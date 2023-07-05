All languages and sectors of society represented in government, says IEA

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2023)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, in response to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) call to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan, that in the Islamic Emirate there are representatives of every language and sectors of society within the government structures.

The ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that the concerns of the member countries of SCO regarding the composition of the Afghan government can be resolved by recognizing the reality of the situation.

The ministry, however, has appreciated the part of the declaration that advocates building Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and drugs, and which stresses the importance of assistance to refugees and facilitating their return to their homeland.

The ministry also said that participation in the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, of which Afghanistan is an observer member, is the absolute right of the Islamic Emirate, and the Islamic Emirate’s absence in such meetings is an obstacle to coordination to prevent insecurity and prevent drug trafficking, humanitarian assistance and implementation of infrastructure projects.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that grounds should be paved for the participation of the Afghan government in the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the SCO, which is expected to be held in Kazakhstan.