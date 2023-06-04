20 international flights take off from Afghanistan every day: minister

(Last Updated On: June 4, 2023)

On an average, around 20 international flights take off from Afghanistan’s airports every day, the country’s minister of transport said on Sunday.

Hamidullah Akhundzadeh, the Minister of Transport and Aviation said at a graduation ceremony of the students of the Institute of Transport and Aviation that 30 students have been sent to Uzbekistan to study in order to improve the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, the minister of higher education promised that he will cooperate in increasing the capacity of the students of the Transport and Aviation Institute.

Neda Mohammad Nadeem also said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to the principle of merit-based recruitment.

“Let our schools and universities progress scientifically. Scholars and teachers should be offered in every part of this country. We must be able to provide professionals in every sector,” Nadeem said.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Aviation, graduates of the institute have been trained in air traffic control, monitoring, tracking and other areas for two years.