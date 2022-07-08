Latest News
Supporting government promotes stability: Sa’adat
Supporting the government promotes stability and Afghanistan should not experience another collapse, Abdul Satar Sa’adat, a former presidential adviser said this week.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Sa’adat said that every collapse of government in Afghanistan has caused a new crisis in the country.
According to Sa’adati who had acted as an adviser to former president Ashraf Ghani, monopoly of power and US occupation of Afghanistan were the main reasons why the Republic collapsed.
He said that the Ghani-led government was not established well and foreigners were to blame for the same.
“There have been instances of external factors toppling the governments. There have also been internal factors. Foreign invasions have toppled the governments and those formed after the invasion also collapsed, “ Sa’adat said.
On the issue of closure of girls’ schools, Sa’adat said that it was likely that wrong information was being delivered to the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“There may be misinformation. It would be better if Sheikh Sahib (Hebatullah Akhundzada) come to Kabul and himself see everything,” Sa’adat said.
On armed opposition against IEA, Sa’adat said that Afghans are tired of war and they don’t support fighting.
“I don’t support fighting. No Afghan should be treated as an outsider. No one should be allowed to fight. No one should be interested in fighting. I think Afghans do not welcome fighting,” Sa’adat said.
He said that although the current government is not internationally recognized as official government of Afghanistan, but it is has earned moral, religious and public legitimacy.
IEA releases 285 detainees from Kandahar central prison
The leadership of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) released almost 285 detainees from the central prison of Kandahar province on Friday, based on the order of the IEA supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada. These prisoners had been arrested on charges of criminal offenses and drug addiction.
According to the officials of this prison, drug addicts have received regular treatment so that they don’t turn to drugs anymore.
“According to the decision of court, these prisoners are released; they are forgiven and the addicts have received treatment and they can go home safely,” said Sayed Akhtar Mohammad Agha Hussaini, head of Kandahar’s central prison.
It is said that from the total detainees, 140 are drug addicts who had received treatment and they are no longer sick.
The released addicts said they could now serve their families and the community.
“Now, we should try not to return to addiction again because it doesn’t have benefit,” said Nisar Ahmad, a recovered addict.
A few days ago, the IEA released about 350 prisoners from Kandahar prison on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
Sixteen killed in flash floods in Afghanistan
Sixteen people have been killed in flash floods caused by heavy rain in Afghanistan, officials said on Friday.
Twenty-two more have been injured in the floods which happened in 11 provinces of the country, said Ghulam Ghaws Naseri, acting minister of state for disaster management.
According to the official, 611 houses were destroyed or damaged by the floods. 1,600 livestock also died, he said.
The floods destroyed crops covering 54,700 acres of land.
Naseri said that the ministry had instructed all its provincial departments to speed up surveying and responding following the floods.
Ex-corrupt officials to face courts if they seized public assets: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), say they will not hold former Afghan officials accountable for the massive corruption that derailed donor-funded development projects and contributed to the collapse of the former Afghan Republic, VOA reported.
“Those who nurtured and enriched themselves during the previous invasion and from the U.S.’s system own their properties and assets and it will remain so,” IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told VOA’s Pashto Service.
Former officials suspected of corruption will face courts, Mujaid said, only if they seized private properties or public assets during the past two decades.
Asked about properties some former Afghan officials might have acquired via corrupt practices in the former Afghan government, Mujahid said, “individuals who abused the previous system” would not face legal accountability and will keep their wealth.
Bankrolled by foreign donors, the former Afghan Republic was consistently ranked among the five most corrupt states in the world, VOA reported.
From 2002 to 2021, the U.S. spent more than $145 billion on reconstruction and development projects in Afghanistan while other donors such as the European Union also channeled billions of dollars for the same purposes.
