Connect with us

Latest News

Coordination meeting held in Balkh to address media problems

Published

3 hours ago

on

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture emphasized solving the financial problems of the media outlets in a coordination meeting held on Friday in the northern zone of the country.

Acting director of publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture Zia-ul-Haq Haqmal in his trip to Balkh province, said the ministry strives to make a plan to resolve the challenges of journalists.

“Such programs are to support and strengthen the media. Many problems have been solved in the financial sector,” said Haqmal.

“We pledge to cooperate more with the media and provide a good environment for the media outlets. Over the past three years, we have not had any incident where any of our reporters were under pressure,” said Zabihullah Noorani, head of Information and Culture in Balkh province,

In this meeting, the journalists of the northern provinces called on the Islamic Emirate to ratify the media law as soon as possible and easy access to information.

We request the Ministry of Information and Culture to consider seminars and short-term and long-term training for the state spokesmen so that they know the principles of journalism in providing information,” said a journalist.

Meanwhile, Zia-ul-Haq Haqmal also announced the establishment of a support fund for journalists in the near future.

Earlier, the coordinating meetings between the media and provincial spokespersons were also held in some provinces.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

AWCC activates two telecommunication sites in Ghor’s Taywara district

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 8, 2024

By

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) officials say they have activated two telecommunications sites in Ghor’s Taywara district.

AWCC officials stated that these sites have been activated in Sang-e Safid and Chahar Dara areas of Taywara district.

Meanwhile, the residents of Taywara district have expressed their satisfaction with the activation of these sites and assured the company that they will try their best to preserve these sites.

“We request the Afghan Wireless Communications Company to activate the internet across Taywara district,” said a Ghor resident.

"With the activation of telecommunications sites in Taywara district, more than 30 villages in Taywara and 20 villages in Pasaband district benefited from these services,” said another resident.

It is said that with the activation of these two sites in the outskirts of Taywara district, tens of thousands of families have benefited from telecommunication services.

However, the residents of the district have asked the company officials to activate the internet system through these telecommunication sites as well.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Japan to host international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 8, 2024

By

Japan’s ambassador in Kabul Takayoshi Kuromiya has announced that his country plans to host an international conference on Afghanistan's cultural heritage to draw the world's attention to its preservation.

Kuromiya announced this during a meeting with Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture.

According to the ministry's statement, Azizi said that the historical and cultural ties between Japan and Afghanistan unforgettable, adding that Japan has made great efforts to renovate Afghanistan's historical monuments.

He also pointed to a number of historical sites and monuments that need urgent restoration.

The Japanese envoy appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Information and Culture on cultural heritage, saying that if these efforts continue, the international community will assist.

He emphasized that Japan does not link cultural issues to politics and supports it in any situation.

Continue Reading

Latest News

India says its delegation discussed humanitarian aid, Chabahar port during Kabul visit

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 8, 2024

By

An Indian delegation that visited Kabul earlier this week discussed humanitarian assistance and how the business community in Afghanistan can utilize the Chabahar port, New Delhi said on Thursday.

“Providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan is an important part of our assistance program,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added that in the last few years, India has dispatched 50,000 metric tons of wheat, 40,000 liters of pesticide, 30 tons medicines and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid.

“We have longstanding ties with the people of Afghanistan, and these ties will continue to guide our approach toward the country,” he said.

The Indian delegation led by JP Singh, foreign ministry’s joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, met the Islamic Emirate officials including Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid.

Jaiswal said that it was India’s first official meeting with Mujahid.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!