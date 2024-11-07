Latest News
US expert says Trump may be more willing than Biden to engage with IEA
Michael Kugelman, a US-based foreign policy expert and the Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, said on Thursday that president-elect Donald Trump may be more willing than incumbent President Joe Biden to engage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Kugelman said in a post on X that Trump will praise the IEA for its operations against Daesh and it will be something that will have his attention, given that he liked to claim credit for curbing Daesh.
Kugelman has in the past said that Trump, as president, would be less likely to focus on the state of women’s education and human rights in Afghanistan.
The IEA has expressed hope that under Trump, significant progress can be made in relations between Kabul and Washington.
In a post on X on Wednesday, the IEA’s foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the government hopes the future Trump administration "will take realistic steps toward concrete progress in relations between the two countries and both nations will be able to open a new chapter of relations".
He underscored that during former president Trump's first term in power he presided over a peace deal with the Islamic Emirate that paved the way for the US withdrawal in 2021 "after which the 20 year occupation ended".
The Doha agreement was signed on February 29, 2020, in Qatar between the IEA and the United States under Trump, but excluded Afghanistan's then-ruling government.
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill 40 people around Baalbek, health ministry says
Israeli strikes on Baalbek and the Bekaa Valley killed 40 people and wounded 53, the health ministry said. The Israeli military did not comment.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed 40 people around the eastern city of Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley on Wednesday, according to the country's health ministry, and at dusk more strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters reported.
Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have exchanged fire for over a year in parallel with the Gaza war but fighting has escalated since late September, with Israeli troops intensifying bombing of Lebanon's south and east and making ground incursions into border villages.
Israeli strikes on Baalbek and the Bekaa Valley killed 40 people and wounded 53, the health ministry said. The Israeli military did not comment.
Israel has repeatedly battered strongholds of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.
The Israeli military ordered residents in the southern suburbs to evacuate several locations on Wednesday. Two waves of bombing followed, one late Wednesday and another early Thursday.
Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV reported there were at least four strikes on Thursday. There was no immediate report of casualties or details on what was hit.
Hezbollah secretary general Naim Qassem on Wednesday said he did not believe that political action would bring an end to hostilities, read the report.
He said there could be a road to indirect negotiations if Israel stopped its attacks.
"When the enemy decides to stop the aggression, there is a path for negotiations that we have clearly defined - indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state and speaker (of parliament Nabih) Berri," Qassem said.
U.S. diplomatic efforts to halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which included a 60-day ceasefire proposal, faltered last week ahead of the U.S. election on Tuesday in which former President Donald Trump recaptured the White House.
More than 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon over the last year, the vast majority in the past six weeks.
Lebanese rescuers scoured a destroyed apartment building in the town of Barja, south of Beirut, for bodies or survivors after an Israeli strike on Tuesday evening killed 20 people there, Lebanon's health ministry said.
Moussa Zahran, who lived on one of the upper floors of the building, returned to sift through the ruins of his home. His burned feet were wrapped in gauze and his son and wife were in hospital after being wounded in the strike.
"These rocks that you see here weigh 100 kilos; they fell on a 13-kilo kid," he said, referring to his son and the apartment wall that collapsed on him during the strike.
It was not clear whether the strike targeted a member of Hezbollah. There was no evacuation warning ahead of the air raid.
Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had fired missiles at an Israeli military base near Ben Gurion Airport. Israeli media reported a rocket had landed near the airport.
Later, the Israeli military said dozens of projectiles had crossed into Israel from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted, Reuters reported.
Efforts to bring a diplomatic end to the conflict have stalled. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday appointed Israel Katz as defence minister, who vowed to defeat Hezbollah so people displaced from northern Israel could return home.
Berri - a Hezbollah ally and diplomatic interlocutor - met the U.S. and Saudi ambassadors to Lebanon on Wednesday to discuss political developments, his office said, without providing further details.
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, meanwhile, congratulated the U.S. president-elect.
Netanyahu hailed Trump's election, while senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Trump would be tested on his statements that he can stop the Gaza war in hours as president.
DAB governor calls on Islamic countries to help streamline Afghan banking system
Addressing a conference in Bahrain, Agha appealed for help in capacity building, training programs, better management of Zakat and Waqf, and the conversion of conventional banks to Islamic banking systems.
The governor of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Noor Ahmad Agha, has called on global Islamic financial institutions for assistance across a number of areas in the country’s banking sector.
Addressing a conference in Bahrain, Agha appealed for help in capacity building, training programs, better management of Zakat and Waqf, and the conversion of conventional banks to Islamic banking systems.
Speaking at the 19th annual Islamic banking and finance conference of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), which was held in Bahrain on November 3 and 4, Agha also appealed for assistance in attaining a sustainable, efficient, and resilient Halal banking system and the establishment of a robust financial and economic sector in Afghanistan.
The conference was attended by the central banks of Islamic countries and nearly 300 representatives from Islamic commercial banks.
DAB governor emphasized the significance of establishing institutions dedicated to better regulating and managing affairs related to Zakat, Waqf, Infaq, and Sadaqah, highlighting the vital role of such institutions in the fair distribution of wealth in society, according to a statement released by DAB on Thursday.
He also raised the issue of Riba-based banking, the development of Islamic banking, and the stability of the banking system in Afghanistan.
Riba is commonly used to refer to excessive charges for borrowing money. Charging interest for loans is deemed riba, or an unjust, exploitative gain, and is forbidden under Islamic law.
Senior Indian diplomat meets FM Muttaqi in Kabul
Muttaqi expressed hope that relations between India and Afghanistan would expand in various fields. He stressed that to develop trade relations, Indian visa facilities should be increased for Afghan citizens, especially businesspersons.
JP Singh, Indian foreign ministry’s joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, has met with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.
The two sides discussed political and economic relations between Afghanistan and India, and people's movements, the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.
Muttaqi expressed hope that relations between India and Afghanistan would expand in various fields. He stressed that to develop trade relations, Indian visa facilities should be increased for Afghan citizens, especially businesspersons.
He also thanked India for its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and called India's pledges in the development sector promising.
According to the statement, JP Singh said that relations with Afghanistan are important for India and have an ancient history.
The Indian diplomat said that along with humanitarian aid to Afghans, India has also started development assistance to Afghanistan and is engaged in technical discussions with relevant Afghan institutions. JP Singh stressed that the development of relations between the two countries is important, adding that in the near future, negotiations will be held between technical delegations of regional countries including Afghanistan and India on the Chabahar port. He also promised to increase Indian visa facilities for Afghans.
