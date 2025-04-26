Latest News
IEA’s condemnation of Kashmir attack ‘encouraging’: Khalilzad
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Friday that the Islamic Emirate’s condemnation of the attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir was an “encouraging development”.
“In an encouraging development, the Taliban (IEA) have sided with the tourist victims in Kashmir and have denounced this terror attack,” Khalilzad said on X.
Twenty-six people were killed in a shooting in a tourist area in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday.
The attack has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with the two countries taking measures against each other.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemned the attack and said that such incidents threaten the security and stability of the region.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s medicine output reaches 900 types: Pharma Union
Officials from the Union of Pharmaceutical Factories say investment in the country’s pharmaceutical sector is expanding. According to them, 900 different types of medicines are currently being produced by various factories operating in this field, and around 100 of those have reached self-sufficiency.
Members of the union are urging all ministries, including the Ministry of Public Health, to strengthen coordination with the private sector when drafting new policies and procedures, especially those related to investment development in the pharmaceutical industry.
“Currently, production of up to 900 types of medicine is underway in various forms. Afghanistan’s domestic pharmaceutical output could meet market demand with high-quality production of over 100 more medicines—if drug imports are restricted,” said Ahmad Saeed Shams, the union’s head.
Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Economy consider the development and support of the pharmaceutical industry a priority for the Islamic Emirate, emphasizing that they are working on solutions to the challenges faced by manufacturers to help the country achieve self-reliance in drug production.
Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Economy, said: “The Islamic Emirate’s strategy in all sectors, including pharmaceuticals, is import substitution. We aim to increase exports in every area, and supporting domestic production is at the top of our agenda.”
Economic experts also stress the need for the government to provide more support and incentives to investors to foster the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.
However, the Union of Pharmaceutical Factories expressed concern over existing challenges in the sector, warning that without government intervention, some pharmaceutical factories may be forced to shut down.
Latest News
Afghanistan will be key focus of Int’l Security Conference in Moscow, says Shoigu
Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian National Security Council, says the situation in Afghanistan will be one of the main topics at the upcoming International Security Conference in Moscow. The event is scheduled to take place late next month with representatives from over 150 countries in attendance.
According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Shoigu stated that the Russian Security Council intends to explore ways to enhance security cooperation with countries referred to as the “Global Majority” or the “Global South and East” during the conference.
Shoigu noted that Afghanistan alongside issues such as the situation in the Middle East and Syria remains a top foreign policy priority for Russia.
“Security issues in the post-Soviet space, including Afghanistan, as well as the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with neighboring countries, especially through platforms like the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be major points of discussion,” he said.
The conference is set to take place on the 27th, 28th, and 29th of next month in the Russian capital.
As part of its efforts to strengthen security ties, the Russian Security Council will also hold meetings with the national security secretaries of countries in the CSTO, BRICS, and the SCO.
This conference comes shortly after Moscow removed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from its list of banned organizations. Following that decision, Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, visited Kabul and held talks with officials from the Islamic Emirate on Russia-Afghanistan relations.
Latest News
Terrorist attacks in Pakistan originate from Afghanistan: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that terrorism is being exported from Afghanistan into Pakistan. In a meeting held in response to recent Indian accusations regarding Islamabad’s role in a deadly attack in Kashmir, he stated that many terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil originate from Afghanistan and are accompanied by “clear Indian footprints.”
“Terrorism is being exported to Pakistan, and everything that originates from Afghanistan or happens in Balochistan clearly bears India’s fingerprints,” said Asif.
He emphasized that Pakistan is prepared to defend itself against any external threat, including terrorism.
He also claimed that Pakistan has been on the front lines of the fight against terrorism for years.
However, following this meeting, Asif admitted in an interview with a British media outlet that successive Pakistani governments have supported terrorist groups over the past three decades.
Following a deadly attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Indian-administered Kashmir, 26 tourists were killed and 17 others injured.
Meanwhile, experts believe that Afghanistan’s interests should be kept away from regional conflicts, and that the Islamic Emirate should not allow Afghanistan to become a battleground for a proxy war between India and Pakistan.
So far, the Islamic Emirate has not commented on Khawaja Asif’s remarks, but it had previously linked insecurity in Pakistan to internal issues within that country.
IEA has repeatedly emphasized that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.
India, Pakistan exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack
IEA’s condemnation of Kashmir attack ‘encouraging’: Khalilzad
Pakistan minister urges international probe of Kashmir attack
Afghanistan’s medicine output reaches 900 types: Pharma Union
Trump open to meeting Iran’s leaders, sees chance of deal
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway
South Korea, China, Japan seek regional trade amid Trump tariffs
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Tahawol: Overview of US global policy
Saar: Nations’ agreement on joint anti-terror efforts discussed
Tahawol: Inauguration of Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
-
World5 days ago
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan-American appointed to lead US policy on Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines increases flights to China
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s top diplomat to visit China on Tuesday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to showcase goods at expo as part of KazanForum
-
Latest News5 days ago
China invites various Afghan delegations to attend Shanghai forums
-
Sport3 days ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi