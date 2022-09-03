Latest News
US to halt quick humanitarian entry for Afghans
The US government next month will halt – with a few exceptions – the temporary relocation of Afghans to the United States and instead focus on reuniting immediate family members with pathways to permanent residence, Reuters reported citing a senior US official.
The policy revision follows criticism by some lawmakers, refugee organizations and veterans groups that the administration failed to properly plan the evacuation of Afghans at risk when it pulled the last US troops out of Afghanistan a year ago.
The administration says the evacuation – marred by chaos at Kabul airport and a suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members and more than 170 Afghans – was a success, with nearly 90,000 Afghans resettled in the United States in one of the largest operations of its kind.
The revised policy, dubbed Enduring Welcome, begins on October 1.
Under the changes, the official said, the United States will stop – with a few exceptions – admitting Afghans on humanitarian parole, a special program that grants temporary entry but no pathway to lawful permanent residence.
At a press briefing on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre restated the administration’s commitment to Afghan allies and detailed changes made to its relocation assistance policy.
“We are adopting a new model where Afghan arrivals will travel directly to the communities where they will be moving with the help of refugee resettlement organizations without a safe haven stopover in the United States,” Jean-Pierre said.
The revised policy, the official said, will focus on relocating to the United States immediate family members of US citizens, green card holders and Afghans with Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) granted to those at risk of Taliban retaliation because they worked for the US government.
Family members admitted from those categories will have “long-term, durable status,” according to Jean-Pierre.
“Afghans who are looking to resettle in the United States will remain with an immigration status that provides a path to long-term permanent residence rather than a temporary status, which is what’s provided through humanitarian parole,” she said.
The revised policy follows months of talks between the administration and the AfghanEvac coalition of groups that help evacuate and resettle Afghans in the United States.
“It’s a massive deal for us,” said Shawn VanDiver, the coalition head, adding that the government still needs to improve processing SIV applications and increase relocation flights.
Latest News
Thousands attend funeral of popular Herat cleric killed in mosque bombing
Thousands of people attended the funeral Saturday of a popular Herat Imam, Mawlavi Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Ansari, who was killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque on Friday.
Mawlavi Ansari was killed along with 19 others at the Guzargah Mosque, officials said.
Mawlavi Fazil Rahman Ansari, the deceased’s brother, has replaced Mawlavi Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Ansari as the mosque’s imam.
“Abdullah, who is two months old is now an orphan; he is the little son of Maulana Ansari; each of us have joined hands in this way and have been trained in the school of Maulana, men and women are ready for martyrdom,” said Fazil Rahman, Ansari’s brother.
Herat officials emphasized that the perpetrators of this incident will be identified and arrested soon.
Mawlavi Noor Ahmad Islam Jar, the governor of Herat, warned during the funeral ceremony that the perpetrators of this incident will be punished.
“Surely Allah will not waste the blood of this noble person and those who committed this crime will be punished for their actions,” said Mawlavi Khodadad Saleh, the former head of the Council of Scholars and Clerics of the Western District.
However, a number of Herat residents also want the perpetrators of this incident to be identified, emphasizing that the assassination of prominent figures, especially religious scholars, should be prevented.
“The Islamic Emirate must defend such personalities, they are the ones who help the Emirate, if they are not there, who can cooperate with the government,” said a Herat resident.
No group has claimed responsibility for this deadly attack so far.
Latest News
Floods in Pakistan threaten Afghanistan’s food supply: UN
The devastating floods in Pakistan will place huge strains on efforts to get food into neighboring Afghanistan to relieve its catastrophic humanitarian crisis, the United Nations warned on Friday.
The UN’s World Food Programme said much of the food aid transited through Pakistan by road — a network that has been severely affected by the worst floods in the country’s history.
“We’re focused absolutely on the needs of the people in Pakistan right now but the ramifications of what we’re experiencing here go wider,” WFP’s Pakistan country director Chris Kaye said.
“We’re becoming very, very concerned about the overall food security, not only in Pakistan in the immediate and medium term, but also for what it’s going to imply for the operations in Afghanistan.
Large amounts of its food enter via the port of Karachi. “Pakistan provides a vital supply route into Afghanistan,” he said.
“With roads that have been washed away, that presents us with a major logistical challenge,” Kaye said.
“WFP has procured over 320,000 metric tonnes in the past year to support operations in Afghanistan. The floods in Pakistan are going to put a huge dent in that capability.”
He said there was a “major problem” in restoring agricultural production in Pakistan to feed its own people and continue supplying food to Afghanistan.
A further issue was that the wheat harvest was being stored in flooded areas of Pakistan, and “a large proportion of the wheat has been washed away.”
He said the food security situation in Pakistan was “grave” even before the floods, with 43 percent of people food insecure and the country ranking at 92 out of 116 on the Global Hunger Index.
Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming more than a thousand lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.
Officials have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world.
Afghanistan’s 38 million people face a desperate humanitarian crisis — aggravated after billions of dollars in assets were frozen and foreign aid dried up when the Islamic Emirate took over a year ago.
Latest News
Herat mosque bombing sparks widespread condemnation
Friday’s deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan’s western Herat province has been condemned widely by individuals, governments and organizations.
At least 18 people including a prominent cleric, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Ansari, were killed in the explosion at Gazargah mosque in Herat city, where people gathered to offer congregational Friday prayers. 23 others were wounded, according to officials.
The United Nations mission in Afghanistan condemned the attack. “Continued attacks on Afghans going about their daily lives, including attending places of worship, must stop,” UNAMA said on Twitter.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also said it “vehemently” deplores the blast.
“Though the security environment has admittedly improved over recent months the OIC General Secretariat pointed out, it remains gravely concerned that sporadic attacks and explosions in various provinces across the country continue to mar the security, social peace of Afghan people,” OIC said in a statement.
The United States, Pakistan and Iran also condemned the attack.
“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the many victims who lost their lives or were hurt in the Herat Guzargah Mosque explosion. We condemn this senseless act of terrorism. Perpetrators must be brought to justice,” US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, tweeted.
“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The people of Pakistan stand with their Afghan brothers and sisters in this time of sorrow and grief,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran’s foreign ministry said Tehran “will stand by Afghanistan and its oppressed people in the fight against the evil phenomenon of extremism, violence, and terrorism.”
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), also condemned the attack and vowed that its perpetrators will be punished for their “heinous act.”
