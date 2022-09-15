World
Iran signs memorandum to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China
Iran has signed a Memorandum of Obligations to become a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday, as Tehran seeks to overcome economic isolation amid U.S. sanctions.
“By signing the document for full membership of the SCO, now Iran has entered a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit and energy cooperation,” Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on his Instagram page, Reuters reported.
Last year, the rapidly-expanding central Asian security body, whose founding heavyweights are China and Russia, approved Iran’s application for accession, while Tehran’s hardline rulers called on members to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West over its disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was in the Silk Road oasis of Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday to attend a summit of the organization. He was expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian media reported.
The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop for Russia, China and ex-Soviet states in Central Asia, expanded four years ago to include India and Pakistan, with a view to playing a bigger role as counterweight to Western influence in the region.
Iran will now be able to take part in meetings, although it is likely to take some time to achieve full membership, deputy secretary-general of the organization Grigory Logvinov told Russian state TV, which also reported the signing.
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.
Nykyforov – who did not say when the accident occurred – said Zelenskiy’s car had collided with a private vehicle, Reuters reported.
“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said, adding the accident would be investigated.
According to the report medics accompanying Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.
Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy’s office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.
Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards
Shooting broke out on Wednesday between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russian news agencies said, citing the Kyrgyz border service.
While recent years have seen frequent skirmishes along the border, the latest incident follows fighting on Tuesday between two other former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was their deadliest since 2020, Reuters reported.
The Kyrgyz border service said Tajik guards opened fire after being asked to leave “combat positions” along the border and Kyrgyz guards used weapons in response, Russia’s RIA state news agency said.
Armenia, Azerbaijan report deadly border clashes
Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday reported large-scale border clashes that left Azerbaijani troops dead in the latest flare-up between the arch foes.
There have been frequent reports of shootouts along their shared border since the end of the 2020 war between Yerevan and Baku over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, AFP reported.
“At 00:05 am (2005 GMT) on Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-caliber firearms, against Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk,” Armenia’s defense ministry said.
In a statement, it said Azerbaijan had also used drones.
But Azerbaijan’s defense ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale subversive acts” near the districts of Dashkesan, Kelbajar and Lachin on the border, adding that its army positions “came under fire, including from trench mortars”.
“There are losses among (Azerbaijani) servicemen,” it said, without giving figures.
The United States called for an end to the conflict Monday night, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying the US is “deeply concerned” over the situation, including “reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure” in Armenia, AFP reported.
“As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict,” Blinken said in a statement. “We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately.”
Last week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers in a border shootout.
In August, Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen injured.
The neighbours fought two wars — in the 1990s and in 2020 — over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated enclave.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire.
