Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign three MOUs on railway projects

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said “every single one” of the military generals involved in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan should be fired.

Seated next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump has been questioned about whether his administration would fire or relieve from duty the military officers involved in the August 2021 withdrawal.

“I’m not going to tell this man what to do, but I will say that if I had his place I’d fire every single one of them,” Trump said, gesturing to Hegseth.

Hegseth replied that the Pentagon is “doing a complete review of every single aspect of what happened” with the deadly and chaotic August 2021 withdrawal and intends to deliver “full accountability.”

Trump also repeated his call on the Islamic Emirate to return the U.S. military equipment left behind.

“I think they should give our equipment back. And I told Pete to study that. But we left billions, tens of billions of dollars worth of equipment behind. Brand new trucks. You see them display it every year, on their little roadways,” he said.

He claimed the IEA was selling the military weapons and gear, making Afghanistan “one of the biggest sellers of military equipment in the world.”

“They’re selling 777,000 rifles, 70,000 armor plated . . . trucks and vehicles,” he said. “I think we should get it back.”

He also asserted the U.S. should have kept control of Bagram Air Base, once the largest American military base in Afghanistan.

Trump claimed that China’s People’s Liberation Army has since taken control of the former U.S. base, which China has repeatedly denied.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Bagram Airfield is in China’s hands, but the Islamic Emirate has also denied the claim.

The Islamic Emirate has said that the leftover US equipment in Afghanistan belongs to Afghans and will not be returned.