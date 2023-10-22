Bayat Foundation distributes relief packages to Herat earthquake victims

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2023)

Bayat Foundation has distributed relief packages such as blankets, carpets, gas burners and warm clothing to dozens of earthquake-affected families in Herat province.

Foundation officials say in the first phase, they have sent aid packages to around 200 families.

According to them, the process of providing assistance to Herat earthquake victims by the foundation continues.

These aid packages have been distributed to Shorabak and Faizabad villages of Injil district in Herat for families that have received less attention from other aid organizations.

This comes after a string of deadly earthquakes devastated large areas of Herat province earlier this month.

At least three deadly 6.3 magnitude quakes rocked the province completely destroying 20 villages. Over 2,000 people were killed and thousands more left homeless.

Foreign aid has been sent into the area but officials continue to appeal for more assistance especially ahead of winter and amid dropping temperatures.

The open, dusty plains of Herat provide little protection to the destitute earthquake victims, many of whom lost all their possessions and are now living in tents.

Qatar Charity has also started distributing food baskets to those affected by the earthquakes. This comes in conjunction with the launch of its “Help Afghanistan” campaign to show solidarity with the Afghan people and help those affected by the earthquake and provide them with urgent relief aid.

The campaign aims to provide tents and treatment supplies for the injured, as well as food and other necessary and urgent needs.

Engineer Khaled Al-Yafei, Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at Qatar Charity, said: “Qatar Charity has begun distributing the food aid to those affected by the Afghanistan earthquake as part of its urgent humanitarian response to alleviate their human suffering.”