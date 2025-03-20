Latest News
We need contemporary sciences more than ever nowadays: Education Minister
Acting Minister of Education Habibullah Agha says content contradicting religion and Afghan traditions will be removed from the curriculum, and that in addition to religious studies, the ministry is also focusing on modern sciences.
Marking the beginning of the 1404 academic year in Kabul, Habibullah Agha stressed that both religious and modern sciences are essential nowadays in Afghanistan.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is committed to both fields of knowledge and urged people not to be deceived by negative propaganda.
“In this era, we have a great need to learn modern sciences. We must progress with these sciences and prepare ourselves to compete with the world,” said Agha.
He clarified that only through mastering modern sciences can the nation safeguard its people, government, health, and geography.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi, who was also present at the event, reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to fulfilling the Ministry of Education’s needs to establish a high-quality education system in Afghanistan.
Salam Hanafi stressed that the ministry must work to meet the country’s current educational demands.
He stated: “Enhancing teachers’ capabilities, addressing literacy issues, monitoring classroom activities, and improving the quality of both religious and public schools—these are the responsibilities of the Ministry of Education.”
Meanwhile, several government officials claimed that despite efforts by adversaries to tarnish the reputation of the IEA through a ‘cold war’, Afghanistan continues to make progress every day.
The 1404 academic year however began without reopening schools for girls above the sixth grade.
Latest News
IEA confirms it has freed an American prisoner in a gesture of goodwill
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced on Thursday it released an American prisoner named George Glezmann as a gesture of goodwill.
According to a statement, the ministry stated that the IEA “reaffirms its longstanding position that dialogue, understanding and diplomacy provide effective avenues for resolving all issues, with the release of American citizen serving as a goodwill gesture, reflecting Afghanistan’s readiness to genuinely engage all sides, particularly the United States of America, based on mutual respect and interests.”
The ministry also asserted that destabilizing groups like Daesh have been suppressed and that no threats originate from Afghanistan against any country.
According to the statement, Afghanistan can play a positive role in regional and global stability and is capable of resolving its issues with the international community in a constructive manner.
The ministry also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for their key role in facilitating this development and mediating between the Islamic Emirate and the United States.
Washington’s former special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Thursday after meeting with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister that today
“was a good day”.
He said talks with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi led to the release of Glezmann, who had been in detention in Kabul for two years.
“The Taliban (IEA) government agreed to free him as a goodwill gesture,” he said, adding that Glezmann is on his way home.
He also stated that President Donald Trump has made it a priority to secure the release of Americans held abroad.
The American delegation meanwhile also included Adam Boehler, the US Special Representative for Hostage Affairs, as well as Khalilzad.
After their meeting, Muttaqi described the visit by the delegation as a step forward in relations between Kabul and Washington.
The foreign ministry in turn said the discussions focused on bilateral relations, prisoner exchanges, and consular services for Afghan citizens in the US.
Muttaqi called the meeting a positive step toward improving relations and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate seeks constructive engagement with all parties as part of its balanced foreign policy.
Latest News
US delegation meets acting FM Muttaqi in Kabul
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate announced on Thursday that a delegation from the United States visited Kabul and held talks with the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi regarding the release of prisoners.
The delegation included Adam Boehler, the US Special Representative for Hostage Affairs, and Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US envoy for Afghanistan.
Muttaqi described the visit as a step forward in relations between Kabul and Washington.
According to a statement from the foreign ministry, the discussions focused on bilateral relations, prisoner exchanges, and consular services for Afghan citizens in the US.
Muttaqi called the meeting a positive step toward improving relations and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate seeks constructive engagement with all parties as part of its balanced foreign policy.
He also stressed the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and moving beyond the impacts of the 20-year war to establish positive political and economic ties.
The ministry quoted Boehler, who described progress in prisoner negotiations as a significant step in building mutual trust between the two sides.
Boehler also praised the IEA’s efforts in combating drug trafficking and ensuring security.
He emphasized the need for continued dialogue between the IEA and the US, stating that strengthening relations through negotiations is crucial.
Boehler further noted that Afghanistan and the US have historical ties, which, despite challenges in certain periods, remain significant.
Latest News
Solar year 1403: Another year in isolation for Afghanistan
Establishing an inclusive government, respecting human rights, especially the rights of women and minorities, and combating terrorist groups and drugs have always been considered important preconditions for the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate.
Solar year 1403 (March 21, 2024 to March 20, 2025) has been yet another year of political isolation and non-recognition for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.
It was also another year that the United Nations refused to hand over Afghanistan’s seat at the UN.
No country has yet officially recognized the IEA government and added to this, the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor submitted a request for the arrest of the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader.
Despite this however, the Islamic Emirate views 1403 as a year with many achievements.
Officials have said the government has made good progress in many sectors. They feel they have strengthened ties and expanded interaction with many countries in the region and around the world.
The IEA has in fact said that relations which many countries have with Afghanistan are tantamount to them recognizing the Islamic Emirate.
Establishing an inclusive government, respecting human rights, especially the rights of women and minorities, and combating terrorist groups and drugs have always been considered important preconditions for the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate.
In addition to the Islamic Emirate’s failure to achieve global legitimacy, the pressures and sanctions of the international community against the Islamic Emirate continued.
During this year, for the first time, Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, submitted a request to the court to arrest the leader of the Islamic Emirate and the head of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court.
The request, which the Islamic Emirate considered to be without a fair legal basis, resulted from political moves,they said. This led the IEA to cancel Afghanistan’s ICC membership.
During 1403, however, high-level delegations from a number of countries continued to visit Afghanistan, and delegations from the Islamic Emirate also traveled to neighboring countries and the region.
Late this year, Iran’s Foreign Minister led a high-level delegation to Kabul and met with the Prime Minister and a number of other senior officials. This was a visit that both sides declared the start of a new chapter in relations between Kabul and Tehran.
On the other hand, former government officials, lawyers and some politicians who fled Afghanistan when the former government collapsed, continued to return home.
But, the IEA’s cabinet remained in a caretaker capacity in 1403.
The Supreme Leader of the IEA Hibatullah Akundzada meanwhile visited the northern provinces of the country for the first time since August 2021 and encouraged local officials to serve the people honestly.
Many meetings held in Kabul and in provinces about the need for officials and people to support the system.
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economics said at a recent meeting of the Shiite community in Kabul that the Islamic Emirate respects ethnic diversity and considers it a symbol of unity in the country.
Nevertheless, the Islamic Emirate considers the year 1403 to be a year of achievements in the political sphere and emphasizes that good progress has been made during the year in the field of expanding diplomatic relations with countries in the region and the world.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile continues to call on the international community and countries to abandon the politics of force and pressure and instead establish interactive relations with the Islamic Emirate.
The IEA continues to emphasize that it has fulfilled all the conditions of a legitimate state, but the United Nations is making excuses in the matter of handing over Afghanistan’s seat at the UN.
Tahawol: Review of world developments in 1403 solar year
Debate on State of Freedom of Expression
We need contemporary sciences more than ever nowadays: Education Minister
IEA confirms it has freed an American prisoner in a gesture of goodwill
US delegation meets acting FM Muttaqi in Kabul
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy
Chinese researchers find bat virus enters human cells via same pathway as COVID
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
Debate on State of Freedom of Expression
Tahawol: Trump and Putin phone talks discussed
Saar: Heavy death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza discussed
Saar: Discussion on Israel’s deadly attacks on Gaza Strip
Tahawol: Discussion on India, Pakistan trading accusations
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Separatist suicide attack in southwestern Pakistan kills at least five
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan records trade volume of $292 million via air corridors in 1403 solar year
-
Latest News5 days ago
Voice of America staff put on leave, Trump ally says agency ‘not salvageable’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tornadoes strike US South, killing 33 people amid rising risk
-
World4 days ago
Trump and Putin expected to speak this week as US pushes for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
-
Latest News3 days ago
National Journalists Day sparks reaction from Afghanistan’s media workers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi: IEA won’t fight against one country to satisfy another
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump administration weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says