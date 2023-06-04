DABS has ‘settled most outstanding bills’ with its neighbors

(Last Updated On: June 4, 2023)

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the country’s national power utility company, said on Sunday that last year it paid most of its electricity bills to exporting countries.

According to the company, $94 million was paid to Uzbekistan, $96 million to Tajikistan and $62 million to Iran.

DABS’ chief operating officer Safiullah Ahmadzai said that a five-year strategic plan for renewable energy has been drawn up to provide reliable and sustainable electricity, which includes 710 megawatts of solar and wind power.

Ahmadzai said preliminary work has been done in the area of electricity production from coal, and a contract will be signed in the near future.

“The technical team of Breshna Company was able to properly manage the domestic power plants of Naghlu, Mahiper and Surubi, and last year we had 390 million kilowatt hours of domestically produced electricity from water resources,” Ahmadzai said.

Officials also said that in the fiscal year 1401, the company registered about 35,000 electric meters that were distributed during the republic period and payment of electricity bills was made online.

The company officials emphasized that they have not increased the price of electricity, but meter reading has become more accurate.