Afghanistan ranks ninth in 2025 Global Terrorism Index

(Last Updated On: )

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), in its 12th annual Global Terrorism Index 2025 report, stated that Afghanistan has not ranked among the top five countries most impacted by terrorism for the second consecutive year, instead placing ninth.

The report noted: “Afghanistan has dropped out of the top five most terrorism-affected nations for the second year in a row, marking its highest improvement since the index’s inception.”

According to the rankings, Burkina Faso and Pakistan occupied the first and second positions in 2024.

The report highlighted that terrorism levels in Afghanistan have “significantly declined” since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, with the new rulers maintaining “internal stability.”

Meanwhile, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reaffirmed “full security guarantees” for citizens and stressed that Afghan soil “poses no threat to any country.”

“The security we currently have is a major achievement for Afghans. However, minor cases still occur, which affect all nations—such issues exist in every country,” Mujahid said.

The report identified ISKP as the deadliest group in Afghanistan, responsible for one-fifth of all attacks in 2024. It also noted deteriorating relations between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistan due to tensions over the Durand Line and Pakistani airstrikes targeting Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan.