Afghanistan move up to third in World Cup Super League after beating Zimbabwe
Afghanistan stormed into the top three on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings after defeating hosts Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first match of a three-game One-Day International series on Saturday.
Sent to bat first by Zimbabwe who won the toss, Afghanistan posted 276-5 as they played all the mandated 50 overs at Harare Sports Club.
Rahmat Shah made 94 while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi hit 88.
In reply, Zimbabwe scored 216 before their last man was dismissed in the last ball of the innings.
Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan with his four wickets. Rashid Khan took two wickets including that of Sikandar Raza who was top-scorer for Zimbabwe with 67 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi also took two wickets.
Earlier, four of five wickets for Zimbabwe were taken by Blessing Muzarabani alone.
With the win, Afghanistan moved up to third spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table in which Bangladesh sit on top and England in second spot.
Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will meet for their second ODI on Monday.
Brazilian soccer icon Pele calls on Putin to stop ‘wicked’ Ukraine invasion
Brazilian soccer legend Pele made a public plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his “wicked” and “unjustifiable” invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine’s national team played in a World Cup qualifying game.
“I want to use today’s game as an opportunity to make a request: Stop this invasion. No argument exists that can justify violence,” Pele said in a statement published on Instagram.
“This conflict is wicked, unjustifiable and brings nothing but pain, fear, terror and anguish.”
Pele and Putin last met in Moscow in 2017 during the Confederations Cup, a championship held before the World Cup. The Russian leader has named Pele as one of his favorite players.
“When we met in the past and exchanged smiles accompanied by a long handshake, I never thought one day we would be as divided as we are today,” wrote Pele, who served as Brazil’s first minister of sports in the 1990s.
Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday to move one game away from qualifying for the World Cup.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the team for “two hours of happiness, something we have become unaccustomed to.”
Bollywood legend invites Rashid Khan to cook at his home in Mumbai
Bollywood legend Aamir Khan on Sunday hosted a pre-match show ahead of the exhilarating IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals and got to speak to Afghan star cricketer Rashid Khan – who is a big fan of the actor.
For Rashid, it was a dream come true and following their conversation, Rashid was invited to Aamir Khan’s home to put his culinary skills to the test.
Speaking to Rashid, Aamir Khan said: “I heard you recently cooked for the Gujarat Titans team. I would love to taste the food cooked by you. Next time, when you are in Mumbai, come to my home to make food for me.”
Rashid immediately accepted his invitation and said he had always wanted to meet the Bollywood star.
“I have a dream to meet you in person, and I would definitely come to your house when I am in Mumbai,” said Rashid.
Rashid’s cooking skills came to light recently when he posted a video on social media of him cooking what looks like a mouth-watering chicken curry for his fellow teammates.
Rashid Khan’s ‘high point’; helping Gujarat Titans secure maiden IPL title
Thrilled with his team’s win on Sunday, Gujarat Titans’ star leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, posted pictures of himself with the IPL 2022 trophy on social media and thanked his fans for their good wishes and support.
Not wasting anytime, Rashid said on Facebook “we will see you in the [upcoming] match against Zimbabwe. Remember us in your prayers.”
Rashid, who could not hide his emotions after his team’s resounding win against Rajasthan Royals, with 7 wickets to spare, gave one of his best performances in an IPL season.
“Biggest achievement of your career is to be part of a winning IPL team. You always want to do well in big competitions like this.
“Winning tournaments like this, you’ll need to put in a lot of hard work and this is certainly a high point of my career,” Rashid told host broadcaster Star Sports.
Messages of congratulations also poured in from fans for the team.
Afghan cricket fans were meanwhile treated to an enthralling closing ceremony that was broadcast live on Ariana Television on Sunday evening ahead of the exciting final.
There was action, music, and fireworks at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium as the crowd was enthralled by the popular numbers of Rahman, which included the Oscar-winning ‘Jai Ho’.
The foot stomping music was followed by performances from Ranveer Singh and a special film chronicling the journey of Indian cricket over the last 75 years was screened.
The event was also attended by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and several former Indian national cricket players along with members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other member nations.
After two years of holding the tournament in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID pandemic, the BCCI managed to successfully hold the IPL back on home turf this year.
The electrifying atmosphere generated during the closing ceremony was then carried through to the final match, which saw Gujarat Titans turning up the heat from the outset by setting an achievable target of 131 runs.
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first, ending with 130 runs in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, chased the target in only 19 overs and lost just three wickets to secure the trophy.
Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya led from the front with an all-round performance which powered his team to their maiden IPL title after a clinical 7-wicket victory.
