AWCC expands telecom services to Kandahar’s Registan district

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has rolled out telecommunication services in Registan district of Kandahar province.

In a meeting with the governor of Kandahar, AWCC officials informed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) about the wide range of services now available in the remote district of the province and said that necessary steps are being taken by the company to solve the telecommunication problems of the people in other remote areas.

“The problem for district centers in the southwest zone has been solved. The survey has ended. Now I go to the valleys. For example, the problems in the center of Shah Wali Kot have been solved, but its valleys also have rights. I will go to all the valleys,” said Aliullah Sarwari, the head of AWCC.

The governor of Kandahar pointed out that the security situation in the country has improved and asked AWCC officials to expand their services to more remote areas in the country.

“Try to take the towers to distant places. May Allah have mercy on you and bless you. These works are mostly done in cities, but remote areas are deprived of services. People in remote areas live a difficult life,” Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, governor of Kandahar, said.

Residents and telecommunication officials in Kandahar province welcomed the expansion of AWCC’s services to Registan district.

“This district was deprived of telecommunication services. Alhamdulillah, this district was also connected to the center. Alhamdulillah, other districts are also connected to the center,” said Noorullah Nouri, head of telecommunications in Kandahar province.

“People are very happy. This is a vast area. The problems are now solved,” said Abdul Malik, a resident of Kandahar’s Registan district.

AWCC has forged ahead in a number of remote areas over the past year, bringing access to telecommunications to thousands of people across the country. Company officials have said plans are in place to continue to connect more districts and villages going forward.