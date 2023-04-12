Latest News
Afghanistan: IEA calls for ‘all sides’ to respect their decisions
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that it should be noted “that the Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations” and that their decisions should be “respected by all sides”.
The comments, which come in response to the United Nations’ statement on Tuesday that it is being forced into making an “appalling choice” over whether to continue operations in Afghanistan after the IEA banned Afghan women from working for the organization in the country.
In its statement, the UN mission in Afghanistan said the ban was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter, and for that reason the United Nations cannot comply”.
In the IEA’s statement on Wednesday it said: “The United Nations Office in Afghanistan issued a statement that the Islamic Emirate has imposed some restrictions on women workers, due to which the United Nations suspended its activities and called the Islamic Emirate responsible for all the consequences of the humanitarian situation.
“It should be said that the Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations; rather, IEA wants to make it clear that this is a valuable internal issue of Afghanistan, which does not create any kind of problem for anyone else and should be respected by all sides,” the statement read.
The IEA said the “decision does not mean that there is discrimination, or that there are obstacles to the activities of the United Nations; On the contrary, we are committed to all the rights of all our countrymen, considering their religious, cultural and religious interests.
“Regrettably, we have to say that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has been created and continues due to sanctions and pressures, and the main responsibility goes back to those parties who have imposed restrictions on Afghanistan’s financial and banking system, imposed travel restrictions.”
The statement noted that “considering the emergency situation in Afghanistan, it is necessary for the member countries of the United Nations to solve the problem of freezing Afghan assets, banking, travel bans and other restrictions as soon as possible so that Afghanistan can progress in the economic, political and security fields.”
“Afghans have the capacity to stand on their own feet with their capabilities and possibilities,” it stated.
Latest News
Muttaqi urges foreign community to recognize positive developments in Afghanistan
The foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Japan’s envoy to Afghanistan Takashi Okada on Wednesday and discussed bilateral relations and the current political situation, the foreign ministry said.
According to the ministry’s statement, Okada expressed Japan’s interest in building relations with the IEA authorities.
“Despite different opinions, this country is in favor of interaction with the authorities of Afghanistan,” the ministry quoted the Japanese envoy as saying.
Muttaqi described the situation in Afghanistan as positive and urged the region and the world to recognize and be realistic about the constructive developments taking place in Afghanistan.
Latest News
US special envoy in three-nation visit for talks on Afghanistan situation
Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, is meeting with a range of diplomats, civil society leaders and other stakeholders in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, this week in a trip to the region.
The US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday that West “is conducting outreach in the region to secure input as the international community seeks solutions to Afghanistan’s compounding challenges, made worse by the Taliban’s (IEA) recent decisions to limit women’s participation in humanitarian operations and ban them from their vital work for the UN.”
According to the statement, West will meet with Qatari colleagues, Afghan civil society leaders, and partner missions in Doha.
In the UAE, he will meet with Emirati counterparts, and Afghan business and thought leaders. In Istanbul, he will hold consultations with Afghan political leaders, journalists, humanitarian professionals and human rights activists.
West’s visit to the region kicked off on Tuesday and will run through to April 18.
Latest News
Kazakhstan sends large shipment of aid via railway to Afghanistan
Balkh officials said Wednesday a large shipment of humanitarian aid arrived by rail from Kazakhstan on Tuesday and was handed over to the local authorities at Hairatan port.
According to officials, 80 wagons of freight, by train, included flour, oil, legumes, milk and sugar.
The aid was handed over by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Kabul to the local authorities of Balkh at the border crossing.
Officials said another shipment of aid, in 50 freight wagons, will arrive from Kazakhstan in the near future.
The purpose of the donation is to help the needy during Ramazan and to expand relations between the two countries.
“This humanitarian aid is the first part, the second part will arrive tomorrow, we will continue our aid to the people of Afghanistan,” said Alim Khan Yasin Galdino, Kazakhstan ambassador to Kabul.
Noorul Hadi Abu Idris, the deputy governor of Balkh, has also said that relations between the Islamic Emirate and all countries are improving and asked other neighbors to help Afghanistan.
After the takeover by the Islamic Emirate, this is the second shipment of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan. Last year, Kazakhstan donated 42 tons of medicine and medical supplies to the people of Afghanistan.
Muttaqi urges foreign community to recognize positive developments in Afghanistan
Afghan farmers harvest 337 MT of strawberries in past year
Afghanistan: IEA calls for ‘all sides’ to respect their decisions
US special envoy in three-nation visit for talks on Afghanistan situation
Contracts for salt and nephrite mining given to private companies
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Tahawol: China’s policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over aid cut-off in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNAMA’s performance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan, Iran economic ties boosted: officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC urges IEA to revisit ban on Afghan women working with UN
-
World4 days ago
U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of state vehicles collected from irresponsible people in western provinces
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lavrov to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Samarkand
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 200 Afghan detainees return home from Pakistan
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Rajasthan Royals thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs