COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kandahar province
Kandahar provincial officials say there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the province in the past two weeks, and that hospital admissions have also increased.
Health officials said the increase has been noticed among women, young men and the elderly, many of whom have been admitted to the 100-bed hospital in Kandahar city.
“Over the past ten months, coronavirus cases have had its lowest peak but now unfortunately it has risen in the last two weeks,” said Jinnah Ibrahimi, head of the coronavirus hospital for the southern zone.
Doctors have also raised concerns over the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in this province.
“Those patients who visit our hospital have coronavirus symptoms and they are young men; the number of our patients have also increased and daily four to five patients are referred to us,” said Abdul Baqi Pana, a doctor.
Doctors are meanwhile encouraging the public to get vaccinated.
According to the public health department, more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in this province in the past year and 57 people have died from the virus in this time.
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 to neutralise the virus’ ability to infect cells – were some of the first medicines developed early in the pandemic, Reuters reported.
The virus has since evolved, and mounting evidence from lab tests suggests the two therapies – sotrovimab as well as casirivimab-imdevimab – have limited clinical activity against the latest iterations of the virus. As a result, they have also fallen out of favour with the U.S. health regulator.
On Thursday, WHO experts said they strongly advised against the use of the two therapies in patients with COVID-19, reversing previous conditional recommendations endorsing them, as part of a suite of recommendations published in the British Medical Journal.
GSK (GSK.L) and partner Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR.O) sotrovimab – which has generated billions in sales and became one of the British drugmaker’s top sellers last year – was pulled off the U.S. market by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April.
Given the United States had begun to question sotrovimab’s clinical effectiveness against Omicron as early as February, the WHO’s realisation is coming a little late, said Penny Ward, visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London.
Regeneron and partner Roche’s (ROG.S) antibody cocktail casirivimab-imdevimab has also generated billions in sales and was one of the U.S. drugmaker’s top sellers last year.
Back in January, the FDA revised its stance on the treatment, limiting its use to a smaller group of patients, citing its diminished potency against the Omicron variant.
Both therapies continue to be recommended for use by the European drugs regulator.
Another COVID therapy that emerged early in pandemic was Gilead’s (GILD.O) antiviral remdesivir. The WHO expanded its conditional recommendation for the drug, advising that it can be used in patients with severe COVID as well as non-severe COVID patients at the highest risk of hospitalization.
There are a handful of existing COVID therapeutics that remain useful in the fight against the virus, and others in development that are expected to also benefit patients.
Older adults who contracted COVID-19 at risk of Alzheimer’s
A study published this week in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease reports older people who contracted COVID-19 are at greater risk of developing the disease.
Experts said Alzheimer’s is a severe and challenging disease that must be closely monitored, especially since many became infected with COVID-19.
According to the study age is also considered an essential factor in Alzheimer’s disease. At an alarming rate, older adults, 65 years old and older, are at risk. Women at least 85 years old are prone.
According to the US National Institute on Aging, the term Alzheimer’s disease came from Dr. Alois Alzheimer, who in 1906 studied the unusual changes in a woman’s brain tissue.
In the examination, Dr. Alzheimer discovered that the woman’s brain had abnormal clumps and tangles. Symptoms were language problems and memory loss.
The National Institute for Aging said what is alarming about the disease is that it slowly damages memory and the brain system.
This latest study reviewed and analyzed anonymous electronic health records. In total, they had 6.2 million adults, from 65 years old and older, living in the United States. They looked into the patients who received medical treatment from February 2020 to May 2021 and with no prior diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
Following infection with COVID-19, the study found that the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in older people increased from 0.35% to 0.68% over a year.
Moreover, the researchers explained that it is still unclear how or whether the COVID-19 virus triggers the development of Alzheimer’s disease among old adults.
The study’s author, Pamela Davis, said that the factors in the development of Alzheimer’s disease are poorly understood. She added that the two important pieces are prior infections (especially viral infections) and inflammation.
Davis explained that the infection of SARS-CoV-2 is associated with the central nervous system, and her team wanted to find out if COVID-19 could lead to increased diagnoses.
WHO: COVID end ‘in sight,’ deaths at lowest since March 2020
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.
At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19.
“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said, comparing the effort to that made by a marathon runner nearing the finish line. “Now is the worst time to stop running,” he said. “Now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap all the rewards of our hard work.”
In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said deaths fell by 22% in the past week, at just over 11,000 reported worldwide. There were 3.1 million new cases, a drop of 28%, continuing a weeks-long decline in the disease in every part of the world, AP reported.
Still, the WHO warned that relaxed COVID testing and surveillance in many countries means that many cases are going unnoticed. The agency issued a set of policy briefs for governments to strengthen their efforts against the coronavirus ahead of the expected winter surge of COVID-19, warning that new variants could yet undo the progress made to date.
“If we don’t take this opportunity now, we run the risk of more variants, more deaths, more disruption, and more uncertainty,” Tedros said.
The WHO reported that the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to dominate globally and comprised nearly 90% of virus samples shared with the world’s biggest public database. In recent weeks, regulatory authorities in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere have cleared tweaked vaccines that target both the original coronavirus and later variants including BA.5.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said the organization expected future waves of the disease, but was hopeful those would not cause many deaths.
Meanwhile in China, residents of a city in the country’s far western Xinjiang region have said they are experiencing hunger, forced quarantines and dwindling supplies of medicine and daily necessities after more than 40 days in a lockdown prompted by COVID-19.
Hundreds of posts from Ghulja riveted users of Chinese social media last week, with residents sharing videos of empty refrigerators, feverish children and people shouting from their windows.
On Monday, local police announced the arrests of six people for “spreading rumors” about the lockdown, including posts about a dead child and an alleged suicide, which they said “incited opposition” and “disrupted social order.”
Leaked directives from government offices show that workers are being ordered to avoid negative information and spread “positive energy” instead. One directed state media to film “smiling seniors” and “children having fun” in neighborhoods emerging from the lockdown.
The government has ordered mass testing and district lockdowns in cities across China in recent weeks, from Sanya on tropical Hainan island to southwest Chengdu, to the northern port city of Dalian.
