Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul

Bayat Foundation has established a new unit in the Jamhuriat Hospital where children with cancer will be treated. This health center is a state-owned hospital which is located in Kabul city.

According to Bayat Foundation officials, the pediatric oncology ward was built within a month, includes six beds and has modern equipment, including oxygen units, ultrasound machines and monitors for checking vital signs.

“For the first time, about six years ago, Bayat Foundation established another department in the Jamhuriat Hospital for cancer patients, where more than five thousand cancer patients have been treated,” said Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, the Chairman of Bayat Foundation.

Dr. Bayat also said that another modern hospital for children and mothers in Kabul has been built by the foundation, which will serve the people once equipment has been installed.

“The goal of Bayat Foundation has always been to help our countrymen and these children, who are the future of Afghanistan, who need more help, and you will soon see the opening of another very modern hospital for children and mothers in the area of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan,” said Dr. Bayat.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Public Health considers the establishment of a pediatric oncology department in the Jamhuriat Hospital as one of the most important needs in the health sector in the current situation.

“The Public Health Ministry is very happy that it was able to create a special pediatric oncology ward in Afghanistan with the cooperation of benevolent compatriots,” said Mohammad Hassan Ghiasi, deputy minister for public health, adding that the work was done at the initiative and funding of the Bayat Foundation, and is a much-needed facility.

The head of Jamhuriat Hospital, Khan Mohammad Akrami, welcomed the Bayat Foundation’s move and said that now with the establishment of the pediatric oncology department, patients who go into shock or go into a coma during chemotherapy will be hospitalized and cared for.

“Fortunately, with the help of the Bayat Foundation and the initiative of the Ministry of Public Health, we were able to establish an oncology department here,” said Mohammad Akrami.

According to statistics, dozens of children visit this hospital daily for chemotherapy, and a number of these children go into shock while some fall into a coma during treatment.

Bayat Foundation meanwhile also delivered hundreds of boxes of nutritional supplements to malnourished children being treated at the hospital.