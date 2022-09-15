World
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.
Nykyforov – who did not say when the accident occurred – said Zelenskiy’s car had collided with a private vehicle, Reuters reported.
“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said, adding the accident would be investigated.
According to the report medics accompanying Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.
Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy’s office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.
World
Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards
Shooting broke out on Wednesday between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russian news agencies said, citing the Kyrgyz border service.
While recent years have seen frequent skirmishes along the border, the latest incident follows fighting on Tuesday between two other former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was their deadliest since 2020, Reuters reported.
The Kyrgyz border service said Tajik guards opened fire after being asked to leave “combat positions” along the border and Kyrgyz guards used weapons in response, Russia’s RIA state news agency said.
World
Armenia, Azerbaijan report deadly border clashes
Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday reported large-scale border clashes that left Azerbaijani troops dead in the latest flare-up between the arch foes.
There have been frequent reports of shootouts along their shared border since the end of the 2020 war between Yerevan and Baku over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, AFP reported.
“At 00:05 am (2005 GMT) on Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-caliber firearms, against Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk,” Armenia’s defense ministry said.
In a statement, it said Azerbaijan had also used drones.
But Azerbaijan’s defense ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale subversive acts” near the districts of Dashkesan, Kelbajar and Lachin on the border, adding that its army positions “came under fire, including from trench mortars”.
“There are losses among (Azerbaijani) servicemen,” it said, without giving figures.
The United States called for an end to the conflict Monday night, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying the US is “deeply concerned” over the situation, including “reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure” in Armenia, AFP reported.
“As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict,” Blinken said in a statement. “We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately.”
Last week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers in a border shootout.
In August, Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen injured.
The neighbours fought two wars — in the 1990s and in 2020 — over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated enclave.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire.
World
Pakistan to observe day of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Pakistan on Monday will observe a day of mourning over Queen Elizabeth’s death, announced Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday.
Aurangzeb issued a news statement to confirm, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval to (a proposal) of observing a day of mourning over the demise of the Queen of the United Kingdom. September 12 (Monday) will be observed as the day of mourning in Pakistan,” Geo TV reported.
Britain’s longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on Thursday.
The Queen, who ascended the throne in 1952 after the demise of her father king George VI, passed away aged 96.
