s security if a peace agreement is reached with Russia.
US court halts ruling ordering Voice of America employees back to work
Qatari officials and UN envoy discuss 4th Doha meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s media situation
DABS inaugurates 40MW solar power project in Dehdadi, Balkh
Around 15 new media outlets granted licenses last year: Ghufran
Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa
Iyer blitz powers Kolkata to big IPL win over Hyderabad
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
Afghanistan’s national futsal team heads to Morocco
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s media situation
Exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief
Saar: Enhancing telecom quality, reducing costs discussed
Tahawol: Shelter crisis amid historic migrant repatriation discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s water and power efforts discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns of ‘deeper humanitarian crisis’ as thousands return to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia’s exports via Trans-Afghan Railway Line to average between 8 and 15 million tons annually
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Cricket world reacts to Suryavanshi century
-
Latest News5 days ago
Intelligence chiefs gather in Azerbaijan to discuss Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Israeli wildfires force evacuations, road closures on Memorial Day
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sweden steps in to help WFP in Afghanistan with a $2.2 million pledge
-
Latest News3 days ago
US aid to Afghanistan in food and healthcare sectors also terminated: SIGAR