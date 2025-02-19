World
US, Russia agree to restore diplomatic missions as first step in Ukraine war talks
The Riyadh talks were aimed as a step toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine after President Donald Trump, who took office last month, ordered top officials to begin negotiations.
The U.S. and Russia agreed on Tuesday to restore the normal functioning of each other’s diplomatic missions, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after talks between senior U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia.
The move appeared to signal a significant easing of restrictions on Russian diplomatic missions in the United States that were imposed by past U.S. administrations over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and other Russian actions, Reuters reported.
The Riyadh talks were aimed as a step toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine after President Donald Trump, who took office last month, ordered top officials to begin negotiations.
Rubio said the sides agreed as a first step to appoint teams of officials to “work very quickly to re-establish the functionality of our respective missions.”
The two countries have expelled diplomats and limited the appointment of new staff at each other’s missions in a series of tit-for-tat measures over the past decade, leaving their respective embassies thinly staffed.
Rubio said those moves had “really diminished our ability to operate in Moscow” and that Russia would say the same about its mission in Washington, read the report.
“We’re going to need to have vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally in order to be able to continue these conduits,” Rubio told the Associated Press.
He said he would not negotiate in public the details of how the missions would be restored.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for details of the current operations of U.S. missions in Russia.
Rubio’s Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, raised the functioning of Russia’s U.S. missions with Rubio in a call on Saturday ahead of the talks in Riyadh, Russia’s foreign ministry said.
Even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, U.S. officials complained they were able to maintain only a “caretaker presence” in Russia, after Russia imposed a cap on personnel in U.S. missions, forcing Washington to shutter its consulates in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg.
World
Zelenskyy warns against ‘repeat of Afghanistan scenario’ in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump’s move to advance peace negotiations with Russia – but without Ukraine’s participation – has sparked serious concerns in Kyiv and across Europe with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning that the end of the Ukraine war could result in a situation similar to Afghanistan in 2021.
Zelenskyy’s remarks came on the eve of talks between Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
These talks, which are part of new efforts by US President Donald Trump to advance peace negotiations, have sparked concerns that Washington and Moscow might shape Ukraine’s future without its involvement.
Zelenskyy meanwhile said: “You can’t just take that off the table. That’s not how it works. I don’t think anyone is interested in an Afghanistan 2.0,” Zelenskyy said, referring to US government statements that Ukraine would not become a NATO member.
He specifically pointed to the hasty withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan, which was negotiated during Donald Trump’s first term and rapidly implemented under former president Joe Biden in 2021. This led to a chaotic retreat and the collapse of the former Afghan government.
Zelensky stressed that back then, “lack of respect for human life” led to the “tragedy.” He added: “So there are experiences with what happens when someone ends something without thinking it through and withdraws very quickly.”
While acknowledging that Ukraine is now a different country than at the beginning of Russia’s invasion, with experience in its own arms production, Zelenskyy emphasized that “there will definitely be no victory for Ukraine without US support.”
UK reacts to Trump’s initiative
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer also spoke out against Trump’s move to broker peace with Russia, without Ukraine’s involvement, and warned the US president against letting Ukraine become an “Afghanistan-style disaster”.
Starmer made the comparison with the collapse of Kabul in 2021 – which Trump branded “one of the greatest defeats in American history” and urged the US not to make too many concessions to Russia.
Starmer stressed that any resolution must be lasting and prevent Russia’s President Vladimir Putin from “coming again” for more territory.
World
Israel receives shipment of heavy bombs cleared by Trump
The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound (907-kg) bomb, which can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius, Reuters reported.
Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump lifted a block imposed on the export of the munitions by the administration of predecessor Joe Biden, the defence ministry said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said he lifted a Biden-era block on the export of the bombs to Israel despite a ceasefire agreement being in place because he believed in “peace through strength.”
“They contracted for the weapons a long time ago with the Biden administration, and then Biden wouldn’t deliver the weapons. But I look at it differently. I say, ‘peace through strength,'” Trump told reporters after returning to West Palm Beach, Florida, after a short trip to Daytona Beach. “They were sitting there. Nobody knew what to do with them. They bought them.”
The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound (907-kg) bomb, which can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius, Reuters reported.
The Biden administration declined to clear them for export to Israel out of concern about the impact on densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.
The Biden administration sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza but later held up one of the shipments. The hold was lifted by Trump last month.
“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said late on Saturday.
The shipment arrived after days of concern about whether a fragile ceasefire in Gaza agreed last month would hold, after both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the deal to halt fighting to allow the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails, read the report.
Washington has announced assistance for Israel worth billions of dollars since the war began.
World
Zelenskiy says Ukraine has ‘low chance’ of survival without US backing
Ukraine has little chance of surviving Russia’s assault without U.S. support, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after phone calls this week by U.S. President Donald Trump with Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance. But we will have low chance – low chance to survive without support of the United States,” Zelenskiy said in an interview on the NBC News program “Meet the Press.”
An excerpt was released on Friday from the interview, which will be broadcast on Sunday. Reuters reported.
Trump discussed the war on Wednesday in separate calls with Putin and Zelenskiy, in the U.S. president’s first big step toward diplomacy in a conflict he has promised to end quickly.
Trump later said he did not think it was practical for Kyiv to join NATO and that it was unlikely Ukraine would get back all its land. Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from captured territory and says it must receive NATO membership or equivalent security guarantees to prevent Moscow from attacking again.
Zelenskiy said in the interview that Putin wanted to come to the negotiating table not to end the war but to get a ceasefire deal to lift some global sanctions on Russia and allow Moscow’s military to regroup.
“This is really what he wants. He wants pause, prepare, train, take off some sanctions, because of ceasefire,” Zelenskiy said.
Trump said his call with Putin was a good conversation that lasted over an hour, while the Kremlin said it lasted nearly an hour and a half. Zelenskiy’s office said Trump and Zelenskiy spoke for about an hour. Trump said the call “went very well.”
US, Russia agree to restore diplomatic missions as first step in Ukraine war talks
Office overseeing Afghan resettlement in US told to start planning closure, sources say
Saar: Agriculture ministry achievements and problems discussed
IEA PM extends congratulation to Syrian interim president
Tehran says Iran-Afghanistan water rights issue ‘unresolved’
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Trump promises harsh immigration crackdown on inauguration eve
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Saar: Agriculture ministry achievements and problems discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s governance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Kabul police’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: Virtue ministry’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to generate electricity domestically
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russian FM: Situation in Afghanistan poses serious threat to neighboring countries
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan lose warm-up against Pakistan A ahead of Champions Trophy
-
Latest News5 days ago
Daesh recruits enter Afghanistan via Iran: U.N.
-
International Sports5 days ago
ICC unveils prize money for Champions Trophy 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan national admits to Munich car attack that injured 39
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ukraine could become EU’s ‘Afghanistan’: Hungarian PM
-
Latest News4 days ago
US, China in dispute over who should draft UNSC resolutions on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ministry of Refugees condemns forced evacuation of Afghans in Balochistan, Pakistan