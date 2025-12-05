CSTO members stress continued support for Afghanistan at 42nd working group meeting

The 42nd meeting of the Working Group on Afghanistan under the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers was convened on December 3, 2025, at the CSTO Secretariat, bringing together senior representatives from CSTO member states and major international organizations.

Participants included officials from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, UNRCCA, CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, SCO RATS, CIS Council of Border Guard Commanders, and the ICRC, alongside CSTO Secretariat staff and state delegations.

During the meeting, attendees conducted an in-depth review of the current situation in Afghanistan, highlighting the ongoing high levels of security risks and regional threats emanating from the country.

The delegations unanimously emphasized the importance of maintaining humanitarian and economic support for the Afghan population, especially in the face of existing challenges and regional instability.

Officials also underlined the necessity for continued monitoring of developments in Afghanistan and the importance of encouraging progress toward long-term peace and stability.

The session concluded with the adoption of the official minutes of the 42nd meeting and approval of the Working Group’s Plan for the first half of 2026, marking another step in CSTO’s regional engagement strategy.