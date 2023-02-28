$18.3 million needed for demining in Afghanistan this year: OCHA 

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2023)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the diplomats sent by the Islamic Emirate to Tehran have officially started their work at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul.

“The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are trying to act transparently in the field of providing necessary consular services for Afghan refugees there,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the Afghan consulate in Istanbul has been handed over to diplomats sent by the Islamic Emirate.

“Diplomats on mission have officially started their work at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul, Turkey,” read the statement.

“In addition to the special and important diplomatic relations between the Islamic Emirate and Turkey, the presence of thousands of Afghan refugees in Istanbul has added to the importance of this city and forced the government representatives to act transparently in the field of providing consular services,” the statement stated.

Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that: “Diplomats sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially started their work on Monday at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul, Turkey. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to provide consular services with responsibility and transparency.”

Zakir Jalali, adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, wrote in a tweet on Monday that after Tehran, the Afghan Consulate in Istanbul has also handed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.

Jalali wrote that the responsibility of the Afghan consulate in Istanbul has been officially handed over to the Islamic Emirate team led by Golmat Khan Zadran.

At the same time, politicians say that the handover of Afghan embassies and consulates to the Islamic Emirate makes the government’s responsibility heavier.

According to the politicians, this action, along with the improvement of relations between Kabul and Istanbul, can be effective in addressing the challenges facing the Afghan refugees in a timely manner.

A number of countries such as Russia, Pakistan, China, Iran and Turkmenistan, which have close relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, have accepted the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate.

Experts say that handing over the political and diplomatic offices of Afghanistan one after the other to the Islamic Emirate, the Afghan government takes another step closer to recognition.

This is while the Afghan embassy in Tehran was officially handed over to the Islamic Emirate on Monday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has introduced Fazl Ahmad Haqqani as the Chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan in the embassy in Tehran.