Coordination meeting held in Balkh to address media problems

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture emphasized solving the financial problems of the media outlets in a coordination meeting held on Friday in the northern zone of the country.

Acting director of publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture Zia-ul-Haq Haqmal in his trip to Balkh province, said the ministry strives to make a plan to resolve the challenges of journalists.

“Such programs are to support and strengthen the media. Many problems have been solved in the financial sector,” said Haqmal.

“We pledge to cooperate more with the media and provide a good environment for the media outlets. Over the past three years, we have not had any incident where any of our reporters were under pressure,” said Zabihullah Noorani, head of Information and Culture in Balkh province,

In this meeting, the journalists of the northern provinces called on the Islamic Emirate to ratify the media law as soon as possible and easy access to information.

We request the Ministry of Information and Culture to consider seminars and short-term and long-term training for the state spokesmen so that they know the principles of journalism in providing information,” said a journalist.

Meanwhile, Zia-ul-Haq Haqmal also announced the establishment of a support fund for journalists in the near future.

Earlier, the coordinating meetings between the media and provincial spokespersons were also held in some provinces.