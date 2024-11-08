Latest News
AWCC activates two telecommunication sites in Ghor’s Taywara district
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) officials say they have activated two telecommunications sites in Ghor’s Taywara district.
AWCC officials stated that these sites have been activated in Sang-e Safid and Chahar Dara areas of Taywara district.
Meanwhile, the residents of Taywara district have expressed their satisfaction with the activation of these sites and assured the company that they will try their best to preserve these sites.
“We request the Afghan Wireless Communications Company to activate the internet across Taywara district,” said a Ghor resident.
"With the activation of telecommunications sites in Taywara district, more than 30 villages in Taywara and 20 villages in Pasaband district benefited from these services,” said another resident.
It is said that with the activation of these two sites in the outskirts of Taywara district, tens of thousands of families have benefited from telecommunication services.
However, the residents of the district have asked the company officials to activate the internet system through these telecommunication sites as well.
Latest News
Japan to host international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
Japan’s ambassador in Kabul Takayoshi Kuromiya has announced that his country plans to host an international conference on Afghanistan's cultural heritage to draw the world's attention to its preservation.
Kuromiya announced this during a meeting with Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture.
According to the ministry's statement, Azizi said that the historical and cultural ties between Japan and Afghanistan unforgettable, adding that Japan has made great efforts to renovate Afghanistan's historical monuments.
He also pointed to a number of historical sites and monuments that need urgent restoration.
The Japanese envoy appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Information and Culture on cultural heritage, saying that if these efforts continue, the international community will assist.
He emphasized that Japan does not link cultural issues to politics and supports it in any situation.
Latest News
India says its delegation discussed humanitarian aid, Chabahar port during Kabul visit
An Indian delegation that visited Kabul earlier this week discussed humanitarian assistance and how the business community in Afghanistan can utilize the Chabahar port, New Delhi said on Thursday.
“Providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan is an important part of our assistance program,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.
He added that in the last few years, India has dispatched 50,000 metric tons of wheat, 40,000 liters of pesticide, 30 tons medicines and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid.
“We have longstanding ties with the people of Afghanistan, and these ties will continue to guide our approach toward the country,” he said.
The Indian delegation led by JP Singh, foreign ministry’s joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, met the Islamic Emirate officials including Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid.
Jaiswal said that it was India’s first official meeting with Mujahid.
Latest News
CIS supports CSTO proposal to establish security belt around Afghanistan
The CIS Executive Committee supported the proposal of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to set up a joint working group to develop a plan for establishing a security belt around Afghanistan, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said.
"As for the Afghan issue, which will also be considered today, the CIS Executive Committee has fully supported the proposal of the CSTO secretariat to establish a joint working group of representatives from the relevant departments of our organizations in order to develop a joint comprehensive plan for the creation of a security belt around Afghanistan," he said at a meeting of security council secretaries from around the Commonwealth in Moscow, TASS news agency reported. "We hope that the work of this group will help defuse the situation in this region that pertains to the activities of international terrorist organizations, smuggling of narcotics and weapons, along with illegal migration."
The concept of a security belt around Afghanistan was announced by Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon at a special CSTO summit in January 2022.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it will not allow Afghanistan's soil to be used against the security of other countries.
AWCC activates two telecommunication sites in Ghor’s Taywara district
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Japan to host international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
Developing world faces multi-billion climate adaptation cash gap, U.N. report says
India says its delegation discussed humanitarian aid, Chabahar port during Kabul visit
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
Health Ministry marks World Sight Day, says 25,000 people in Afghanistan go blind each year
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen relations with India discussed
Saar: Efforts to modernize commercial ports in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s victory as 47th US president discussed
Saar: Donald Trump’s victory as US president discussed
Tahawol: Start of US presidential election discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran executes 13 Afghans in October, 49 in total since January
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan exported more than 2,500 tons of pine nuts in 1402
-
World3 days ago
Americans head to polls; Trump and Harris ‘neck and neck’
-
Latest News3 days ago
IFRC reports over half of Afghanistan’s population needs urgent humanitarian aid
-
World3 days ago
Netanyahu sacks defence minister, jolting Israeli politics as war grinds on
-
Business4 days ago
Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan rise by 31% this solar year
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Illegal migration causes explored
-
World2 days ago
Donald Trump wins US presidency