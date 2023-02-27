Latest News
AWCC expands telecom services to Kandahar’s Registan district
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has rolled out telecommunication services in Registan district of Kandahar province.
In a meeting with the governor of Kandahar, AWCC officials informed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) about the wide range of services now available in the remote district of the province and said that necessary steps are being taken by the company to solve the telecommunication problems of the people in other remote areas.
“The problem for district centers in the southwest zone has been solved. The survey has ended. Now I go to the valleys. For example, the problems in the center of Shah Wali Kot have been solved, but its valleys also have rights. I will go to all the valleys,” said Aliullah Sarwari, the head of AWCC.
The governor of Kandahar pointed out that the security situation in the country has improved and asked AWCC officials to expand their services to more remote areas in the country.
“Try to take the towers to distant places. May Allah have mercy on you and bless you. These works are mostly done in cities, but remote areas are deprived of services. People in remote areas live a difficult life,” Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, governor of Kandahar, said.
Residents and telecommunication officials in Kandahar province welcomed the expansion of AWCC’s services to Registan district.
“This district was deprived of telecommunication services. Alhamdulillah, this district was also connected to the center. Alhamdulillah, other districts are also connected to the center,” said Noorullah Nouri, head of telecommunications in Kandahar province.
“People are very happy. This is a vast area. The problems are now solved,” said Abdul Malik, a resident of Kandahar’s Registan district.
AWCC has forged ahead in a number of remote areas over the past year, bringing access to telecommunications to thousands of people across the country. Company officials have said plans are in place to continue to connect more districts and villages going forward.
Latest News
Security beefed up along Afghanistan-Tajikistan border
Kunduz officials say security measures have beefed up along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and that additional forces have been deployed to the border areas.
According to them, there is no threat to Tajikistan from Afghanistan and they will not allow anyone to use the country’s soil against neighboring countries.
Bakhtiar Maaz, the police chief of Kunduz, said there are no anti-security activities in the province, and whenever anyone opposes the law, they will be suppressed.
“Qala-e-Zal, Imam Sahib and Kalbad districts are on the border with Tajikistan; fortunately, we have enough border forces and police in this province and no one is facing any problems,” said Maaz, adding that there is currently no person or group opposing the Islamic Emirate in Kunduz and they will not allow any group to disturb the security of the people.
The residents also express their satisfaction with the security measures in this province and ask the Islamic Emirate to adopt better security measures in the border areas of Kunduz.
“Currently, there is no problem in our borders and we ask the Islamic Emirate to improve security even better from now,” said Nasir, a resident.
Before the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, the borders of the northeastern provinces used to be a center for drug trafficking due to insecurity, but now the Islamic Emirate says that it has stopped such activities along the borders.
Latest News
Tehran and Doha envoys seal deal on education of Afghan students in Iran
Iran’s ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi met with his Qatari counterpart on Monday and reached an agreement regarding Afghan students studying in Iran.
Qomi said: “In continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s services to Afghan students, today (Monday) I hosted the ambassador of Qatar and Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari, the head of the Qatar Development Fund, in order to consult on providing more facilities.”
“Good agreements were reached regarding the education of Afghan students studying in Iran. Constructive cooperation will be a prerequisite for the implementation of appropriate models for the development of regional cooperation on the issue of Afghanistan.” Qomi stated.
Latest News
IEA envoy takes over Tehran embassy
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Monday that work at the Afghan Embassy in Tehran will continue as normal after a change in staff Sunday.
On Sunday, embassy staff from the former government handed over to the IEA’s Chargé d’Affaires.
In a statement issued late Sunday night, the foreign ministry said that the newly appointed Chargé d’Affaires and diplomats will continue to serve the citizens of the two countries.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that shuffling diplomatic staff members of a mission is a usual administrative affair and the legitimate right of every country,” read the statement.
The Ministry further added that “We believe that with the new appointments, we would witness transparency in the affairs of the embassy as well as expanded relations in various fields between the two Muslim and brotherly countries.”
Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign ministry has said in a statement that it played no role in any changes to the state of the Afghanistan embassy in Tehran.
“The issue of handing over and transferring of the Afghan embassy in Tehran is an internal matter (related to Afghanistan) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has not entered into the matter by any means,” a statement from the ministry said on Sunday afternoon.
“Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any document or equipment or any other object belonging to the Afghan Embassy in Tehran,” it further said.
