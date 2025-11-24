Chicken prices drop sharply in Karachi as Afghanistan land port closures halts poultry trade

Chicken prices in Karachi have fallen significantly in recent weeks, with traders attributing the decline to the closure of crossings with Afghanistan, which has effectively suspended poultry exports.

The closures — introduced amid diplomatic tensions, security concerns, and disputes over trade and migration — have disrupted the flow of goods for months.

Key crossings such as Torkham and Chaman have faced repeated shutdowns, squeezing bilateral trade and leaving traders with unsold stock. Poultry exporters, who rely heavily on Afghan markets, have been among the hardest hit, contributing to falling prices in Karachi and other cities.

The sudden drop has surprised many consumers, some of whom speculated that a disease outbreak may be behind the cheaper rates.

Kamal Akhtar Siddiqui, General Secretary of the Sindh Poultry Wholesalers Association (SPWA), dismissed such concerns, saying there is no disease affecting poultry stocks.

Speaking to Dawn, he explained that the halt in the export of birds, feed, eggs, and related products to Afghanistan has created surplus supply in local markets, driving prices down. Live poultry is currently selling for Rs350–370 per kilogram, compared to Rs460–540 per kg in September.

Prices had already dipped to Rs310–360 per kg in mid-October when crossing closures first took effect.