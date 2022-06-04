World
‘Victory will be ours’ – Zelenskiy on war’s 100th day
As Russia’s brutal assault on its neighbor stretches to its 100th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to continue defending his country.
“The president is here. Our team is much bigger. The armed forces of Ukraine are here. And most importantly: our people, the people of our country are here. We have been defending Ukraine for 100 days now. Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine!”
A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months, with Moscow having been driven back from the capital but launching a huge new assault in the east, Reuters reported.
Ukrainian forces on Friday still held part of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia poured its forces into the battle, aiming to capture the city and control the Luhansk region.
Members of Ukraine’s foreign legion – volunteer fighters from around the world – arrived in the city on Thursday, and prepared to fight, Reuters reported.
22-year old Zurab said it is a war for Georgians as well.
“We’re going to push the Russians back. It will take a day, a month, or a year, it does not fucking matter. We are on the right side of history. So we’re going to make sure all of us, we’re gonna get back home with our families. And we’re gonna make sure the occupiers won’t do the same.”
Nearby Lysychansk is one of the remaining areas in Luhansk region still controlled by Ukraine’s forces.
Civilians there say they struggle to live without electricity and running water, as Russia tightens its grip on the area.
But for some, the loss of internet and cell phone networks connecting them with family is the hardest part.
“Our grandchildren left. How they are, how they are doing? We have no connection…“
The massive Russian assault in the east in recent weeks has been one of the deadliest phases of the invasion.
But on Friday, Kyiv residents viewing a display of captured Russian weapons in the city center remained hopeful for victory.
“We are very strong, stronger than we thought. […] We will certainly win. I am 100 percent sure.”
U.S. adds Russian airplane factories to economic blacklist
The United States on Thursday added 71 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist including several aircraft factories and shipbuilding and research institutes in its latest effort to deprive the Russian military of U.S. technology and other items.
The export restrictions are among a raft of new sanctions the Washington imposed on Thursday in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, including prohibitions on additional Russian oligarchs and members of the country’s elite.
They include 70 Russian companies and other entities like several units of the Russian Academy of Sciences, including A.A. Kharkevich Institute for Information Transmission Problems and the V.A. Trapeznikov Institute of Control Sciences and one Belarus entity.
The companies added include several aircraft plants and the Voronezh Joint Stock Aircraft Company, one of the largest Russian factories for passenger and cargo aircraft, according to several research reports.
Also added was the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, which has manufactured nearly 7.000 aircraft of more than 20 types since 1934 and produces the MC-21 family of airliners.
In total the Commerce Department has now added 322 entities to its economic blacklist for support of Russia’s military since February.
“The U.S. and our international partners have put in place strong, sweeping restrictions on Russia’s ability to obtain the items and technologies it needs to sustain its military aggression,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez.
Of the 71, 66 were determined to be military end users. Also added were the Ilyushin Aviation Complex Branch, the St. Petersburg Shipbuilding Institution and the Special Research Bureau for Automation of Marine Researches Far East Branch Russian Academy of Sciences.
UN warns of potential global food crisis due to Russia-Ukraine conflict
The Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to a global food crisis that will hit developing countries the hardest, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in Stockholm on Wednesday.
Guterres met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to discuss the security situation in Europe, recovery from the pandemic and the green transition on the day.
Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Guterres said the food crisis cannot be resolved effectively unless Russia’s manure and food production, and Ukraine’s food production can reach world markets again.
Guterres also called for swift decisions to counter the food crisis that could arise from the conflict, putting developing countries most at risk.
During his previous visit to Senegal, Guterres noted that the Ukraine crisis can have a dramatic impact on the economies of developing countries, and is aggravating a “triple food, energy and financial crisis” across Africa.
According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Russia and Ukraine are the world’s largest and fifth-largest wheat exporters, respectively. Together, they provide 19 percent of the world’s barley supply, 14 percent of wheat and 4 percent of maize, making up more than one third of global cereal exports.
In Ukraine, which is known as the breadbasket of Europe, the conflict has left unharvested wheat that was planted months ago, while maize and sunflowers sown when the conflict broke out were left unfertilized. It is estimated that Ukraine’s grain production may fall by more than 50 percent in the current season.
