Latest News
34 Hindu families in Canada seeking return to Afghanistan, says former MP
Thirty-four Hindu families currently residing in Canada are interested in returning to Afghanistan, according to Narendra Singh Khalsa, a former representative of the Hindu and Sikh community in Afghanistan’s parliament.
Khalsa made the remarks during a meeting with Shahabuddin Delawar, head of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities. The former lawmaker recently returned to Afghanistan from Canada with the support of the commission.
During the meeting, Delawar welcomed Khalsa’s return and reaffirmed the authorities’ commitment to addressing the concerns of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh communities. He said special attention would be given to issues related to property rights, assets, and other challenges facing community members.
Khalsa expressed satisfaction with his return to the country, stating that Afghanistan’s development efforts are moving forward positively. He also revealed that dozens of Hindu families living in Canada are interested in returning to their homeland.
In addition, Khalsa said the Afghan Sikh community in Canada is willing to finance and build a modern hospital in Afghanistan, a move that could contribute to improving healthcare services in the country.
Latest News
Higher Education Minister says IEA committed to development in all fields
Afghanistan’s Minister of Higher Education, Nada Mohammad Nadeem, says the Islamic Emirate is committed to recruiting skilled professionals and creating job opportunities for university graduates.
Nada Mohammad Nadeem made the remarks during a graduation ceremony for students at Nangarhar University. He urged graduates to further strengthen their expertise and use their knowledge and skills in service of the people and the country’s development.
Nadeem stressed that the Islamic Emirate is not only focused on religious schools, but is also working to advance Afghanistan in all sectors.
“We are committed in the field of engineering, we are committed in the field of medical, and we are committed in the field of religious education as well… We want to build our country in every sector,” Nadim said.
He also emphasized support for the system, adding that Muslims around the world respect the courage and independence of the Afghan people.
He stated: “Muslims across the world believe that Afghans are a freedom-loving people, protectors of Islam, and a nation that does not sell its freedom to anyone.”
A total of 2,200 students graduated in different fields from Nangarhar University and received their graduation certificates during the ceremony.
The event was attended by several local officials, including the governor of Nangarhar, civilian and military officials, the university leadership, professors, representatives of private universities, religious scholars, and families of the graduates.
Latest News
Germany’s Merz rejects IEA normalization claims, says cooperation limited to technical matters
According to Merz, the German government is engaging with IEA representatives at the lowest possible technical level to facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes in Germany.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has dismissed claims that his government is moving to normalize relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stressing that any engagement is limited to technical cooperation and serves Germany’s national interests.
Speaking during a question-and-answer session in the Bundestag on Wednesday, Merz said Germany is not seeking closer political ties with the IEA.
“We are not normalizing this regime,” he said, responding to criticism from the Green Party. Merz noted that diplomatic relations exist between states rather than governments and emphasized that Germany has maintained diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.
“We are not extending a hand to this Taliban (IEA) regime; Rather, cooperation is being sought at the necessary technical level that serves the national interest of our country,” Merz said.
According to Merz, the German government is engaging with IEA representatives at the lowest possible technical level to facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes in Germany.
The chancellor also voiced strong support for Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, who is holding discussions with officials in Kabul regarding the repatriation process.
“He has my full and unreserved support for what he is doing there,” Merz said.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Foreign Office confirmed earlier this week that up to four additional Afghan diplomats from the IEA could be allowed to work in Germany to help process deportations and consular services.
Officials said the additional consular staff would be needed to issue travel documents and passports, adding that all visa applications would undergo careful security screening before approval.
International Sports
FIFA World Cup: Messi turns 39, shows no signs of stopping
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday while continuing to make history at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina captain has enjoyed a remarkable start to the tournament, scoring all five of his country’s goals as the defending champions secured victories in their opening two Group J matches.
Messi opened Argentina’s campaign in spectacular fashion with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria. He then added another two goals in a 2-0 victory against Austria, helping Argentina book an early place in the knockout stages.
His latest scoring exploits saw him surpass former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s long-standing World Cup record of 16 goals. Messi now stands alone as the leading scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals across six tournaments.
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
In addition to his goalscoring achievements, Messi has registered nine World Cup assists and remains the player with the most assists in knockout-stage matches. He is also the only footballer to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award twice, claiming the honour in 2014 and 2022.
Beyond the World Cup, Messi’s career trophy haul is unmatched. He has won 45 major titles with Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, making him one of the most decorated players in football history.
His international honours include the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005.
At club level, Messi won four UEFA Champions League titles, ten La Liga crowns and seven Copa del Rey trophies with Barcelona. He also lifted two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and added the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield to his collection with Inter Miami.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shows no signs of slowing down. He is expected to lead Argentina once again when they face Jordan in their final Group J match on June 28 at Dallas Stadium, as the reigning champions continue their quest for back-to-back World Cup titles.
Higher Education Minister says IEA committed to development in all fields
34 Hindu families in Canada seeking return to Afghanistan, says former MP
Germany’s Merz rejects IEA normalization claims, says cooperation limited to technical matters
FIFA World Cup: Messi turns 39, shows no signs of stopping
Afghanistan ranks last in KidsRights Index 2026
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Tahawol: Efforts to eliminate drugs across Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Brussels meeting and discussion on Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Central Asia, European Union and Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate delegation’s trip to Brussels discussed
Tahawol: Iran-US talks make encouraging progress
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