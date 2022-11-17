Health
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
Bayat Foundation has established a new unit in the Jamhuriat Hospital where children with cancer will be treated. This health center is a state-owned hospital which is located in Kabul city.
According to Bayat Foundation officials, the pediatric oncology ward was built within a month, includes six beds and has modern equipment, including oxygen units, ultrasound machines and monitors for checking vital signs.
“For the first time, about six years ago, Bayat Foundation established another department in the Jamhuriat Hospital for cancer patients, where more than five thousand cancer patients have been treated,” said Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, the Chairman of Bayat Foundation.
Dr. Bayat also said that another modern hospital for children and mothers in Kabul has been built by the foundation, which will serve the people once equipment has been installed.
“The goal of Bayat Foundation has always been to help our countrymen and these children, who are the future of Afghanistan, who need more help, and you will soon see the opening of another very modern hospital for children and mothers in the area of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan,” said Dr. Bayat.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Public Health considers the establishment of a pediatric oncology department in the Jamhuriat Hospital as one of the most important needs in the health sector in the current situation.
“The Public Health Ministry is very happy that it was able to create a special pediatric oncology ward in Afghanistan with the cooperation of benevolent compatriots,” said Mohammad Hassan Ghiasi, deputy minister for public health, adding that the work was done at the initiative and funding of the Bayat Foundation, and is a much-needed facility.
The head of Jamhuriat Hospital, Khan Mohammad Akrami, welcomed the Bayat Foundation’s move and said that now with the establishment of the pediatric oncology department, patients who go into shock or go into a coma during chemotherapy will be hospitalized and cared for.
“Fortunately, with the help of the Bayat Foundation and the initiative of the Ministry of Public Health, we were able to establish an oncology department here,” said Mohammad Akrami.
According to statistics, dozens of children visit this hospital daily for chemotherapy, and a number of these children go into shock while some fall into a coma during treatment.
Bayat Foundation meanwhile also delivered hundreds of boxes of nutritional supplements to malnourished children being treated at the hospital.
Health
As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies
Chinese software developer Tang Huajun loves playing with his two-year-old in their apartment on the outskirts of Beijing but he said he is unlikely to have another child.
Such decisions by countless people like Tang will determine the course not only of China’s population but that of the world, which the United Nations says is projected to reach 8 billion on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Tang, 39, said many of his married friends have only one child and, like him, they are not planning any more. Younger people aren’t even interested in getting married let alone having babies, he said.
The high cost of childcare is a major deterrent to having children in China, with many families in an increasingly mobile society unable to rely for help on grandparents who might live far away.
“Another reason is that many of us get married very late and it’s hard to get pregnant,” Tang said. “I think getting married late will definitely have an impact on births.”
China was for decades preoccupied with the prospect of runaway population growth and imposed a strict one-child policy from 1980 to 2015 to keep numbers in check.
But now the United Nations expects China’s population will start shrinking from next year, when India will likely become the world’s most populous country.
The anguish of the coronavirus pandemic and China’s strict measures to stamp it out may also have had a profound impact on the desire of many people to have children, demographers say.
New births in China are set to fall to record lows this year, demographers say, dropping below 10 million from last year’s 10.6 million – which was already 11.5% lower than in 2020.
Beijing last year began allowing couples to have up to three children and the government has said it is working towards achieving an “appropriate” birth rate.
Alarmed by the prospect of an aging society, China has been trying to encourage couples to have more children with tax breaks and cash handouts, as well as more generous maternity leave, medical insurance and housing subsidies.
But demographers say the measures are not enough. They cite high education costs, low wages and notoriously long working hours, along with frustration over COVID curbs and the overall state of the economy.
A key factor is job prospects for young people, said Stuart Gietel Basten, professor at Hong Kong’s University of Science and Technology.
“Why would you have more babies when the people you have cannot even get jobs?”
Health
Leishmania cases on the rise in Samangan province: health officials
The Public Health Department of Samangan province reports an increase in the number of Leishmania cases in the province.
Ghulam Mahyuddin, the head of Leishmania health center in the province, said that 30 to 35 patients visit this center every day.
“Almost 30 to 35 patients come daily and we have run out of medicine for this disease,” said Mahyuddin, adding that in the past, some organizations were helping to prepare medicine for the disease.
It is said that this disease is a type of inflammatory skin disease caused by the Leishmania parasite.
Leishmaniasis is caused by infection with Leishmania parasites, which are spread by the bite of phlebotomine sand flies. There are several different forms of leishmaniasis in people.
The health officials meanwhile say that 21 days of health care is needed for the complete treatment of this disease.
Health
Red Crescent sends 54 children to Germany for treatment
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) says 54 children suffering from heart disease, burns and orthopedic problems have been sent to Germany for treatment after their treatment was funded by a German organization.
According to ARCS, the children will be treated at a cost of $2 million.
“The number of children who are being sent for treatment totals 54,” said Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, the acting president of ARCS.
“So far, the German organization has treated more than 4,000 children and we hope it will continue to do so in the future,” he said.
In the meantime, an official from the organization said: “I know you [parents] are afraid to trust us and entrust your child to us, but when your child leaves with us in pain and crying, we promise that they will come back with a smile.”
Parents whose children were sent to Germany for treatment have welcomed the opportunity as they did not have the financial means to get proper medical treatment for their children.
“We ask the Islamic Emirate to continue this process so that all the children of our country become healthy,” said Marzia, one of the carers accompanying the children.
According to ARCS, 68 other children who were previously sent to Germany for treatment will soon return to the country.
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
Chinese city plans 250,000 quarantine beds to fight virus
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
-
Latest News4 days ago
57,000 illegal Afghans deported from Turkey
-
World4 days ago
Slovenia elects first female president
-
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka to host U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
-
Latest News3 days ago
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials
-
World2 days ago
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
-
Sport4 days ago
Stokes the hero as England claim second T20 World Cup title in style
-
Business3 days ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million