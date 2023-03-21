Health
80 Afghan children to get medical treatment in Germany: ARCS
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in cooperation with Germany’s Peace Village plans to take 80 Afghan children to Germany for medical treatment on Thursday.
These children are suffering from bone diseases and severe burns, according to ARCS
Eighty children will be sent to Germany, fifty-five of them for bone disease treatment and the remaining 25 have severe burns, said Irfanullah Sharafzoi, a spokesperson for ARCS.
Sharafzoi also stated that of the 90 children sent for treatment six months ago, 50 of them will return to the country on Wednesday and the rest will come home once they have recovered.
“Fifty of the children who were sent to Germany in the past year will return to the country tomorrow, and 40 of them will be returned to the country after completing their treatment in Germany,” he said.
Habib Hassan, the head of ARCS’ foreign relations said each selection phase takes place every six months and almost 1,000 children are assessed at a time by ARCS.
“So far, [over the years] 4,854 children have been treated through this process,” Hassan said.
Children eligible for treatment have to be between the ages of one and 11 and girls and boys are treated. They have their medical expenses paid by the German Peace Village Charity Foundation.
The foundation has been working in cooperation with ARCS for over 30 years in Afghanistan to facilitate the treatment of children. Wednesday’s group of children will be the 89th group to be sent to Germany.
Health
New evidence shows origin of COVID could have been raccoon dogs
Scientists have uncovered new genetic evidence from the market in Wuhan, China, where COVID cases were first detected in late 2019.
Scientific America reports the findings add support to an animal origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID.
These findings were presented to an advisory group convened by the World Health Organization earlier this week.
Florence Débarre, an evolutionary biologist at the French National Center for Scientific Research discovered genetic sequences of the virus that researchers in China – led by George Gao, former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention – had uploaded to a public genomic database called GISAID.
According to Scientific America, the sequences were subsequently taken down but not before several other researchers from different countries downloaded and analyzed them.
Samples containing viral RNA, which had been collected at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in early 2020, also contained genetic material from raccoon dogs – a foxlike animal sold at the market – as well as other animals.
The virus sparked a global pandemic that has killed nearly seven million people, and debate has raged over whether it was caused by a natural spillover from wildlife to humans or a lab leak from a facility studying coronaviruses in Wuhan.
The new evidence does not directly prove that COVID jumped into humans from infected raccoon dogs, but it adds to a growing body of evidence in favor of a spillover from animals, Scientific America reported.
“These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important in moving us closer to that answer,” said the World Health Organization’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a news briefing on Friday.
The scientists who are analyzing the data are currently preparing a report on their findings, which they hope to release in the coming days.
Health
IEA’s health minister on six-day visit to Qatar
The Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Dr. Qalandar Ebad left Kabul on Thursday for a six-day visit to Qatar.
Leading a high-ranking IEA delegation, Ebad will meet with Qatari officials to discuss the coordination of health services with Qatar; building capacity for Afghan doctors; and discussing cooperation and investment in the field of health care in Afghanistan, the ministry said.
The ministry added that Ebad will also visit a number of health care facilities in Qatar while in the Gulf country.
The Ministry of Public Health is trying to raise the level of knowledge and expertise of Afghan doctors so that Afghans will no longer need to go abroad for treatment.
Ebad had previously said that nothing has been done in the health sector in the past twenty years.
Health
Health ministry launches polio vaccination campaign
The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in collaboration with international partners, launched its first national polio vaccination campaign for 2023 on Monday.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, “the first National Immunization Days (NIDs) for polio eradication for 2023” aims to vaccinate more than 9.4 million children under the age of five against polio.
Vitamin A will also be administered to all children from 6-59 months of age to improve their immunity, the ministry said.
“The leadership of the Ministry of Public Health is strongly committed to eradicating polio from Afghanistan,” said Dr. Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public Health.
“The recent progress made in this regard is encouraging. Right now Afghanistan is much closer to polio eradication. Together we can eradicate polio from Afghanistan,” he said.
“The support of all Afghans, including parents, community leaders, ethnic elders, and religious leaders, is critical to eradicate polio and we want them to take part in the fight against polio to save Afghan children from permanent paralysis,” Ebad added.
Poliovirus infection can cause permanent paralysis or even death in affected children.
This year, to date, no polio cases have been reported in Afghanistan. Last year, there were two cases – one in Paktika and one in Kunar.
80 Afghan children to get medical treatment in Germany: ARCS
Afghanistan’s T20 squad against Pakistan announced
Qatar hosts talks on future of education in Afghanistan
UN calls for quality education for Afghan boys and girls
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries in the world
Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster
United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
Afghanistan turns back 24 tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi
Tahawol: Afghanistan in 1401 reviewed
Saar: Developments in Afghanistan in 1401 reviewed
Tahawol: Barring officials from hiring their sons discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran diplomatic relations discussed
Tahawol: UNAMA’s extension to Afghanistan mission discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
-
World4 days ago
ICC judges seek Putin’s arrest citing war crimes in Ukraine
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
AWCC rolls out 4G internet services in north-east zone of Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend warrant
-
World3 days ago
India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front
-
Latest News4 days ago
No change in India’s position on not recognizing IEA: New Delhi
-
Business2 days ago
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%