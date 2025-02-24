Regional
Bangladesh and Pakistan resume direct trade after more than 50 years
Bangladesh has resumed direct trade with Pakistan for the first time since its independence in 1971, with the first shipment of 50,000 tonnes of rice leaving Port Qasim under a government-to-government deal, officials said.
The deal follows an improvement in diplomatic relations since an interim government in Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus taking over in the wake of the protests that drove then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina out of the country, Reuters reported.
Previously known as East Pakistan, Bangladesh won independence following a nine-month war.
The new agreement, finalized earlier this month, sees Bangladesh purchasing white rice from Pakistan at $499 per ton through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan. The shipment will be delivered in two phases, with the remaining 25,000 tonnes expected in early March.
However, the price of rice is higher than that of rice from Vietnam, which Bangladesh has been importing at $474.25 per ton.
The government has been battling to stabilize the rice market, as prices have risen by 15-20% in recent months, with medium-quality rice selling at around 80 taka ($0.66) per kilo.
To control rice prices, the government is importing more rice from international markets, including through tenders, and has scrapped import duties.
Regional
Tens of thousands mourn Hezbollah’s slain leader Nasrallah in mass funeral
Tens of thousands of people bid farewell to Hezbollah’s slain leader Hassan Nasrallah at a mass funeral in Beirut on Sunday, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a stunning blow to the Iranian-backed group.
Carrying pictures of Nasrallah and Hezbollah flags, supporters from Lebanon and other countries in the region filled the 55,000-seat Camille Chamoun Sports City stadium in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, Reuters reported.
The killing of Nasrallah, who led the Shi’ite Muslim group through decades of conflict with Israel and oversaw its transformation into a military force with regional sway, was one of the opening salvos in an Israeli escalation that badly weakened Hezbollah.
But the group’s current leader, Naim Qassem, whose remote address to the mourners was broadcast on screens from an undisclosed location, said Hezbollah remained “strong”.
“We will not submit and we will not accept the continuation of our killing and occupation while we watch,” Qassem said.
Though Israel’s military has largely withdrawn from southern Lebanon, its air force is still striking on what it says are Hezbollah positions across Lebanon and troops still hold five hilltop positions along the border.
Israeli warplanes carried out strikes in Lebanon’s south and east on Sunday morning and flew low over Beirut twice during the funeral, prompting shouts of “Death to Israel” from the crowds.
Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said in a post on X that the planes flying “above Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral are conveying a clear message: whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel – that will be the end of him. You will specialize in funerals – and we will specialize in victories.”
Qassem said Hezbollah considered Israel’s five positions an occupation and was relying on the Lebanese government to secure a full withdrawal through diplomacy.
“We choose to fire when we see fit and are patient when we see fit,” he said.
‘CLINGING ON’
Among those in attendance were Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, an Iraqi delegation including Shi’ite politicians and militia commanders, and a delegation from Yemen’s Houthis.
The mass funeral is aimed at showing strength after Hezbollah emerged battered from last year’s war with Israel, which killed most of its leadership and thousands of fighters, and wreaked destruction on south Lebanon.
Its weakened stature has been reflected in Lebanon’s post-war politics, with the group unable to impose its will in the formation of a new government and language legitimising its arsenal omitted from the new cabinet’s policy statement.
The impact on Hezbollah was compounded by the ousting of its ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria, severing a key supply route.
“We may have lost a great deal as a man, but we have not lost the value of the resistance because the resistance is clinging on,” said Hassan Nasreddine, a Lebanese man headed to the ceremony from the south.
Before the funeral, Araqchi and other Iranian officials met Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, who was invited but did not attend the ceremony.
According to a statement from Aoun’s office, he told the Iranian delegation that Lebanon was “tired of the war of others” and that it had “paid a heavy price for the Palestinian cause”.
The conflict spiralled after Hezbollah opened fire in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas at the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.
The funeral was also being held for Hashem Safieddine, who led Hezbollah for a week after Nasrallah’s death. He was killed in an Israeli strike before he had been publicly announced as Nasrallah’s successor.
After his death, Nasrallah was buried temporarily next to his son, Hadi, who died fighting for Hezbollah in 1997. His official funeral was delayed to allow time for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon under the terms of a U.S.-backed ceasefire which ended last year’s war.
He is set to be buried on Sunday near the stadium. Safieddine is set to be buried on Monday in southern Lebanon.
Regional
Israeli military says body released by Hamas is not of a hostage
The Israeli military said on Friday that one of the bodies released by Hamas did not belong to any of the hostages held in Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating an already shaking ceasefire.
Two of the bodies were identified as infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, while a third body that was supposed to be their mother, Shiri, was found not to match with any hostage and remained unidentified, the military said, Reuters reported.
The family of hostage Oded Lifshitz, said in a statement that his body had been formally identified.
There was no immediate reaction from Hamas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier vowed revenge on Hamas after the group released the remains of what it said were four hostages, including that of Kfir and Ariel, the youngest of those abducted during the October 7, 2023, attack.
Palestinian militants handed over four black coffins in a carefully orchestrated public display as a crowd of Palestinians and dozens of armed Hamas militants watched, creating a spectacle which was condemned by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The purported remains of the boys, their mother and Lifshitz, were handed over under the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached last month with the backing of the United States and the mediation of Qatar and Egypt.
Regional
Qatar’s emir arrives in Iran on state visit
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially welcomed Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who arrived in Tehran on a state visit on Wednesday.
The welcoming ceremony was held at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran where Pezeshkian received Al Thani.
Earlier, Al Thani was received by Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi upon his arrival at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.
The Emir of Qatar and his accompanying delegation will meet with top Iranian officials and are expected to sign documents to boost collaboration in economy, culture, education, and sports.
The trip follows Pezeshkian’s visit to Doha in October, where he attended the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum and held talks with Al Thani over boosting bilateral ties.
Qatar has played a key mediating role in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and maintains strong and pragmatic relations with Iran amid intense regional tensions.
Iran’s Ambassador to Doha, Ali Salehabadi, meanwhile told IRNA news agency that the Emir’s visit to Tehran aligns with the deep-rooted ties of the two countries and aims to serve their common interests.
Salehabadi said that meetings between high-ranking officials from Iran and Qatar will facilitate deeper cooperation in political, security, and economic sectors, as well as enhance coordination in addressing regional issues through constructive diplomacy.
The envoy also described Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Qatar as a big step in the bilateral relationship, highlighting that the two countries signed significant agreements in cultural, economic, and political fields, IRNA reported.
According to the ambassador, Pezeshkian’s administration prioritizes good neighborliness in its regional policies, with both Iran and Qatar striving to play a constructive role in maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.
Hekmatyar: We need a legitimate government in Afghanistan
Bangladesh and Pakistan resume direct trade after more than 50 years
Japan and UNHCR sign $6 million agreement to promote livelihoods
Baradar warns of depleting water resources at Kabul conference
Champions Trophy: Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan’s batsmen in loss to India
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
Tahawol: Economy Ministry’s three-year performance reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
Saar: Agriculture ministry achievements and problems discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s supreme leader emphasizes need to expand relations with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s membership at ICC no longer valid: IEA
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan rejects IEA’s claims of mistreatment of migrants
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan tells visiting IEA delegation to respect human rights
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan wants Afghans without visas to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28
-
World4 days ago
Trump tells ‘dictator’ Zelenskiy to move fast or lose Ukraine
-
Sport3 days ago
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy