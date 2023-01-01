China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2023)

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is interested in investing in the construction of water storage dams and energy production projects in Afghanistan.

On Twitter, the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) said that the head of CRBC and a number of technical officials of this company met with Abdul Latif Mansoor in Tashkent and discussed investment in these projects in the country.

According to MEW, the officials of CRBC expressed their interest in investing in the construction projects of water storage dams and energy production projects in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Latif Mansoor expressed his satisfaction with the interest of Chinese investors in the country and added that they will provide investment opportunities for them in the construction of these projects.

On the other hand, the officials of MEW have said that they are trying to facilitate investment in water dam construction and energy production projects for Afghan investors as well.

This comes meanwhile the minister of MEW traveled to Uzbekistan with a delegation the previous day and extended Afghanistan’s electricity contract for 2023 with the country’s National Electricity Company.