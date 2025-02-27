Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to work together to realize Trans-Afghan railway project

(Last Updated On: )

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that both sides had agreed to make joint efforts to realize the “dream” project of the Trans-Afghan railway line to connect Central Asia with South Asia.

The project would be a game changer for the region, Sharif said at a joint press conference with Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev said it was agreed that a committee would be formed to look into the challenges and issues relating to the railway project. “This is our future. Trade will increase, and the flow of people will rise,” he added.

The Pakistani prime minister also assured the Uzbek side of his government’s “finest role” in achieveing the Trans-Afghan rail connectivity project.

The Trans-Afghan railway project, first suggested by Uzbekistan in December 2018, proposes to extend the Afghan rail network from Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul and then to Paktia province.

Uzbek officials say the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

At the press conference in Tashkent, Sharif urged the Islamic Emirate against using its territory to launch attacks on any country, including Pakistan, stressing that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is essential for regional connectivity and security.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stressed that it will not allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used against any other country.