CSTO members stress continued support for Afghanistan at 42nd working group meeting
Officials also underlined the necessity for continued monitoring of developments in Afghanistan and the importance of encouraging progress toward long-term peace and stability.
The 42nd meeting of the Working Group on Afghanistan under the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers was convened on December 3, 2025, at the CSTO Secretariat, bringing together senior representatives from CSTO member states and major international organizations.
Participants included officials from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, UNRCCA, CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, SCO RATS, CIS Council of Border Guard Commanders, and the ICRC, alongside CSTO Secretariat staff and state delegations.
During the meeting, attendees conducted an in-depth review of the current situation in Afghanistan, highlighting the ongoing high levels of security risks and regional threats emanating from the country.
The delegations unanimously emphasized the importance of maintaining humanitarian and economic support for the Afghan population, especially in the face of existing challenges and regional instability.
Officials also underlined the necessity for continued monitoring of developments in Afghanistan and the importance of encouraging progress toward long-term peace and stability.
The session concluded with the adoption of the official minutes of the 42nd meeting and approval of the Working Group’s Plan for the first half of 2026, marking another step in CSTO’s regional engagement strategy.
Business
Ariana Afghan Airlines boost air trade with arrival of new cargo aircraft
The Ariana Afghan Airlines press office says this achievement marks an important stride toward strengthening national trade and promoting Afghanistan’s path to economic self-reliance.
Ariana Afghan Airlines has announced a major development in the country’s air-transport sector, confirming that a long-awaited charter cargo aircraft has been officially contracted and will arrive in Afghanistan soon. The move is being hailed as a “significant and facilitative breakthrough” for national traders.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, the head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, says the finalization of this contract reflects the leadership’s firm commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s growing trade sector. “This new cargo aircraft is part of Ariana’s broader plan to strengthen exports and provide fast, reliable, and competitive air-transport services for Afghan traders,” Sharafat stated.
According to Ariana officials, the addition of the new cargo aircraft will greatly enhance commercial air-transport services. It is expected to ensure timely delivery of goods, reduce transportation costs, and significantly increase the country’s export capacity.
Economic experts believe this step will not only offer substantial facilities to traders but will also play a key role in Afghanistan’s economic development and the expansion of its export markets.
Ariana’s leadership says the cargo aircraft will open new avenues for accelerating and securing the movement of both export and import goods, while fostering healthy competition within the nation’s aviation sector.
The Ariana Afghan Airlines press office says this achievement marks an important stride toward strengthening national trade and promoting Afghanistan’s path to economic self-reliance.
Latest News
Afghanistan makes major strides in cutting drug trafficking, says Putin
Putin stated that Afghan authorities have “substantially reduced” opium cultivation and are “seriously confronting” drug-related threats from within their borders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Afghanistan has taken “active and effective” steps to curb drug trafficking, noting a significant drop in opium production across the country. He made the remarks during an exclusive interview with India Today during his India trip, highlighting what he described as “visible progress” in Afghanistan’s internal security efforts.
Putin stated that Afghan authorities have “substantially reduced” opium cultivation and are “seriously confronting” drug-related threats from within their borders. He added that Afghanistan has also made important advancements in the fight against terrorism.
Responding to a question about why Russia officially recognized the Islamic Emirate, the Russian president said Afghanistan had been engulfed in civil conflict for many years, but the current authorities now hold control over the country. “This is the reality, and it must be acknowledged,” Putin emphasized.
He further noted that maintaining contact with Afghanistan’s leadership is crucial for shaping events inside the country. “If you want influence, you must engage with the people in charge — and that is exactly what we are doing,” he said.
Putin’s remarks come as several regional powers continue to recalibrate their diplomatic strategies toward Afghanistan, focusing on stability, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation.
Latest News
Iran offers fully funded virtual education for Afghan students returning from abroad
Nader Yarahmadi, head of the Center for Foreign Nationals and Refugees at Iran’s Ministry of Interior, said Tehran is ready to deliver online education to Afghan students inside Afghanistan
Iran has announced that it is prepared to provide fully funded virtual education for Afghan students returning from abroad, including complete support for digital learning tools and equipment.
Nader Yarahmadi, head of the Center for Foreign Nationals and Refugees at Iran’s Ministry of Interior, said Tehran is ready to deliver online education to Afghan students inside Afghanistan, adding that an international partner has expressed interest in helping finance the initiative.
According to Yarahmadi, more than 6.1 million Afghan nationals are legally residing in Iran, with only about 33,000 living in camps and the remainder settled in cities. He noted that until last year, Afghan students made up roughly 12% of Afghanistan’s residents in Iran and accounted for nearly 16% of Iran’s total student population. He said expanding school infrastructure and improving educational quality would help close existing gaps.
Iran’s Education Minister Alireza Kazemi highlighted the country’s experience with remote learning through the “Shad” platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are ready to educate all Afghan students through our national education network under a tripartite cooperation agreement, granting them valid academic certificates within the virtual school framework,” he said.
Earlier meetings in Kabul between Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Alireza Bigdeli, Cultural Attaché Seyed Ruhollah Hosseini, and Islamic Emirate education officials underscored both sides’ interest in continuing cooperation in the education sector.
CSTO members stress continued support for Afghanistan at 42nd working group meeting
Ariana Afghan Airlines boost air trade with arrival of new cargo aircraft
Afghanistan makes major strides in cutting drug trafficking, says Putin
Iran offers fully funded virtual education for Afghan students returning from abroad
India sends over 63,000 vaccine doses to boost Afghanistan’s public health system
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Tahawol: Kabul’s terms for trade with Islamabad discussed
Saar: Strengthening Afghanistan-Iran economic ties discussed
Saar: US reviewing its withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar: UNSC reviewing Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan-Pakistani land port closures strangle import-export trade sector
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan U19 and India A U19 share tri-series trophy after final washed out
-
International Sports3 days ago
Star-studded squads set to ignite DP World ILT20 Season 4
-
Latest News3 days ago
10 Afghans killed in Farah border shooting by Iranian forces
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan deepens ties with Uzbekistan through new cricket development partnership
-
Business3 days ago
Ariana Airlines deepens cooperation with Turkish Airlines
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN Security Council to review rising Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions
-
Sport4 days ago
UAE Bulls clinch first Abu Dhabi T10 title with dominant 80-run victory