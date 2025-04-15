Acting FM Muttaqi calls for stronger Kabul–Astana ties in Kazakh delegation meeting

(Last Updated On: )

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Monday with a Kazakh delegation led by Yerkin Tukumov, head of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Kazakhstan, and stressed the need for the expansion of political and economic relations between Kabul and Astana.

Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement citing Tukumov that the President of Kazakhstan pays special attention to Afghanistan-related matters, which has led to strong relations and broad engagement between Kabul and Astana.

At the meeting, Muttaqi expressed hope that alongside economic and trade advancements, the political relationship between the two countries would also be elevated.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in areas such as reconstruction, infrastructure development, and leveraging the expertise of Kazakh specialists, the statement read.

Earlier, the Kazakh delegation also met with the acting Minister of Industry and Commerce. The ministry stated that the meeting highlighted both countries’ needs for export goods and transit routes.

Both parties also discussed the expansion of trade relations, Afghanistan’s economic growth, economic programs, increasing Afghan exports, and Kazakhstan’s support for Afghanistan’s transit initiatives.

Kazakhstan is considered one of Afghanistan’s key trading partners and maintains close economic ties with Kabul.

Experts believe that in recent years, Kazakhstan has sought to play a more active role in regional affairs, particularly with regard to Afghanistan.

In recent months, Afghan-Kazakh relations have been on the rise through official visits and diplomatic dialogues, although Kazakhstan has yet to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate.