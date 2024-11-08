AWCC activates two telecommunication sites in Ghor’s Taywara district

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) officials say they have activated two telecommunications sites in Ghor’s Taywara district.

AWCC officials stated that these sites have been activated in Sang-e Safid and Chahar Dara areas of Taywara district.

Meanwhile, the residents of Taywara district have expressed their satisfaction with the activation of these sites and assured the company that they will try their best to preserve these sites.

“We request the Afghan Wireless Communications Company to activate the internet across Taywara district,” said a Ghor resident.

"With the activation of telecommunications sites in Taywara district, more than 30 villages in Taywara and 20 villages in Pasaband district benefited from these services,” said another resident.

It is said that with the activation of these two sites in the outskirts of Taywara district, tens of thousands of families have benefited from telecommunication services.

However, the residents of the district have asked the company officials to activate the internet system through these telecommunication sites as well.