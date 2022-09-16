World
71 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in ‘provocations’ by Armenia
Seventy-one Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed in recent days in “provocations” by Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.
The ministry said that so far, 71 Azerbaijani soldiers have died during the recent flare-up, while Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Wednesday that 105 Armenian soldiers were killed in the clashes, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported.
On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara sees the latest border tension as the result of Armenia’s violation of the November 2020 deal ending the Karabakh war that resulted in the victory of Azerbaijan, adding that he finds it “unacceptable.”
Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of “large-scale provocations” in recent days, saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out “intensive” firing on Azerbaijani positions, Anadolu reported.
Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Iran signs memorandum to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China
Iran has signed a Memorandum of Obligations to become a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday, as Tehran seeks to overcome economic isolation amid U.S. sanctions.
“By signing the document for full membership of the SCO, now Iran has entered a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit and energy cooperation,” Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on his Instagram page, Reuters reported.
Last year, the rapidly-expanding central Asian security body, whose founding heavyweights are China and Russia, approved Iran’s application for accession, while Tehran’s hardline rulers called on members to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West over its disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was in the Silk Road oasis of Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday to attend a summit of the organization. He was expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian media reported.
The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop for Russia, China and ex-Soviet states in Central Asia, expanded four years ago to include India and Pakistan, with a view to playing a bigger role as counterweight to Western influence in the region.
Iran will now be able to take part in meetings, although it is likely to take some time to achieve full membership, deputy secretary-general of the organization Grigory Logvinov told Russian state TV, which also reported the signing.
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.
Nykyforov – who did not say when the accident occurred – said Zelenskiy’s car had collided with a private vehicle, Reuters reported.
“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said, adding the accident would be investigated.
According to the report medics accompanying Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.
Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy’s office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.
Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards
Shooting broke out on Wednesday between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russian news agencies said, citing the Kyrgyz border service.
While recent years have seen frequent skirmishes along the border, the latest incident follows fighting on Tuesday between two other former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was their deadliest since 2020, Reuters reported.
The Kyrgyz border service said Tajik guards opened fire after being asked to leave “combat positions” along the border and Kyrgyz guards used weapons in response, Russia’s RIA state news agency said.
