Latest News
Afghan allies sue Trump administration over travel ban blocking family reunification
According to the lawsuit, the Department of State has refused to issue travel documents for the families of Afghans who were granted derivative asylum under the “follow-to-join” process.
Seven Afghan nationals who were granted asylum in the United States have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s application of its renewed “travel ban,” which has prevented their families from joining them in the country despite prior approval from immigration authorities.
The case, filed on October 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, names as defendants the U.S. Department of State, Secretary Marco Rubio, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Secretary Kristi Noem, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), its Director Joseph B. Edlow, and the United States government, The Diplomat reported.
The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), along with Williams & Connolly LLP and Keler & Kershow PLLC, is representing the plaintiffs — seven Afghans and 28 of their family members, including spouses and children.
According to the lawsuit, the Department of State has refused to issue travel documents for the families of Afghans who were granted derivative asylum under the “follow-to-join” process, citing compliance with President Donald Trump’s June 4 travel ban proclamation. The plaintiffs argue that this interpretation is unlawful because the proclamation explicitly exempts asylum seekers and refugees.
“Once again, the Trump administration is failing our Afghan allies,” said Pedro Sepulveda Jr., a litigation fellow at IRAP. “Our clients put their lives in danger for the United States and are now being told their loved ones are banned from this country, even though their petitions were approved by DHS.”
Trump’s June 4 proclamation reinstated and expanded the earlier travel ban, barring entry to citizens from 12 countries — including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen — while imposing partial restrictions on seven others. The order cited security concerns and the Islamic Emirate’s control of Afghanistan, claiming the country lacked a “competent or cooperative central authority” for document verification.
Despite this, the proclamation specifically stated that it “shall not apply to an individual who has been granted asylum by the United States” or refugees already admitted, nor should it limit anyone’s right to seek asylum or humanitarian protection under U.S. law.
Afghan plaintiffs and their families
The plaintiffs include several former Afghan Air Force pilots, mechanics, and bodyguards who worked closely with U.S. and coalition forces before the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Some were among those who flew their aircraft to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to avoid capture, later entering the U.S. through Operation Allies Refuge — later renamed Operation Allies Welcome — and were granted asylum.
Their wives and children, however, remain stranded abroad, many of them in Pakistan or other third countries, after being denied U.S. entry despite having been approved for family reunification. The lawsuit states that the denial letters were “boilerplate,” some even issued before consular interviews took place.
The lawsuit alleges that the State Department, DHS, and USCIS have “unlawfully applied” the travel ban to Afghans who are explicitly exempt, thereby violating federal law and the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights. It calls for the immediate issuance of travel documents to allow the families to reunite with their loved ones in the United States.
IRAP and other advocacy groups have condemned the administration’s approach as a betrayal of Afghan allies who risked their lives for U.S. missions.
“The government is misinterpreting the law and putting families in harm’s way,” Sepulveda said. “These individuals stood with America — and now, America must stand by them.”
The case underscores ongoing tensions over immigration and refugee policy under the revived travel ban, particularly its impact on Afghans who aided U.S. military and diplomatic efforts during two decades of conflict.
Latest News
Afghanistan will no longer mediate Pakistan–TTP talks, calls it Pakistan’s internal matter
Addressing concerns over Afghanistan’s growing engagement with India, Mujahid clarified that such relations are not intended to undermine Pakistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced it will no longer mediate peace talks between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), describing the issue as an internal matter for Islamabad.
In an interview with Deutsche Welle Pashto, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said Afghanistan sees no reason to continue facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and the TTP.
“This is Pakistan’s internal problem, and it is their responsibility to address it,” Mujahid stated.
He confirmed that delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in Turkey on October 25 to finalize a bilateral agreement aimed at sustaining the recently established ceasefire between the two neighbors.
“The upcoming meeting in Turkey will focus on finalizing the agreement that both sides have been working on,” he added.
Mujahid reiterated that Afghanistan does not support the TTP or its attacks against Pakistan.
“We will not support any group or attack against Pakistan. This is purely a domestic issue for Islamabad,” he said.
Addressing concerns over Afghanistan’s growing engagement with India, Mujahid clarified that such relations are not intended to undermine Pakistan.
“Our engagement with India is not against anyone. Afghanistan and Pakistan share deep historical, cultural, and economic ties — both countries need each other equally,” he noted.
The IEA’s spokesperson also alleged that a “specific decision-making circle” within Pakistan’s security establishment has repeatedly sought to disrupt relations between Kabul and Islamabad.
“Whenever relations between the two countries have improved, this particular group has acted — not for Pakistan’s interests, but for the interests of others — to derail the progress,” he claimed.
The announcement comes as Afghanistan and Pakistan work to maintain a fragile ceasefire following recent tensions along their shared border. Both sides are expected to use the upcoming meeting in Turkey to strengthen a long-term framework for peace and cooperation.
Latest News
Karan Yadav named India’s new ambassador to Afghanistan
Yadav previously led the Indian Technical Mission in Kabul for a year, where he played a key role in coordinating India’s humanitarian assistance and development projects across the country.
India has appointed Karan Yadav as its new ambassador to Afghanistan, marking a significant step in restoring full diplomatic engagement with Kabul, according to Indian media reports.
Yadav previously led the Indian Technical Mission in Kabul for a year, where he played a key role in coordinating India’s humanitarian assistance and development projects across the country.
A career diplomat with the Ministry of External Affairs since 2014, Yadav has also served at Indian missions in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, gaining experience in regional diplomacy and cooperation.
Observers say Yadav’s appointment signals New Delhi’s renewed commitment to political and economic engagement with Afghanistan, as India seeks to rebuild ties and support reconstruction efforts following the return of the Islamic Emirate to power.
Latest News
Uzbekistan and UK deepen cooperation to support stability in Afghanistan
The meeting concluded with an agreement to sustain working-level dialogue and joint initiatives aimed at fostering peace, sustainable development, and connectivity across Central and South Asia.
Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation on Afghanistan’s stability and regional security during a high-level meeting in Tashkent.
The talks were held between Ismatulla Irgashev, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, and Mark Clayton, Deputy Director of the Department for Cooperation with Central Asia and Eastern Europe at the UK Foreign Office.
According to Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry, both sides discussed expanding political, diplomatic, and economic collaboration, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue and coordination on regional issues. The officials noted a steady increase in bilateral contacts and expressed readiness to elevate relations to a “new qualitative level.”
A major focus of the discussions was the security situation in Afghanistan and the need for continued international engagement to promote peace and stability under the current conditions. Both countries reiterated their shared commitment to supporting a stable and self-reliant Afghanistan through practical cooperation and regional partnerships.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to sustain working-level dialogue and joint initiatives aimed at fostering peace, sustainable development, and connectivity across Central and South Asia.
