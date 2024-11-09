Latest News
US charges Afghan man in Iran’s plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Dept says
The department described Shakeri, 51, as an IRGC asset residing in Tehran. It said he immigrated to the U.S. as a child and was deported in or about 2008 following a robbery conviction. Shakeri is at large and believed to be in Iran, the prosecutors said.
The United States has charged an Afghan man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, the Justice Department said on Friday.
In a statement, the department said that Farhad Shakeri had informed law enforcement "that he was tasked on October 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill" Trump, the department said. Shakeri allegedly told law enforcement he had no plans to formulate a plan to kill Trump within the IRGC's timeline.
Two New York residents whom Shakeri had met in prison, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt, have also been charged for helping Shakeri plot to kill a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin in New York, described as an outspoken critic of Iran's government who had previously been targeted for murder.
Prosecutors did not identify the target, but it matched the description of Masih Alinejad, a journalist and activist who has criticized Iran's head-covering laws for women. Four Iranians were charged in 2021 in connection with a plot to kidnap her, and in 2022 a man was arrested with a rifle outside her home.
Rivera and Loadholt have both been ordered detained pending trial. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Coordination meeting held in Balkh to address media problems
Officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture emphasized solving the financial problems of the media outlets in a coordination meeting held on Friday in the northern zone of the country.
Acting director of publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture Zia-ul-Haq Haqmal in his trip to Balkh province, said the ministry strives to make a plan to resolve the challenges of journalists.
“Such programs are to support and strengthen the media. Many problems have been solved in the financial sector,” said Haqmal.
“We pledge to cooperate more with the media and provide a good environment for the media outlets. Over the past three years, we have not had any incident where any of our reporters were under pressure,” said Zabihullah Noorani, head of Information and Culture in Balkh province,
In this meeting, the journalists of the northern provinces called on the Islamic Emirate to ratify the media law as soon as possible and easy access to information.
We request the Ministry of Information and Culture to consider seminars and short-term and long-term training for the state spokesmen so that they know the principles of journalism in providing information,” said a journalist.
Meanwhile, Zia-ul-Haq Haqmal also announced the establishment of a support fund for journalists in the near future.
Earlier, the coordinating meetings between the media and provincial spokespersons were also held in some provinces.
AWCC activates two telecommunication sites in Ghor’s Taywara district
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) officials say they have activated two telecommunications sites in Ghor’s Taywara district.
AWCC officials stated that these sites have been activated in Sang-e Safid and Chahar Dara areas of Taywara district.
Meanwhile, the residents of Taywara district have expressed their satisfaction with the activation of these sites and assured the company that they will try their best to preserve these sites.
“We request the Afghan Wireless Communications Company to activate the internet across Taywara district,” said a Ghor resident.
"With the activation of telecommunications sites in Taywara district, more than 30 villages in Taywara and 20 villages in Pasaband district benefited from these services,” said another resident.
It is said that with the activation of these two sites in the outskirts of Taywara district, tens of thousands of families have benefited from telecommunication services.
However, the residents of the district have asked the company officials to activate the internet system through these telecommunication sites as well.
Japan to host international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
Japan’s ambassador in Kabul Takayoshi Kuromiya has announced that his country plans to host an international conference on Afghanistan's cultural heritage to draw the world's attention to its preservation.
Kuromiya announced this during a meeting with Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture.
According to the ministry's statement, Azizi said that the historical and cultural ties between Japan and Afghanistan unforgettable, adding that Japan has made great efforts to renovate Afghanistan's historical monuments.
He also pointed to a number of historical sites and monuments that need urgent restoration.
The Japanese envoy appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Information and Culture on cultural heritage, saying that if these efforts continue, the international community will assist.
He emphasized that Japan does not link cultural issues to politics and supports it in any situation.