Moreover, Russia is the leading producer of fertilizers, accounting for 13 percent of global production. Restrictions on Russian fertilizer exports due to U.S. sanctions have led to a surge in global fertilizer prices. This has forced farmers in Brazil, the United States and other major agricultural countries to reduce their use of fertilizers, which could affect future harvests.
U.S. agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine
Russian troops fought to take complete control of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday as the United States said it will provide Ukraine with advanced rockets to help it force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.
President Joe Biden said the United States would provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems and munitions so it can “more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield”.
“We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table,” Biden wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Times.
A senior Biden administration official said weaponry provided would include the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which Ukraine’s armed forces chief said a month ago was “crucial” to counter Russian missile attacks.
Addressing concerns that such weapons could draw the United States into a direct conflict with Russia, senior administration officials said Ukraine gave assurances the missiles would not be used to strike inside Russia.
“These systems will be used by the Ukrainians to repel Russian advances on Ukrainian territory, but they will not be used on targets in Russian territory,” the U.S. official told reporters.
Shortly after the U.S. decision was announced, the Russian defence ministry said Russia’s nuclear forces were holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported.
Some 1,000 servicemen were exercising in intense manoeuvres using more than 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it cited the ministry as saying.
There was no mention of the U.S. decision to supply new weapons in the Interfax report.
The latest U.S. pledge of weapons for Ukraine – on top of billions of dollars worth of equipment already provided including anti-aircraft missiles and drones – came as Russia pressed its assault to seize the eastern Donbas region, having abandoned its earlier thrust toward Kyiv from the north.
Russian troops have now taken control of most of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas, regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai on Tuesday.
Nearly all critical infrastructure in Sievierodonetsk had been destroyed and 60% of residential property damaged beyond repair, he said. Russian shelling had made it impossible to deliver aid or evacuate people.
A Russian victory in Sievierodonetsk and its twin city of Lysychansk across the Siverskyi Donets river would bring full control of Luhansk, one of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
A pro-Moscow separatist leader said Russian proxies had advanced slower than expected to “maintain the city’s infrastructure” and exercise caution around its chemical factories.
“We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is already under our control,” Russia’s TASS state news agency quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the pro-Moscow Luhansk People’s Republic, as saying.
Gaidai warned Sievierodonetsk residents not to leave bomb shelters due to what he said was a Russian air strike on a nitric acid tank.
The Luhansk People’s Republic’s police force said Ukraine’s forces had damaged it. Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists traded accusations over a similar incident in April.
Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council aid agency which had long operated out of Sievierodonetsk, said he was “horrified” by its destruction.
Up to 12,000 civilians remain caught in crossfire, without sufficient access to water, food, medicine or electricity, Egeland said.
“The near-constant bombardment is forcing civilians to seek refuge in bomb shelters and basements, with only few precious opportunities for those trying to escape,” he said.
WEAPONS PACKAGE
Ukraine says weapons sent by the United States and other countries since the beginning of the invasion have helped fend off Russian gains.
The high mobility artillery rocket systems are part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled by the United States on Wednesday.
The package includes ammunition, counter fire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as anti-armour weapons, officials said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for more weapons while lambasting the European Union, which agreed on Monday to cut imports of Russian oil, for not sanctioning energy from Russia sooner.
The EU said it would ban imports of Russian oil by sea. Officials said that would halt two-thirds of Russia’s oil exports to Europe at first, and 90% by the end of this year.
Responding to the EU oil embargo, Russia widened its gas cuts to Europe, pushing up prices and ratcheted up its economic battle with Brussels.
Putin launched his “special operation” in February to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war to seize territory.
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes on a huge scale, flattening cities and killing and raping civilians. Russia denies the accusations.
World Bank and ARTF approve three emergency projects totaling $793 million
‘Victory will be ours’ – Zelenskiy on war’s 100th day
N.Korea reports 79,100 more people with fever, one new death amid COVID wave
China to launch next crewed mission on Sunday to build space station
US shares Tajikistan’s desire for inclusive political process in Afghanistan
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting new domestic one-day cricket tournament
Liquidity crisis at core of Afghanistan’s economic challenges: SIGAR
Paktia tribes end longstanding dispute
Afghanistan to play Vietnam in football friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers
Salma Dam’s turbines activated following recent rainfall
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
