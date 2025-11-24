Latest News
Chicken prices drop sharply in Karachi as Afghanistan land port closures halts poultry trade
The sudden drop has surprised many consumers, some of whom speculated that a disease outbreak may be behind the cheaper rates.
Chicken prices in Karachi have fallen significantly in recent weeks, with traders attributing the decline to the closure of crossings with Afghanistan, which has effectively suspended poultry exports.
The closures — introduced amid diplomatic tensions, security concerns, and disputes over trade and migration — have disrupted the flow of goods for months.
Key crossings such as Torkham and Chaman have faced repeated shutdowns, squeezing bilateral trade and leaving traders with unsold stock. Poultry exporters, who rely heavily on Afghan markets, have been among the hardest hit, contributing to falling prices in Karachi and other cities.
The sudden drop has surprised many consumers, some of whom speculated that a disease outbreak may be behind the cheaper rates.
Kamal Akhtar Siddiqui, General Secretary of the Sindh Poultry Wholesalers Association (SPWA), dismissed such concerns, saying there is no disease affecting poultry stocks.
Speaking to Dawn, he explained that the halt in the export of birds, feed, eggs, and related products to Afghanistan has created surplus supply in local markets, driving prices down. Live poultry is currently selling for Rs350–370 per kilogram, compared to Rs460–540 per kg in September.
Prices had already dipped to Rs310–360 per kg in mid-October when crossing closures first took effect.
Latest News
UAE’s new ambassador presents credentials to Afghanistan’s foreign minister
Latest News
Afghanistan offers five-year tax exemption to Indian gold mining investors
Azizi added that Indian firms will be charged only a 1% tariff on machinery imports meant for investment projects.
Afghanistan’s Industry and Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, announced on Monday that his government is prepared to offer five-year tax exemptions to companies investing in new sectors, including gold mining, as part of a push to attract foreign investment.
Speaking at an interactive session hosted by industry body Assocham, Azizi noted that ongoing tensions with Pakistan are creating barriers to trade, and said Afghanistan is looking to strengthen economic ties with India.
“There is huge potential in Afghanistan, and you won’t face much competition,” he told Indian businesses. “You will receive tariff support, and we can provide land. A five-year tax exemption will be available to companies willing to invest in new sectors.”
Azizi added that Indian firms will be charged only a 1% tariff on machinery imports meant for investment projects.
On gold mining, he said Afghanistan is seeking technically skilled and professional companies. “We request that you send your teams to conduct research and exploration. After that, they can begin operations. The only condition is that the processing should be done within Afghanistan so that jobs are created locally.”
The minister also urged India to address “minor” issues that are hampering trade, including visa processes, the air corridor, and banking channels. “These must be resolved to boost bilateral trade and investment,” he said, addressing Indian officials present at the event.
Azizi is currently on a five-day visit to India.
Latest News
Major collision narrowly avoided at Delhi airport after Afghan flight lands on wrong runway
The pilot-in-command (PIC) told authorities he lost the aircraft’s Instrument Landing System guidance at around four nautical miles from the runway.
A serious aviation incident was narrowly averted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday when an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight from Kabul mistakenly landed on the wrong runway while another aircraft was taking off, a senior official from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
According to the official, flight FG-311 — an A310 arriving from Kabul — had been cleared to land on Runway 29L but instead touched down on Runway 29R. The runway deviation created a high-risk situation, prompting an immediate investigation by the regulator.
The pilot-in-command (PIC) told authorities he lost the aircraft’s Instrument Landing System guidance at around four nautical miles from the runway. He said the aircraft veered right, after which he executed a visual landing on Runway 29R in low-visibility conditions.
Air traffic control (ATC) confirmed that clearance was issued only for Runway 29L, and the Ariana captain acknowledged receiving that instruction. The PIC, however, claimed that after passing the Final Approach Fix, both onboard ILS receivers malfunctioned while the aircraft was aligned for 29L.
“Due to poor visibility and the failure of the ILS guidance, the aircraft unintentionally deviated from the intended approach path. We were not advised by the Delhi tower of any deviation during the approach,” the PIC reported.
He added that he realized the error only after landing, when he observed that the aircraft had touched down on the adjacent runway.
The DGCA official said it remains unclear whether the problem stemmed from an aircraft-specific ILS malfunction or another technical issue. The investigation is expected to review cockpit recordings, ATC communication, and navigational equipment performance to determine the sequence of events that almost led to a catastrophic runway conflict.
UAE’s new ambassador presents credentials to Afghanistan’s foreign minister
Chicken prices drop sharply in Karachi as Afghanistan land port closures halts poultry trade
Afghanistan offers five-year tax exemption to Indian gold mining investors
Major collision narrowly avoided at Delhi airport after Afghan flight lands on wrong runway
Afghanistan looks to India partnership as Pakistan shuts down key trade corridor
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
Saar: Boosting Afghanistan-India trade discussed
Tawsia: Boosting economic links Between Kabul and New Delhi discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA supreme leader: Ulama responsible for guiding people
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan offers wide investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, and industry
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
-
Business3 days ago
Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
-
Latest News2 days ago
India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC
-
Business1 day ago
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors