Afghanistan announces aid for quake-hit Turkey and Syria

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday announced AFN 15 million (approx. $166,000 USD) in humanitarian aid for people affected by recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Of the total, AFN 10 million (approx. $111,000) will be for Turkey, and AFN 5 million (approx. $55,000) will be for Syria.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said that IEA stands in solidarity with its brothers and sisters in this time of hardship.

It added that the aid is on the basis of “shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood.”

The statement also said that IEA emergency response and health teams stand ready to participate in rescue operations to assist the affected people if called upon.

The ministry instructed its diplomatic mission in Turkey to not spare any efforts in assisting the victims, and urged Turkey-based Afghan citizens to help with the relief efforts.

Thousands have been killed in Monday’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency across 10 provinces worst affected by the earthquakes.

28 million Afghans are in dire need of humanitarian aid: UNICEF

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2023)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that Afghanistan needs immediate humanitarian aid.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi on Monday said that Afghanistan is experiencing the worst period over the past two decades.

Abdi said on Twitter that humanitarian needs are felt now more than ever before in Afghanistan, and has warned that disruptions of aid will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in the war-torn country, already plagued with critical challenges.

“Some 28 million Afghans are in dire need of humanitarian aid, which needs the immediate attention of the international community, partners, and Taliban’s caretaker government,” Abdi said.

During his visit with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore reiterated that the organization is committed to carrying on its much-needed operations in the areas of education, healthcare, and children’s vaccinations in Afghanistan.

Previously, UNICEF announced that Afghanistan is among the eight most hunger-hit countries in the world.

Iran’s top security official leaves for Russia to attend Afghanistan meeting

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2023)

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani has left the country for Russia to attend a summit that will focus on the political, economic and security situation in Afghanistan.

Shamkhani will join top security officials from Central Asian countries, Pakistan, India and China for a meeting planned for Wednesday in the Russian capital Moscow as part of the fifth round of the multilateral talks on Afghanistan.

The previous edition of the conference had been held in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe in May 2022.

Indian capital of New Delhi had hosted the third round of the initiative in 2021 two years after it was launched in Tehran.

Shamkhani is also scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts from other countries, including Russia’s top security official.

Six million people in Afghanistan on brink of starvation: UN

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2023)

The UN warned all its member states that 70% of the people in Afghanistan are facing extreme hunger and need aid, while six million are facing the risk of famine.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said to the UN Security Council that Afghanistan faces multiple humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial crises and urged donors to restore funding for development in Afghanistan.

He asked the donors for about $770 million to help Afghans survive the coming cold months.

He meanwhile added that Afghanistan is facing a critical situation due to the halt to large-scale development aid.

This is the second time that the United Nations has been warning of an emergency level of food insecurity amid a shortage of sufficient humanitarian aid due to a lack of funding.

Last year in November, the UN warned the member states about Afghanistan’s humanitarian crises and food shortage.

