Ethnic and religious diversity are symbols of national unity, says Baradar

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) believes in ethnic and religious diversity and considers it a symbol of national unity in the country.

Addressing Shia Muslims at a large gathering aimed at strengthening national unity and supporting the Islamic Emirate system at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul, Baradar said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan respects ethnic diversity and regards it as a symbol of national unity.”

Baradar also urged citizens not to believe the rumors and propaganda spread by enemies and to remain united in preserving peace and stability in the country.

“Do not believe the propaganda and misinformation spread by the enemies of the system. They seek to create division among ethnic groups and religions and misuse such situations. We must maintain our unity and solidarity in the right manner,” said Baradar.

Meanwhile, several other officials of the IEA dismissed rumors suggesting that a major upheaval is imminent in the country this year and that the IEA may collapse. They emphasized that on the contrary, this year will be a year of unity among the people, and the Islamic system will remain intact.

Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) said: “We declare that this year is the year of unity for Afghans, this year is the year of reconstruction for Afghans, this year is the year of progress for Afghans.”

Some participants at the gathering, while emphasizing their support for the ruling system, added that the people are tired of war and do not want the security and stability achieved so far to be disrupted again.

Some participants also stated that recent meetings held outside Afghanistan are not in the interest of the people or the country, emphasizing that the people will not support plans devised abroad.

It must be noted that hundreds of Shia scholars, elders, and youth from the capital and various provinces of the country participated in this gathering.