Afghanistan’s medicine output reaches 900 types: Pharma Union

Officials from the Union of Pharmaceutical Factories say investment in the country’s pharmaceutical sector is expanding. According to them, 900 different types of medicines are currently being produced by various factories operating in this field, and around 100 of those have reached self-sufficiency.

Members of the union are urging all ministries, including the Ministry of Public Health, to strengthen coordination with the private sector when drafting new policies and procedures, especially those related to investment development in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Currently, production of up to 900 types of medicine is underway in various forms. Afghanistan’s domestic pharmaceutical output could meet market demand with high-quality production of over 100 more medicines—if drug imports are restricted,” said Ahmad Saeed Shams, the union’s head.

Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Economy consider the development and support of the pharmaceutical industry a priority for the Islamic Emirate, emphasizing that they are working on solutions to the challenges faced by manufacturers to help the country achieve self-reliance in drug production.

Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Economy, said: “The Islamic Emirate’s strategy in all sectors, including pharmaceuticals, is import substitution. We aim to increase exports in every area, and supporting domestic production is at the top of our agenda.”

Economic experts also stress the need for the government to provide more support and incentives to investors to foster the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

However, the Union of Pharmaceutical Factories expressed concern over existing challenges in the sector, warning that without government intervention, some pharmaceutical factories may be forced to shut down.