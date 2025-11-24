Connect with us

Chicken prices drop sharply in Karachi as Afghanistan land port closures halts poultry trade

The sudden drop has surprised many consumers, some of whom speculated that a disease outbreak may be behind the cheaper rates.

Published

14 minutes ago

on

Chicken prices in Karachi have fallen significantly in recent weeks, with traders attributing the decline to the closure of crossings with Afghanistan, which has effectively suspended poultry exports.

The closures — introduced amid diplomatic tensions, security concerns, and disputes over trade and migration — have disrupted the flow of goods for months.

Key crossings such as Torkham and Chaman have faced repeated shutdowns, squeezing bilateral trade and leaving traders with unsold stock. Poultry exporters, who rely heavily on Afghan markets, have been among the hardest hit, contributing to falling prices in Karachi and other cities.

Kamal Akhtar Siddiqui, General Secretary of the Sindh Poultry Wholesalers Association (SPWA), dismissed such concerns, saying there is no disease affecting poultry stocks.

Speaking to Dawn, he explained that the halt in the export of birds, feed, eggs, and related products to Afghanistan has created surplus supply in local markets, driving prices down. Live poultry is currently selling for Rs350–370 per kilogram, compared to Rs460–540 per kg in September.

Prices had already dipped to Rs310–360 per kg in mid-October when crossing closures first took effect.

Latest News

UAE’s new ambassador presents credentials to Afghanistan’s foreign minister

Published

59 seconds ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

Saif Mohammed Al Ketbi, the new ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, presented his credentials to Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Monday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi welcomed the newly appointed ambassador and wished him success in his new mission, noting that there are extensive opportunities for expanding relations between the two countries in various fields that should be utilized.

He emphasized the importance of further strengthening trade relations between Afghanistan and the UAE and creating greater facilitation in the visa issuance process for Afghan citizens.

The new UAE ambassador described the relations between the two countries as historic and assured that he would work to expand trade and transit ties, as well as launch new bilateral projects.

Saif Mohammed Al Ketbi also added that necessary steps will be taken to provide more facilities in the visa issuance process for Afghan traders.

 
Latest News

Afghanistan offers five-year tax exemption to Indian gold mining investors

Azizi added that Indian firms will be charged only a 1% tariff on machinery imports meant for investment projects.

Published

39 minutes ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Industry and Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, announced on Monday that his government is prepared to offer five-year tax exemptions to companies investing in new sectors, including gold mining, as part of a push to attract foreign investment.

Speaking at an interactive session hosted by industry body Assocham, Azizi noted that ongoing tensions with Pakistan are creating barriers to trade, and said Afghanistan is looking to strengthen economic ties with India.

“There is huge potential in Afghanistan, and you won’t face much competition,” he told Indian businesses. “You will receive tariff support, and we can provide land. A five-year tax exemption will be available to companies willing to invest in new sectors.”

Azizi added that Indian firms will be charged only a 1% tariff on machinery imports meant for investment projects.

On gold mining, he said Afghanistan is seeking technically skilled and professional companies. “We request that you send your teams to conduct research and exploration. After that, they can begin operations. The only condition is that the processing should be done within Afghanistan so that jobs are created locally.”

The minister also urged India to address “minor” issues that are hampering trade, including visa processes, the air corridor, and banking channels. “These must be resolved to boost bilateral trade and investment,” he said, addressing Indian officials present at the event.

Azizi is currently on a five-day visit to India.

Latest News

Major collision narrowly avoided at Delhi airport after Afghan flight lands on wrong runway

The pilot-in-command (PIC) told authorities he lost the aircraft’s Instrument Landing System guidance at around four nautical miles from the runway.

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

A serious aviation incident was narrowly averted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday when an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight from Kabul mistakenly landed on the wrong runway while another aircraft was taking off, a senior official from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

According to the official, flight FG-311 — an A310 arriving from Kabul — had been cleared to land on Runway 29L but instead touched down on Runway 29R. The runway deviation created a high-risk situation, prompting an immediate investigation by the regulator.

The pilot-in-command (PIC) told authorities he lost the aircraft’s Instrument Landing System guidance at around four nautical miles from the runway. He said the aircraft veered right, after which he executed a visual landing on Runway 29R in low-visibility conditions.

Air traffic control (ATC) confirmed that clearance was issued only for Runway 29L, and the Ariana captain acknowledged receiving that instruction. The PIC, however, claimed that after passing the Final Approach Fix, both onboard ILS receivers malfunctioned while the aircraft was aligned for 29L.

“Due to poor visibility and the failure of the ILS guidance, the aircraft unintentionally deviated from the intended approach path. We were not advised by the Delhi tower of any deviation during the approach,” the PIC reported.

He added that he realized the error only after landing, when he observed that the aircraft had touched down on the adjacent runway.

The DGCA official said it remains unclear whether the problem stemmed from an aircraft-specific ILS malfunction or another technical issue. The investigation is expected to review cockpit recordings, ATC communication, and navigational equipment performance to determine the sequence of events that almost led to a catastrophic runway conflict.

