Latest News
Anas says Haqqani Network never existed, that it was pure ‘propaganda’
Anas Haqqani said this week that the Haqqani Network never existed and that when he was arrested in Qatar, he had been a harmless student on holiday.
In 2014, when he was 20, Haqqani was arrested in Qatar, tried in Kabul and sentenced to death.
According information obtained by Der Spiegel, the only reason he wasn’t ultimately executed was because China intervened with the government in Kabul at the request of Pakistan. In the end, Anas Haqqani was freed in a prisoner exchange.
Speaking to Der Spiegal this week, in a rare interview, 28-year-old Haqqani said: “The so-called Haqqani network that the West keeps talking about never existed. This is pure propaganda by our enemies.
“And I was a harmless religious student in his young twenties. So, please distinguish between theoretical support for certain goals and practical action. Of course, like most Afghans, I wanted to liberate our country from occupation so that we could live independently and in dignity, peace and prosperity, in an independent state.”
During the 20-year-war in Afghanistan, prior to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan take over in August last year, the Haqqani network was alleged to have planned some of the most serious attacks in Afghanistan from Pakistan.
Haqqani told Der Spiegel that he spent the first years of his life in Wazir Akhbar Khan in Kabul before his family, including his father Jalaluddin Haqqani, fled to Miranshah in Waziristan in Pakistan.
He said contrary to popular belief, his father never invited Osama bin Laden to Afghanistan but stated they had known each other from the war against the Soviet Union.
He reiterated that the Haqqanis had nothing to do with many of the attacks they were blamed for and said while both sides did fight “I myself never fought”.
On being arrested in Qatar, Haqqani said: “In 2014, I was arrested in Qatar on behalf of the then Kabul government and extradited to Afghanistan. This happened completely illegally.
“I was kept in solitary confinement for years in a tiny cell, first in an intelligence prison, then in Bagram. That was against all the laws and rules that prevailed in that country at that time as well.”
“I was really innocent, a young religious student in my eighth year. I was only on holiday in Qatar. There, I visited friends and relatives who had just been released from Guantanamo.
“All the accusations that were made against me at the time in these court proceedings are false.”
He also said: “Please, we did not choose this war. It was forced upon us. I hope that we will never have to suffer these things we suffered during those years again.”
On the general amnesty, Haqqani said: “The amnesty applies to everyone, without exception, including the armed opposition. The head of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Emir Akhundzada Haibatullah, has ordered this. We therefore call on all Afghans to return to their home country.
“The leadership of the Emirate is very serious about the amnesty. Action will be taken against anyone who violates this general amnesty. They will be prosecuted and severely punished,” he said, adding that “the Emir has ordered the establishment of military courts. If you know of any examples of unjust persecution, please report them to us. There must be no revenge or reprisals against the representatives of the previous government.”
Haqqani also acknowledged that the Shia minority has long been targeted by extreme elements throughout the Middle East and Afghanistan. “The position of the Islamic Emirate against these elements is crystal clear:
“There is no truth to the allegations of the oppression of the Hazaras by the current government. Our government is very serious about any harassment or harm toward our Hazara brothers. Our government is not perfect. After so many years of war, there are problems between individuals. There are old scores that have been settled, family disputes.
“But the main reason why many people leave is hardship. The economic disaster in Afghanistan is again a consequence of the U.S. sanctions. We are not responsible for that, but rather the international community is, the Americans are. This is tantamount to the collective punishment of our people. Why doesn’t the international community cooperate with us?”
He also said that during negotiations in Doha, the Germans played a particularly positive role in helping the IEA reach a peaceful solution, especially the German envoy Markus Potzel.
“Therefore, we expect the Germans to remain engaged and to renew our relationship with the usual bilateral strength. And we expect the Germans to take a bold step and to overlook small problems in order to improve relations.
In conclusion he said: “Things take time. And please tell the Germans in your home country that they should not always worry about women’s problems, but also about men’s rights. Men suffer, too, and they make up more than half of the population, after all.”
Latest News
IEA acting PM on sanctions: US still doesn’t want Afghans to be at ease
The United States still doesn’t want the Afghan people to be at ease by continuing to keep sanctions on Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Saturday.
“The enemy that fought us for 20 years in this country still doesn’t want these oppressed and tired people to be at ease a bit,” Akhund said as he referred to the economic sanctions.
He said that the US is also not allowing other countries to invest in Afghanistan.
“It is neither freeing the Muslims’ assets nor allowing others to invest in this country and help these oppressed people so that their economic situation could improve a little,” Akhund said.
He also called on the armed opposition to stop fighting.
“Why are you ruining your life in this world and hereafter? For what? What do you want? What are you fighting for? Do you want Islam and Sharia and security?” Akhund asked.
The Eid prayers were held across Afghanistan without any security incident being reported.
“People want us to provide security. People want us to ensure welfare. If we don’t catch thieves, if we don’t catch kidnappers, if we don’t catch murderers, how would Islam and security prevail?” said Shaker Hamid, the provincial intelligence chief in Balkh.
“People now visit parks to celebrate Eid in a secure environment. Security situation has improved this year. It is a good Eid,” a resident of Nangarhar said.
Latest News
Qatar looking to sign security deal with Afghanistan
Qatar is looking to sign a security deal with Afghanistan, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, acting defense minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said.
Mujahid said this after returning from Doha where he met with senior Qatari officials during his two-day visit following an official invitation.
He said that Qatar expressed interest in signing a cooperation agreement between the defense ministries of Qatar and Afghanistan for safeguarding Afghanistan borders.
“We will consult on the issue here and will study the materials” he said.
Mujahid said that he also asked Qatari officials to cooperate with Afghanistan in providing salaries of the army and their uniforms.
“It is an Islamic country and it has been cooperating with us since long time ago,” Mujahid said.
Featured
IEA leader tells officials not to create gap between govt and people
Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Saturday in his Eid speech, warned officials not to create a gap between the government and people.
“Governments have collapsed through the creation of gaps between people and government and I instruct IEA officials to stand with the people and not to create a gap between people and government. They should not repeat past experiences,” Akhundzada said in his speech at Eidgah mosque in southern Kandahar province.
Akhundzada highlighted the importance of the role of religious scholars in leading the country and said that the government and people should not ignore their national and religious duties.
He said that Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans and people should share their advice with the current rulers.
“Whether you are a doctor or a teacher, Afghanistan is the shared home of all. No citizen should feel detached from the state. You advise IEA in order to improve the current situation,” Akhundzada said.
He also said that security now prevails in Afghanistan and the way for enforcement of Sharia is paved.
IEA acting PM on sanctions: US still doesn’t want Afghans to be at ease
Iran registers nearly 900 COVID cases, 2 deaths
Qatar looking to sign security deal with Afghanistan
IEA leader tells officials not to create gap between govt and people
Anas says Haqqani Network never existed, that it was pure ‘propaganda’
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Oxygen and cotton production factories worth $4 million open in Herat
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
Price hike adds to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
‘Zarif Baba’ shot dead in India
-
Sport5 days ago
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan Red Crescent takes delivery of aid from China
-
World4 days ago
10 Pakistani soldiers injured in North Waziristan suicide attack
-
Featured4 days ago
Saudi welcomes biggest Hajj pilgrimage since start of pandemic
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan pledges to expand economic ties with Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Six killed, 24 wounded in mass shooting at 4th of July parade near Chicago
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA official cites economic woes as a reason for closure of girls’ schools