Bayat Foundation distributes relief packages to Herat earthquake victims
Bayat Foundation has distributed relief packages such as blankets, carpets, gas burners and warm clothing to dozens of earthquake-affected families in Herat province.
Foundation officials say in the first phase, they have sent aid packages to around 200 families.
According to them, the process of providing assistance to Herat earthquake victims by the foundation continues.
These aid packages have been distributed to Shorabak and Faizabad villages of Injil district in Herat for families that have received less attention from other aid organizations.
This comes after a string of deadly earthquakes devastated large areas of Herat province earlier this month.
At least three deadly 6.3 magnitude quakes rocked the province completely destroying 20 villages. Over 2,000 people were killed and thousands more left homeless.
Foreign aid has been sent into the area but officials continue to appeal for more assistance especially ahead of winter and amid dropping temperatures.
The open, dusty plains of Herat provide little protection to the destitute earthquake victims, many of whom lost all their possessions and are now living in tents.
Qatar Charity has also started distributing food baskets to those affected by the earthquakes. This comes in conjunction with the launch of its “Help Afghanistan” campaign to show solidarity with the Afghan people and help those affected by the earthquake and provide them with urgent relief aid.
The campaign aims to provide tents and treatment supplies for the injured, as well as food and other necessary and urgent needs.
Engineer Khaled Al-Yafei, Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at Qatar Charity, said: “Qatar Charity has begun distributing the food aid to those affected by the Afghanistan earthquake as part of its urgent humanitarian response to alleviate their human suffering.”
Renovation of Jamhuriat Hospital in Kabul gets underway
Ministry of Public Health officials say that they will renovate the Jamhuriat Hospital in Kabul and ensure the health facility meets international standards so that citizens won’t need to go abroad for medical treatment.
Acting Ministry of Public Health Qalandar Ebad said on Sunday that four billion afghanis have been allocated for the development of this hospital and they are committed to providing quality health services throughout the country.
“For the renovation of this hospital, about four billion afghanis have been allocated. We will spend approximately 317 million afghanis on construction. We will buy approximately two billion and 670 million afghanis [worth of] medical equipment. We will spend 921 million afghanis on salaries,” Ebad said.
Some services that used to be provided at Jamhuriat Hospital will be temporarily moved to Ali Jannah hospital.
“The major need is how to provide services. Current services are largely unaffected. Services are provided temporarily at Ali Jinnah Hospital,” Amirullah, the head of Jamhuriat Hospital, said.
Meanwhile, acting Minister of Communications and Information Technology Najibullah Haqqani said that the Islamic Emirate pays special attention to development projects.
“The problem we face in every sector, especially health, is the quality issue. It is not true that we do not have medics, we do have medics. We have graduates in the technology department. We have professionals in every field. Unfortunately, the quality is such that it does not heal the pain of the society,” Haqqani said.
Hamdullah Nemani, acting Minister of Urban Development and Housing, said: “When occupiers go somewhere, they take the corruption with them. Corruption affects quality.”
According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Public Health, $500 million is spent annually by Afghans on medical treatment outside the country.
IEA’s acting Interior minister meet Japan’s new and outgoing ambassadors
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani met with the outgoing ambassador of Japan Takashi Okada and with his replacement, Takuyoshi Kurumaya.
Okada expressed his condolences to the acting interior minister about the recent incident in Herat and promised to collect $4 million in aid for the quake victims.
During the meeting Okada also spoke of his country’s achievements during his mission in Afghanistan.
Okada praised the security situation in the country and said that he has traveled to all parts of Afghanistan, including Kandahar and Bamiyan, without any fear or problems.
Meanwhile, the acting interior minister thanked Okada for the work he had done in the country and welcomed Kurumaya to the country.
“Japan has always helped and sympathized with Afghans and this spirit is reflected in the good mission of the ambassadors,” said Haqqani.
According to Haqqani, considering the historical relations between the two countries, Japan can play a constructive role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.
Hamid Karzai meets UN’s special coordinator for Afghanistan
Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, has held discussions on the current situation in the country with Feridun Sinirlioğlu, United Nations’ Special Coordinator for Afghanistan, in Kabul.
According to a statement issued by Karzai’s office, in the meeting, Sinirlioğlu expressed his condolences and sympathies for the victims of the recent earthquakes in Herat province.
Karzai thanked the UN for its help in the country and emphasized the critical role the organization plays in maintaining and ensuring international peace and security. He also acknowledged Sinirlioğlu’s efforts to improve the economic situation of Afghanistan as well as efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability.
The former president also considered the provision of education for girls and the return of women to work as a vital issue for the growth and development of the country and said national understanding as the only way to establish lasting peace and stability in the country.
