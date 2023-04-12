Afghanistan: IEA calls for ‘all sides’ to respect their decisions

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that it should be noted “that the Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations” and that their decisions should be “respected by all sides”.

The comments, which come in response to the United Nations’ statement on Tuesday that it is being forced into making an “appalling choice” over whether to continue operations in Afghanistan after the IEA banned Afghan women from working for the organization in the country.

In its statement, the UN mission in Afghanistan said the ban was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter, and for that reason the United Nations cannot comply”.

In the IEA’s statement on Wednesday it said: “The United Nations Office in Afghanistan issued a statement that the Islamic Emirate has imposed some restrictions on women workers, due to which the United Nations suspended its activities and called the Islamic Emirate responsible for all the consequences of the humanitarian situation.

“It should be said that the Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations; rather, IEA wants to make it clear that this is a valuable internal issue of Afghanistan, which does not create any kind of problem for anyone else and should be respected by all sides,” the statement read.

The IEA said the “decision does not mean that there is discrimination, or that there are obstacles to the activities of the United Nations; On the contrary, we are committed to all the rights of all our countrymen, considering their religious, cultural and religious interests.

“Regrettably, we have to say that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has been created and continues due to sanctions and pressures, and the main responsibility goes back to those parties who have imposed restrictions on Afghanistan’s financial and banking system, imposed travel restrictions.”

The statement noted that “considering the emergency situation in Afghanistan, it is necessary for the member countries of the United Nations to solve the problem of freezing Afghan assets, banking, travel bans and other restrictions as soon as possible so that Afghanistan can progress in the economic, political and security fields.”

“Afghans have the capacity to stand on their own feet with their capabilities and possibilities,” it stated.