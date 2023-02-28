Latest News
IEA kill top Daesh commander in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that a top Daesh commander had been killed in an operation in Kabul on Sunday night.
According to a statement issued by Mujahid, IEA forces killed Qari Fateh, the regional Daesh “intelligence and operations chief”, during the operation in Khair Khana area.
Mujahid stated that the Daesh commander had been responsible for recent attacks on diplomatic missions and mosques in Kabul.
Fateh “directly masterminded recent operations in Kabul, including against diplomatic missions, mosques and other targets”, Mujahid said.
One other Daesh member was killed in the operation, he added.
Meanwhile, a United Nations Security Council report described Fateh in July last year as a key Daesh leader, charged with military operations in an area spanning India, Iran and Central Asia.
Afghan consulate in Istanbul handed over to IEA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the diplomats sent by the Islamic Emirate to Tehran have officially started their work at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul.
“The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are trying to act transparently in the field of providing necessary consular services for Afghan refugees there,” the statement read.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the Afghan consulate in Istanbul has been handed over to diplomats sent by the Islamic Emirate.
“Diplomats on mission have officially started their work at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul, Turkey,” read the statement.
“In addition to the special and important diplomatic relations between the Islamic Emirate and Turkey, the presence of thousands of Afghan refugees in Istanbul has added to the importance of this city and forced the government representatives to act transparently in the field of providing consular services,” the statement stated.
Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that: “Diplomats sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially started their work on Monday at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul, Turkey. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to provide consular services with responsibility and transparency.”
Zakir Jalali, adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, wrote in a tweet on Monday that after Tehran, the Afghan Consulate in Istanbul has also handed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.
Jalali wrote that the responsibility of the Afghan consulate in Istanbul has been officially handed over to the Islamic Emirate team led by Golmat Khan Zadran.
At the same time, politicians say that the handover of Afghan embassies and consulates to the Islamic Emirate makes the government’s responsibility heavier.
According to the politicians, this action, along with the improvement of relations between Kabul and Istanbul, can be effective in addressing the challenges facing the Afghan refugees in a timely manner.
A number of countries such as Russia, Pakistan, China, Iran and Turkmenistan, which have close relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, have accepted the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate.
Experts say that handing over the political and diplomatic offices of Afghanistan one after the other to the Islamic Emirate, the Afghan government takes another step closer to recognition.
This is while the Afghan embassy in Tehran was officially handed over to the Islamic Emirate on Monday
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has introduced Fazl Ahmad Haqqani as the Chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan in the embassy in Tehran.
$18.3 million needed for demining in Afghanistan this year: OCHA
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, (OCHA) said Monday that Afghanistan has one of the highest levels of explosive ammunition contamination in the world.
According to OCHA, after several decades of war, the country has serious challenges in terms of removing explosive ammunition and mines.
“In 2023, some $18.3 million is needed for survey, explosive ordnance disposal, landmine clearance, risk education & survivor support to assist 1.4 million of the 4.9 million people in need,” OCHA said in a tweet.
Earlier, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed concern about the increase in casualties caused by unexploded materials left over from the war and mines in Afghanistan.
The reality of mines and various types of unexploded materials is the biggest threat to the citizens of Afghanistan, mainly in the villages of this country, said ICRC.
OCHA started a demining program in Afghanistan after 2002 and had hoped to deliver a country free of mines and unexploded ordnance by 2010, but this did not happen in light of the continued conflict.
AWCC expands telecom services to Kandahar’s Registan district
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has rolled out telecommunication services in Registan district of Kandahar province.
In a meeting with the governor of Kandahar, AWCC officials informed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) about the wide range of services now available in the remote district of the province and said that necessary steps are being taken by the company to solve the telecommunication problems of the people in other remote areas.
“The problem for district centers in the southwest zone has been solved. The survey has ended. Now I go to the valleys. For example, the problems in the center of Shah Wali Kot have been solved, but its valleys also have rights. I will go to all the valleys,” said Aliullah Sarwari, the head of AWCC.
The governor of Kandahar pointed out that the security situation in the country has improved and asked AWCC officials to expand their services to more remote areas in the country.
“Try to take the towers to distant places. May Allah have mercy on you and bless you. These works are mostly done in cities, but remote areas are deprived of services. People in remote areas live a difficult life,” Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, governor of Kandahar, said.
Residents and telecommunication officials in Kandahar province welcomed the expansion of AWCC’s services to Registan district.
“This district was deprived of telecommunication services. Alhamdulillah, this district was also connected to the center. Alhamdulillah, other districts are also connected to the center,” said Noorullah Nouri, head of telecommunications in Kandahar province.
“People are very happy. This is a vast area. The problems are now solved,” said Abdul Malik, a resident of Kandahar’s Registan district.
AWCC has forged ahead in a number of remote areas over the past year, bringing access to telecommunications to thousands of people across the country. Company officials have said plans are in place to continue to connect more districts and villages going forward.
