Acting Minister of Economy meets with Head of European International Partnership Agency

The Acting Minister of Economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, met with Peteris Ustubs, Head of European Partnership agency to discuss improving economic cooperation, program coordination, and continuing humanitarian and development assistance.

In the meeting, the Acting Minister of Economy voiced appreciation for the continuation of humanitarian assistance from the European Partnership for Afghanistan.

The two sides discussed further coordination in arranging programs and plans of the European Partnership for Afghanistan, in accordance with the economic needs of the people and the country’s economic priorities in different sectors.

Hanif emphasized the current economic situation, important economic achievements, development and economic priorities and programs in order to create job opportunities, reduce poverty, and achieve sustainable economic growth.

He also called for the unfreezing of the country’s foreign capital, the lifting of financial and banking sanctions, and the focus of the international community on cooperation in implementing development projects vital for Afghanistan’s economic development.

On the other hand, Peteris Ustubs, while emphasizing the continuation of humanitarian assistance to people in need and areas vulnerable to climate change, assured the Acting Minister of Economy of the commitment of the agency to cooperate in implementing support and development programs in the health services sector, treating addicts, strengthening the agricultural sector, combating drug cultivation, supporting the private sector and small businesses, launching small energy production projects, and launching vocational training programs in the center and provinces in order to create job opportunities and improve the household economy.

The Head of the European International Partnership Agency and his accompanying delegation also assured that they will present the opinions, suggestions, and objective facts presented by the Ministry of Economy at the upcoming meeting that is scheduled to be held in June of this year with the participation of EU member states and international institutions on the continuation of humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan.