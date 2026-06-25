34 Hindu families in Canada seeking return to Afghanistan, says former MP

Thirty-four Hindu families currently residing in Canada are interested in returning to Afghanistan, according to Narendra Singh Khalsa, a former representative of the Hindu and Sikh community in Afghanistan’s parliament.

Khalsa made the remarks during a meeting with Shahabuddin Delawar, head of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities. The former lawmaker recently returned to Afghanistan from Canada with the support of the commission.

During the meeting, Delawar welcomed Khalsa’s return and reaffirmed the authorities’ commitment to addressing the concerns of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh communities. He said special attention would be given to issues related to property rights, assets, and other challenges facing community members.

Khalsa expressed satisfaction with his return to the country, stating that Afghanistan’s development efforts are moving forward positively. He also revealed that dozens of Hindu families living in Canada are interested in returning to their homeland.

In addition, Khalsa said the Afghan Sikh community in Canada is willing to finance and build a modern hospital in Afghanistan, a move that could contribute to improving healthcare services in the country.