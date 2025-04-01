Saar
Saar: China’s military drills around Taiwan discussed
Saar
Saar: Discussion on US political and economic ties with world
Saar
Saar: Moscow-Ankara talks on Syria discussed
Saar
Saar: Ukraine’s response to Russia’s Black Sea deal discussed
Saar4 minutes ago
Saar: China’s military drills around Taiwan discussed
World3 hours ago
Israel kills Hezbollah official in deadly Beirut airstrike
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan’s reconstruction is in the interest of EU: Uzbek president
Latest News6 hours ago
Bulgaria brings five people to trial over deaths of 18 Afghan migrants
Business7 hours ago
Gold climbs to record high as tariff worries bolster safe-haven demand
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s futsal team to face Greenland in Brazil tournament
World4 weeks ago
Trump pauses all U.S. military aid to Ukraine after angry clash with Zelenskiy
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistan asks illegal foreigners, Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave by March 31
World4 weeks ago
Trump welcomes Ukraine’s willingness to sign minerals deal, talk peace
Saar4 minutes ago
Saar: China’s military drills around Taiwan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Instability of Middle East countries reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on US political and economic ties with world
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Eid al-Fitr and endless mourning in Gaza discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion over US warning on Iran
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dried fruit market in Herat booms ahead of Eid-al-Fitr
-
Regional4 days ago
Powerful quake in Southeast Asia kills several, Myanmar declares state of emergency
-
Latest News4 days ago
US may ask for military equipment left behind in Afghanistan: Trump
-
International Sports5 days ago
Lucknow’s six-hitting machine Pooran justifies top order slot
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 70,000 Afghans returned home in third week of March: IOM
-
Latest News4 days ago
Negotiations with Afghanistan are the only way forward: Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan
-
Health3 days ago
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan