Latest News
Afghan refugees should be treated according to international laws, Stanikzai tells Turkish envoy
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai, political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a meeting with Cihad Erginay, the Turkish ambassador in Kabul, said on Sunday that Afghan refugees should be dealt with according to international laws.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that during the meeting the two sides discussed the historical, religious and cultural commonalities of Afghanistan and Turkey and the political and consular relations between the two countries.
Stanikzai said that a large number of Afghans have migrated to neighboring countries, the region and Europe due to the conflicts over the past four decades.
While expressing his gratitude to countries for hosting refugees, Stanikzai asked them to treat refugees according to international laws.
In the meeting, the two sides also agreed to take practical steps to solve the problems of refugees and returnees in the near future.
Latest News
Deputy minister of migration tells Turkish envoy deportation is not the solution
Afghanistan’s deputy minister of migration has met with Turkey’s ambassador to Kabul and said deporting Afghan migrants is not a permanent solution, and that Ankara should instead take in workers on an official quota basis.
Mohammad Arsla Kharouti told the Turkish envoy Cihad Erginay that as migrants are deported, another group enters Turkey illegally.
Kharouti said that Erginay promised to investigate problems Afghan migrants are facing in Turkey and that plans would be drawn up for an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation from the ministry to visit Turkey in the near future.
This comes amid an accelerated process of deportation and forced returns of Afghan migrants from Turkey in the past few months. In the past year, Turkey has deported more than 57,000 illegal Afghan migrants.
Turkey however remains the most popular overland route for Afghan migrants seeking refuge in Europe. Currently, Turkey hosts about 300,000 Afghans.
Latest News
UN forced to cut food aid to millions globally because of funding crisis
The United Nations has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels, a top official said Friday.
Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program, told a news conference that at least 38 of the 86 countries where WFP operates have already seen cuts or plan to cut assistance soon — including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and West Africa.
He said WFP’s operating requirement is $20 billion to deliver aid to everyone in need, but it was aiming for between $10 billion and $14 billion, which was what the agency had received in the past few years.
“We’re still aiming at that, but we have only so far this year gotten to about half of that, around $5 billion,” Skau said.
He said humanitarian needs were “going through the roof” in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine and its global implications. “Those needs continue to grow, those drivers are still there,” he said, “but the funding is drying up. So we’re looking at 2024 (being) even more dire.”
“The largest food and nutrition crisis in history today persists,” Skau said. “This year, 345 million people continue to be acutely food insecure while hundreds of millions of people are at risk of worsening hunger.”
Skau said that in March, WFP was forced to cut rations from 75% to 50% for communities in Afghanistan facing emergency levels of hunger, and in May it was forced to cut food for 8 million people — 66% of the people it was assisting.
He urged world leaders to prioritize humanitarian funding and invest in long-term solutions to conflicts, poverty, development and other root causes of the current crisis.
Latest News
2,000 tankers carrying poor quality fuel turned back over past year
Officials at Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said during their annual accountability report on Saturday that over the past year, more than 100,000 loads of fuel in tankers have been assessed, of which 2,000 tankers carrying low-quality fuel have been turned back.
Faizullah Tamim, acting head of ANSA, said at the meeting that the revenue of this authority has increased substantially compared to last year and now totals over 2.2 billion AFN.
At the meeting, Tamim meanwhile asked all Afghan businessmen to ensure they do not import or produce poor-quality products.
Despite the department enforcing quality control regulations on imported goods at ports, low-quality goods are still entering the country and are being sold on local markets.
Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40, injures 130
Afghan refugees should be treated according to international laws, Stanikzai tells Turkish envoy
Iran’s exports to Afghanistan via Dowqarun-Islam Qala border hits $44 million
Deputy minister of migration tells Turkish envoy deportation is not the solution
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
Pakistan clinches last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout
India bus fire kills at least 25, injures eight
Tahawol: IEA delegation visiting US officials in Doha discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Start of US envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials to meet IEA delegation in Doha discussed
Tahawol: The UK’s Strategy for Countering Terrorism
Trending
-
World3 days ago
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Jakarta says IEA delegation visited Indonesia ‘informally’
-
Business4 days ago
DABS says agreement reached with World Bank to finish CASA-1000 project
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC opens new service center in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK, Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN special coordinator for Afghanistan meets Pakistan’s foreign secretary
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Volunteers work to save nearly 100 beached whales in Australia