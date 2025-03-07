First phase of Khaf-Herat railway’s fourth section to finish in 6 months

(Last Updated On: )

Pakistan on Thursday endorsed a United States plan to recover military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, citing security concerns over its use by terrorist groups.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, speaking at a weekly media briefing, said Pakistan supports the idea of the US reclaiming its weapons but dismissed claims that Islamabad was actively facilitating such actions, according to Dawn newspaper.

“The assertion of Pakistan supporting any US action in this regard is too speculative. This is not what we have said. This is a matter between Afghanistan and the US,” he said.

“USA left its weapons there. We have supported the idea that the US can try to get its weapons back. Our concern is that those weapons have been found being used by terrorists in their operations inside Pakistan. We have flagged it,” he said.

He maintained that if Washington could retrieve the equipment, it “would be helpful for the overall regional security environment”.

The remarks come days after Pakistan extradited Mohammad Sharifullah, a Daesh operative, to the US.

Sharifullah was wanted for his role in planning the Aug 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Kabul’s Abbey Gate during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump, in a March 4 address to Congress, had hailed Pakistan’s cooperation in securing Sharifullah’s extradition. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz later discussed the issue with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who backed the US plan to reclaim its weapons from Afghanistan.

“He (Mr Dar) appreciated President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

The Islamic Emirate considers the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan as spoils of war, saying that it will not be returned.

The Islamic Emirate has also dismissed concerns that such equipment will be used against the security of other countries.