Latest News
WFP sounds alarm over global food crisis, including Afghanistan
A record-high number of people across six countries are either already starving or on the brink of disaster, a new report warned this week.
The latest Hunger Hotspots report, produced by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), reveals that Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen remain at the ‘highest alert’ as hotspots alone account for almost a million people facing catastrophic levels of hunger.
The report calls for urgent humanitarian action for 19 hunger hotspots in total, to prevent huge loss of life between October 2022 and January 2023.
It lays out country-specific recommendations for action – short-term protective measures in advance of new humanitarian needs materializing, and emergency response to address the current situation.
According to the report, in Afghanistan, the severity of food insecurity suggests that significant loss of life may already be occurring in the outlook period, as nearly 6 million people are expected to be in Emergency conditions by November.
After this, the risk of extreme food insecurity and significant loss of life will likely grow as another harsh winter coincides with the lean season.
The report stated that one of the driving forces behind the crisis was the ongoing La Niña weather event, which has been recurring since late 2020, and is expected to continue through December 2022 before transitioning to El Niño.
This La Niña event will continue to negatively impact agricultural activities, causing crop and livestock losses in many parts of the world including Afghanistan, Western and Eastern Africa, and the Syrian Arab Republic.
In Afghanistan, the ongoing La Niña is likely to result in below‑average rainfall during the upcoming September to February period, coinciding with the wheat‑planting and mid‑growing season.
In addition, expected warmer‑than‑average temperatures and a potential low snowpack in winter could reduce water availability for irrigation, the report stated.
This will come on top of two consecutive dry seasons since late 2020.
The report stated the economic contraction that followed the collapse of the former government, coupled with the impact of below‑average harvests, is increasing levels of hunger across the country.
WFP and FOA say concerns remain at the highest level for Afghanistan, as the country is also dealing with the effects of a deep economic crisis, exacerbated by increasing food, fuel and agricultural input prices, the freeze of Afghan assets and very high levels of accumulated household debt.
However, the report states that decreased conflict levels in Afghanistan have slightly improved the access of humanitarian organizations to people in need, but the presence of landmines, improvised explosive devices and explosive remnants of war, operatio all challenges, and poor infrastructure continue to constrain humanitarian access.
Latest News
Ukraine donated 30,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
The Secretary of State of the United States announced the donation of 30,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat to Afghanistan.
Antony Blinken posted on his Twitter on Thursday that Ukraine has donated 30,000 tons of grain through the World Food Program to reduce the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and another 50,000 tons of grain for Ethiopia and Somalia.
At the same time, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Program in a report have said: “It’s possible that after November of this year, food insecurity and widespread deaths due to hunger and cold weather will increase in Afghanistan”.
According to this report, about six million people in Afghanistan will face severe hunger, by November of this year.
Russia’s attack on Ukraine has also led to an increase in food prices around the world.
Featured
Qatar FM: No clarity on the way forward for Afghanistan
There is no clarity from the international community on the way forward for Afghanistan, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday.
“We’ve been advising the international community that we need to arrange a blueprint for the way forward—what are the required series of conditions we need from the current leadership in Afghanistan, in exchange of what we can provide as an international community,” Sheikh Mohammed told Doha News on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The diplomat said that Afghanistan will remain a concern in the absence of a clear roadmap for the country’s future.
“We have seen a growing humanitarian crisis over there, an economic crisis, as well as a growing concern on terrorism and terrorist organisations operating from there,” he said.
Earlier, Qatar’s emir, addressing UNGA, called on all parties to preserve and build on the achievements of the Doha peace agreement between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and US.
“We have repeatedly stressed the need to protect civilians, respect human and citizen rights in Afghanistan, including women’s rights, girls’ right to education, and achieve national reconciliation among the factions of the Afghan people,” said Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
Latest News
Muttaqi meets with UNAMA chief, promises ‘constructive interaction’
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with UNAMA head Marcus Potzel on Wednesday in Kabul that IEA’s policy is one of constructive interaction with the world.
“IEA was taking on a policy of constructive interaction with the world where UNAMA can play a significant role thereon,” said Muttaqi.
During the meeting Muttaqi assured Potzel of further cooperation with all diplomatic missions in Kabul, including the United Nations; taking strong security measures to ensure the security of their compounds and employees; and providing more facilities for the movement of relevant employees, the ministry said.
WFP sounds alarm over global food crisis, including Afghanistan
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North Korea
Ukraine donated 30,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
Afghan cricket team heads to UAE for training camp ahead of World Cup
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded in Australia
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Afghan telecoms companies agree to block access to TikTok and PUBG
-
Health4 days ago
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off
-
COVID-195 days ago
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
-
World5 days ago
Taiwan hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning issued
-
Latest News5 days ago
Fire sweeps through clothing market in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A series postponded
-
Featured4 days ago
Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years
-
Featured5 days ago
UNICEF provides classrooms for more than 5,000 Kunduz children