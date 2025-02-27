Latest News
Trump wants all military generals involved in Afghanistan withdrawal fired
Addressing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said “every single one” of the military generals involved in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan should be fired.
Seated next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump has been questioned about whether his administration would fire or relieve from duty the military officers involved in the August 2021 withdrawal.
“I’m not going to tell this man what to do, but I will say that if I had his place I’d fire every single one of them,” Trump said, gesturing to Hegseth.
Hegseth replied that the Pentagon is “doing a complete review of every single aspect of what happened” with the deadly and chaotic August 2021 withdrawal and intends to deliver “full accountability.”
Trump also repeated his call on the Islamic Emirate to return the U.S. military equipment left behind.
“I think they should give our equipment back. And I told Pete to study that. But we left billions, tens of billions of dollars worth of equipment behind. Brand new trucks. You see them display it every year, on their little roadways,” he said.
He claimed the IEA was selling the military weapons and gear, making Afghanistan “one of the biggest sellers of military equipment in the world.”
“They’re selling 777,000 rifles, 70,000 armor plated . . . trucks and vehicles,” he said. “I think we should get it back.”
He also asserted the U.S. should have kept control of Bagram Air Base, once the largest American military base in Afghanistan.
Trump claimed that China’s People’s Liberation Army has since taken control of the former U.S. base, which China has repeatedly denied.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that Bagram Airfield is in China’s hands, but the Islamic Emirate has also denied the claim.
The Islamic Emirate has said that the leftover US equipment in Afghanistan belongs to Afghans and will not be returned.
Acting Minister of Economy meets with Head of European International Partnership Agency
The Acting Minister of Economy voiced appreciation for the continuation of humanitarian assistance from the European Partnership for Afghanistan.
The Acting Minister of Economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, met with Peteris Ustubs, Head of European Partnership agency to discuss improving economic cooperation, program coordination, and continuing humanitarian and development assistance.
In the meeting, the Acting Minister of Economy voiced appreciation for the continuation of humanitarian assistance from the European Partnership for Afghanistan.
The two sides discussed further coordination in arranging programs and plans of the European Partnership for Afghanistan, in accordance with the economic needs of the people and the country’s economic priorities in different sectors.
Hanif emphasized the current economic situation, important economic achievements, development and economic priorities and programs in order to create job opportunities, reduce poverty, and achieve sustainable economic growth.
He also called for the unfreezing of the country’s foreign capital, the lifting of financial and banking sanctions, and the focus of the international community on cooperation in implementing development projects vital for Afghanistan’s economic development.
On the other hand, Peteris Ustubs, while emphasizing the continuation of humanitarian assistance to people in need and areas vulnerable to climate change, assured the Acting Minister of Economy of the commitment of the agency to cooperate in implementing support and development programs in the health services sector, treating addicts, strengthening the agricultural sector, combating drug cultivation, supporting the private sector and small businesses, launching small energy production projects, and launching vocational training programs in the center and provinces in order to create job opportunities and improve the household economy.
The Head of the European International Partnership Agency and his accompanying delegation also assured that they will present the opinions, suggestions, and objective facts presented by the Ministry of Economy at the upcoming meeting that is scheduled to be held in June of this year with the participation of EU member states and international institutions on the continuation of humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan.
Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to work together to realize Trans-Afghan railway project
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that both sides had agreed to make joint efforts to realize the “dream” project of the Trans-Afghan railway line to connect Central Asia with South Asia.
The project would be a game changer for the region, Sharif said at a joint press conference with Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.
Mirziyoyev said it was agreed that a committee would be formed to look into the challenges and issues relating to the railway project. “This is our future. Trade will increase, and the flow of people will rise,” he added.
The Pakistani prime minister also assured the Uzbek side of his government’s “finest role” in achieveing the Trans-Afghan rail connectivity project.
The Trans-Afghan railway project, first suggested by Uzbekistan in December 2018, proposes to extend the Afghan rail network from Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul and then to Paktia province.
Uzbek officials say the project is expected to be completed by 2027.
At the press conference in Tashkent, Sharif urged the Islamic Emirate against using its territory to launch attacks on any country, including Pakistan, stressing that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is essential for regional connectivity and security.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stressed that it will not allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used against any other country.
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign three MOUs on railway projects
The Ministry of Public Works has announced that three memorandums of understanding (MOU) have been signed with Turkmenistan in the railway sector.
The agreements were signed during a visit to Turkmenistan by a technical delegation of the Ministry of Public Works headed by Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, the deputy minister of public works for railways.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Works today (Thursday), the two sides have agreed to expand the Herat-Turghundi Station railway line at an estimated cost of $7 million and complete the remaining 10 kilometers of the Aqina-Andkhoy railway project. The two sides also reached an agreement on the survey and design of the 55-kilometer Andkhoy-Sheberghan railway project.
The Ministry of Public Works said the contracts for the three projects would be signed in the near future and practical work would begin soon.
