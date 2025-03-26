Afghanistan has the right to access Amu River’s water: Uzbek minister

(Last Updated On: )

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Water Resources, Shavkat Khamraev, says Afghanistan receives its share of water from the Amu River through the construction of the Qosh Tepa Canal, and that Tashkent has no problem with this.

Khamraev stated that Afghanistan has a legitimate right to access the water of the Amu River and urged his citizens not to be influenced by rumors or incorrect information.

“The Afghans are our relatives. They also have the right to take water from the Amu River. Should we pick up weapons and fight? No, we are building better relations,” said Khamraev.

Amu River is one of the most important water sources in the northern region of the country, and the countries of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan have been utilizing it for many years.

However, Afghanistan has not used this water for many years, and now the Islamic Emirate wants to secure its share by completing the Qosh Tepa Canal.

Qosh Tepa Canal is over 280 kilometers long, and once completed, it will irrigate 1.2 million hectares of land in the provinces of Balkh, Jowzjan, and Faryab.

Experts have stated that with the completion of this canal and investment in it, Afghanistan will achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production.