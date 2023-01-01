Business
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is interested in investing in the construction of water storage dams and energy production projects in Afghanistan.
On Twitter, the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) said that the head of CRBC and a number of technical officials of this company met with Abdul Latif Mansoor in Tashkent and discussed investment in these projects in the country.
According to MEW, the officials of CRBC expressed their interest in investing in the construction projects of water storage dams and energy production projects in Afghanistan.
In the meantime, Latif Mansoor expressed his satisfaction with the interest of Chinese investors in the country and added that they will provide investment opportunities for them in the construction of these projects.
On the other hand, the officials of MEW have said that they are trying to facilitate investment in water dam construction and energy production projects for Afghan investors as well.
This comes meanwhile the minister of MEW traveled to Uzbekistan with a delegation the previous day and extended Afghanistan’s electricity contract for 2023 with the country’s National Electricity Company.
IEA welcomes Russia’s plan to export gas to Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has welcomed Russia’s suggestion that it will export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the Islamic Emirate is fully committed to positive economic relations with all countries and has already provided the ground for regional connectivity.
“The Islamic Emirate welcomes the statements of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who said that Russia wants to export its natural gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan,” read the statement.
The statement also said that the Islamic Emirate considers the export of Russian gas to Afghanistan and South Asia beneficial for the countries of the region.
Experts believe such projects will increase confidence for investing in Afghanistan.
This comes as Afghanistan is suffering from international sanctions after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
IEA officials, however, have repeatedly expressed hope for turning the country into a major economic and transit hub in the region.
Uzbek company to hand over Hairatan-Mazar railway responsibilities to Afghans
Afghanistan Railway Authority has announced that it will take responsibility for the railway between Hairatan border town and Mazar-e-Sharif from the Uzbek company, Sogdiana Trans.
The authority said that an Afghan delegation held talks with Uzbekistan’s railway officials on Friday in Uzbekistan and both sides agreed that responsibilities related to Hairatan-Mazar railway should be handed over to Afghanistan Railway Authority.
The Uzbek company Sogdiana Trans has been in charge of the railway for 11 years.
Based on the agreement, the railway responsibilities will be handed over according to a schedule, and transport of commercial goods will continue as per normal.
Afghanistan Railway Authority said that it is ready to manage the affairs related to the railway line, and will seek to provide better facilities for traders.
Kabul factories production down by 50 percent due to power outages
The rate of production in Kabul factories has declined by up to 50 percent due to increased electricity outages, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that production in some factories declined by as much as 75 percent.
Kabul residents are also concerned about increased power outages in recent weeks.
“We cannot heat water. We cannot read. We have electricity only for one hour in the evening and one in the morning,” said Bahar, a Kabul resident.
“We want a regular supply of electricity. If there is electricity, people will not have to use gas. It should be supplied during the hours when people can use it,” said Sayed Akbar, a Kabul resident.
The national power utility company, however, says factories are provided with 10 hours a day of electricity.
Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said that they are making full use of domestic resources to supply electricity in addition to Uzbekistan imports.
